Who are the top QBs who could be available for the Raiders in the NFL draft?

Miami quarterback Carson Beck (11) aims a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore (5) runs the ball against Washington safety Vincent Holmes during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) runs the ball against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) runs from pressure from Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) throws on the run from South Carolina defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. (46) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

The Raiders will find themselves in a familiar place when they host the Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

With five games left in another disappointing season, they have put themselves in position to draft the franchise quarterback they have sought for more than two decades.

If the Raiders (2-10) lose the rest of their games, they most likely will get a top-three pick at worst. They would be picking fourth — behind the Titans, Giants and Saints — if the season ended today.

But as their fans have frustratingly seen too many times, they are more liable to win a meaningless game or two and take themselves out of position to draft one of the top quarterbacks.

If so, the Broncos are a great example of a team that didn’t need a top-five or even top-10 pick to land their franchise quarterback.

In the 2024 draft, picking right before the Raiders, the Broncos selected Bo Nix with the 12th pick. He was the sixth quarterback taken, behind Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Michael Penix and J.J. McCarthy.

The Broncos had suffered through seven straight losing seasons before drafting Nix. They reached the playoffs in his rookie season and could be the top seed in the AFC this season.

Here’s a rundown of arguably the six best quarterbacks in the draft — six because Nix was the sixth QB taken. The list could change based on who decides to declare for the draft.

* Indicates remaining college eligibility and still must declare for the draft. All stats are going into Saturday’s games.

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana *

Measurables: 6-5, 225

Stats: 2,758 yards passing, 32 touchdowns, five interceptions

Backstory: As a three-star recruit out of Florida, Mendoza originally committed to Yale before flipping to Cal, where he played for two seasons. He transferred to Indiana after last season to play in a more NFL-conducive offense. He established himself as the most pro-ready quarterback in the draft and arguably the top prospect overall.

Scouting: Mendoza is a strong-armed quarterback with enough athletic ability to get out of trouble. He is excellent at the line of scrimmage, quickly processes information and throws with touch and anticipation.

What they are saying: “Mendoza reads coverages well, identifies vulnerabilities based on the play call and takes advantage of them. He has a natural, strong understanding of how to play quarterback.” — Dame Parson, Locked On NFL Draft

Dante Moore, Oregon *

Measurables: 6-3, 206

Stats: 2,733 yards passing, 24 touchdowns, six interceptions

Backstory: A five-star recruit out of Michigan, Moore originally signed with UCLA, where he played his freshman season under then-Bruins coach and former Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Moore played nine games as a freshman, then transferred to Oregon. He backed up Dillon Gabriel last season and became the undisputed starter this season.

Scouting: A smooth, savvy leader and passer, Moore has displayed high-end skills while leading the Ducks to a near-likely playoff spot. He throws with an almost effortless motion and technique and delivers accurate, catchable balls. About the only concern is he has started just 17 games. Scouts are curious about how he will respond to high-stakes games.

What they are saying: “Dante Moore is C.J. Stroud. He’s got some mobility, but he won’t run unless it’s wide open. Doesn’t love getting hit. Not twitchy in the pocket, so he’s going to take some hits. But he’s the best pure passer in the country.” — Todd McShay, NFL draft analyst

Ty Simpson, Alabama *

Measurables: 6-2, 208

Stats: 3,056 yards passing, 25 touchdowns, four interceptions

Backstory: A five-star recruit out of Tennessee in the class of 2022, Simpson has waited his turn while playing behind a slew of talented upperclassmen at Alabama. He got his chance this season and has taken advantage by leapfrogging other top-rated quarterbacks to establish himself as one of the top three prospects in the draft.

Scouting report: Like Moore and Mendoza, processing information and quickly applying it to game situations in real time is a strength of Simpson’s. He has great footwork and mechanics and never seems in a rush. Even when he takes chances, he takes great care of the process, which helps him avoid careless throws.

What they are saying: “Ty Simpson is the most NFL-ready quarterback in the country, and I stamp that. I’ll stand alone on that island. I will plant my flag at the top of that mountain.” — Todd McShay, NFL draft expert

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Measurables: 6-1, 205

Stats: 1,927 yards passing, 12 touchdowns, five interceptions

Backstory: Nussmeier’s father, Doug, is a longtime football coach and the current offensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints. As a result, Garrett moved around quite a bit growing up. He was one of the top quarterbacks in the country in the 2021 recruiting class and committed to LSU, where he played sparingly during his first three seasons before taking over as the starter in 2024 after Jayden Daniels left for the NFL. He was limited to nine games this season because of an abdominal injury.

Scouting report: It’s clear that Nussmeier is the son of a former NFL quarterback and current professional coach in how he sees and plays the game. But his confidence in his understanding of the game creates a big-game hunting mentality, and that sometimes leads to taking overly ambitious chances.

What they are saying: “Quick processor of information post-snap. Recognizes post-snap defensive shifts and rolls with the coverage shell to locate the open receiver. He’s smart enough to handle full-field reads and work through his progressions efficiently.” — Dame Parson, Locked On NFL Draft

Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Measurables: 6-2, 210

Stats: 2,750 yards passing, 16 touchdowns, six interceptions

Backstory: Playing at the same Texas high school that produced Drew Brees and Nick Foles, Klubnik set school records for passing yards and touchdowns to become one of the top recruits in the 2022 draft class. After appearing in 10 games as a true freshman, he took over as the starter as a sophomore and has been firmly in place for three straight years.

Scouting report: Leadership, confidence and an understanding of the game have been prevalent during his career. His skill set is fine for college, but his play strength, size and limited athletic ability might not translate to the NFL.

What they are saying: “He has enough arm talent, but it often requires full-body effort. If he can become more consistent fundamentally, especially on the run, he is an intriguing athletic passer.” — Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus

Carson Beck, Miami

Measurables: 6-4, 220

Stats: 3,072 yards passing, 25 touchdowns, 10 interceptions

Backstory: A two-sport standout in high school in Jacksonville, Florida, Beck originally committed to Alabama before flipping to Georgia. He waited his turn for three years before getting the starting nod in 2023. He took over a loaded Bulldogs team, but never delivered at the highest levels and regressed in his two seasons as the starter. He transferred to Miami after last season and has been efficient for the 12th-ranked Hurricanes.

Scouting report: Beck has the prototypical size and arm strength to play quarterback at the NFL level, but he struggles under pressure.

What they are saying: “Beck has the tools to project as a potential starter. The question is whether his consistency and upside are strong enough to warrant early draft capital.” — Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus

