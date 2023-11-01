Who is Antonio Pierce? A look at the Raiders interim coach

Antonio Pierce has been the Raiders’ linebackers coach for the past two seasons before being elevated to interim head coach after the firing of Josh McDaniels.

Raiders linebacker coach Antonio Pierce congratulates cornerback Marcus Peters (24) after linebacker Luke Masterson (59), not pictured, forced a fumble during the first half of an NFL game against the Detroit Lions on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker coach Antonio Pierce and running back Brandon Bolden (34) congratulate cornerback Marcus Peters (24), cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59), who forced a fumble, during the first half of an NFL game against the Detroit Lions on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) speaks with linebacker coach Antonio Pierce before an NFL game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, at Solider Field in Chicago. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

By promoting Antonio Pierce to interim head coach, the Raiders are taking a page out of their 2021 playbook by promoting Rich Bisaccia from special teams coordinator to replace Jon Gruden.

The Raiders elevated Pierce to the position late Tuesday after firing head coach Josh McDaniels, who lasted just 25 games with the team, winning nine of them.

The thought process is Pierce can be the tone setter and final in-game decision maker, with Patrick Graham continuing to run the defense and now Bo Hardegree running the offense.

Who are the Raiders getting in Pierce?

A nine-year NFL player and Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants, Pierce was noted for his intensity and passion as a hard-hitting linebacker. His leadership and clout, which are well respected inside the Raiders’ locker room, are now expected to help immediately stabilize the team as it transitions to a new phase.

A native of Long Beach, California, the 45-year-old Pierce has been the Raiders’ linebackers coach for the past two seasons. He came to Las Vegas from Arizona State, where he served, among other roles, as the associate head coach and defensive coordinator in 2021 and 2022. Pierce played college football at Arizona.

Pierce retired from the NFL and soon turned to coaching, with his first big job coming in 2014 as the head coach at Long Beach Poly.

