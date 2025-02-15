Who are the Raiders’ best free-agent options at quarterback?

The Raiders ideally will find their quarterback of the future in the NFL draft, but they also might want to sign a free-agent quarterback to play immediately.

The Raiders face an extensive offseason to-do list under the leadership of coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady.

The list starts at quarterback, where an upgrade is desperately needed.

The Raiders ideally will find their quarterback of the future in the NFL draft. But the top two prospects — Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders — might be gone by the time they pick sixth. And there are no guarantees they will have access to the next wave of prospects.

Even if they draft a quarterback, the Raiders might prefer to use next season as a developmental year. If so, they will need a veteran quarterback until their prospect is ready to take the field.

Short of trading for Matthew Stafford, should the Rams make him available, the Raiders probably will turn to the free-agent market to find their 2025 quarterback.

Here are some options:

Sam Darnold

Darnold is coming off the best season of his career, leading the Vikings to a 14-3 record while establishing career highs in passing yards (4,319), completion percentage (66.2), touchdowns (35) and a 60.4 quarterback rating.

So why would he be available?

First, the Vikings are invested in J.J. McCarthy, who was selected with the 10th pick in the 2024 draft but suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason.

Second, Darnold did himself no favors by failing to make a strong case for himself in the final two games of the season. With a chance to establish himself as a bona fide franchise-caliber quarterback, he reverted to the Darnold of the first six years of his career and looked overmatched in losses to the Lions in the regular-season finale and the Rams in the playoffs.

The Vikings probably have moved on from any thoughts they had of adjusting their timeline for McCarthy and signing Darnold to a long-term deal.

The 27-year-old would represent a major upgrade for the Raiders. But as an NFL executive said, there are major questions.

How much of Darnold’s success last season was the result of a strong supporting cast — superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson, up-and-coming wide receiver Jordan Addison and a strong run game — and the coaching of Kevin O’Connell?

And is Darnold the player who led the Vikings to 14 wins in the first 16 games or the one who fell apart against the Lions and Rams?

“It is highly risky to pay him big money unless you are bringing O’Connell, Jefferson and Addison with him,” an NFL executive said. “I have always been a Darnold fan. But need perspective on this one.”

Darnold is likely to have a strong market because of a weak quarterback draft class. The Raiders undoubtedly will be interested. But pursuing him should not dissuade them from drafting a quarterback, even with the sixth pick if Sanders falls to them.

An NFL agent said a fair deal in that scenario would be four years for $180 million with $80 million to $90 million guaranteed and paid out over the first two years. That would allow the Raiders to move on from Darnold after two seasons if they wanted to. They also could trade him after one season if they believe the prospect is ready to play.

Aaron Rodgers

The Jets announced they are moving on from Rodgers. He can begin talking to interested teams, but can’t sign a contract until his release is official.

Should the Raiders be interested in a 41-year-old quarterback two years removed from an Achilles tendon injury and coming off the worst statistical season of his career?

This is where the Brady factor could come into play. If he is convinced Rodgers is fully recovered and his down season resulted from rust and the dysfunction of the Jets, he could view Rodgers as an ideal bridge quarterback.

Someone who can provide instant stability and competitiveness while a prospect develops behind him.

“He fits what Brady wants,” an NFL executive said. “He likes pocket quarterbacks. Would serve as a viable bridge. The pool is small. I wouldn’t discount it.”

Rodgers was scheduled to make $37 million with the Jets in 2025. A two-year deal at a similar price — with his 2026 salary vesting only if Rodgers is on the roster this time next year — could get the deal done.

Russell Wilson

Wilson feels like an ideal fit as a bridge quarterback on some levels. He would add stability and competitiveness on a short-term basis.

But there is baggage.

While Carroll and Wilson mostly worked well together with the Seahawks, their breakup was messy, no matter how much they downplay or deny it. There was a report that Wilson went to Seahawks ownership asking for Carroll to be fired.

It’s certainly conceivable that they have reconciled. But enough so that they would be willing to work together again?

Feels like a long shot.

Daniel Jones

The Raiders had interest in signing Jones after he was released by the Giants late last season. It made sense, given the instability of their quarterback room. Reeling him in at that point could have set him up to be their starting quarterback in 2025.

But Jones signed with the Vikings and reset himself under O’Connell’s guidance.

Would the Raiders have interest in rekindling things with Jones now?

Considering who might have the most decision-making influence, that feels a bit dubious. From style of play to production, Jones feels like the antithesis of what Brady prefers in a quarterback.

Others to keep an eye on: Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins, Jameis Winston.

