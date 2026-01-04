Who are the Raiders’ 2026 opponents?

The Raiders’ opponents for the 2026 season were determined before their final game against the Kansas City Chiefs was over Sunday.

Raiders wide receivers Shedrick Jackson (4) and Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) sign items for fans before the start of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The team’s last-place finish in the AFC West means the AFC South’s last-place team, the Titans, will play at Allegiant Stadium next season.

The division-rival Chiefs, Broncos and Chargers will make their annual journeys to Las Vegas, along with the Bills and Dolphins of the AFC East.

The Buffalo game has been circled for some time, as it will be the first chance for the Bills’ notoriously rowdy fan base to descend on Allegiant Stadium. Their only other trip to Las Vegas was during the 2020 COVID season.

The Rams and Seahawks round out the home schedule.

Two of the Raiders’ nine road games were also set as a result of the standings. They will play at New Orleans and Cleveland, the last-place finishers in the NFC South and AFC North.

Those are in addition to the divisional games at Kansas City, Denver and Los Angeles, along with trips to Arizona and San Francisco. Two East Coast trips were already on the slate — at the New York Jets and New England.

One of the road games could be a candidate for an international spot when they are announced in the spring.

Dates and kickoff times will be announced in May.

Raiders' 2026 opponents

Home

Broncos

Chargers

Chiefs

Bills

Dolphins

Rams

Seahawks

Titans

Away

Broncos

Chargers

Chiefs

Browns

Cardinals

49ers

Jets

Patriots

Saints