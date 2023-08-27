Who will make the Raiders’ roster? Here’s our predictions

The Raiders have difficult decisions to make as they trim their roster from 90 to 53 by Tuesday’s NFL deadline. Here is our prediction on what the roster might look like.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) throws a pass during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Here is our prediction on what the roster might look like:

Quarterback (2)

Make the cut: Jimmy Garoppolo, Aidan O’Connell

In contention: Brian Hoyer

The lowdown: The play of O’Connell during training camp and the preseason leaves open the possibility that the Raiders release Hoyer and keep two quarterbacks. At least initially. It would allow them to create a roster spot at a position of bigger need, and with Hoyer not likely to get picked up, he can be a phone call away in case of an emergency.

Running back/fullback (5)

Make the cut: Josh Jacobs, Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, Jakob Johnson (FB), Damien Williams

In contention: Brandon Bolden, Sincere McCormick

The lowdown: Williams made a big push in the past two weeks to make the team, perhaps at the expense of Bolden, a staff favorite and special teams ace. Williams’ 24-yard touchdown run against the Cowboys on Saturday and his special teams play might have won him a spot.

Wide receiver (6)

Make the cut: Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Hunter Renfrow, DeAndre Carter, Phillip Dorsett, Tre Tucker

In contention: Keelan Cole, Chris Lacy, Kristian Wilkerson

The lowdown: The final roster spot might come down to the speed of Dorsett or the versatility and upside of Wilkerson.

Tight end (3)

Make the cut: Michael Mayer, Austin Hooper, Jesper Horsted

In contention: Cole Fotheringham, John Samuel Shenker

The lowdown: Fotheringham and Horsted appear to be battling for the final spot in a talented room. Both can play in the NFL.

Offensive line (8)

Make the cut: Kolton Miller (T), Jermaine Eluemunor (T), Dylan Parham (G/C), Greg Van Roten (G), Andre James (C), Thayer Munford (T), Justin Herron (T), Netane Muti (G)

In contention: Hroniss Grasu (C/G), Dalton Wagner (T), Jordan Meredith (G), Justin Murray (T), McClendon Curtis (G), Alex Bars (G)

The lowdown: Muti, Meredith and Bars are in a fight at guard, but whoever is cut will be prime practice squad candidates. Did Wagner do enough to beat out Herron as the fourth tackle?

Defensive line (11)

Make the cut: Maxx Crosby, Bilal Nichols, Chandler Jones, Jerry Tillery, Tyree Wilson, Jordan Willis, John Jenkins, Neil Farrell, Byron Young, Nesta Jade Silvera, Adam Butler

In contention: Matthew Butler, Malcolm Koonce, Jordan Willis, Adam Plant, George Tarlas, David Agoha, Adam Butler, Isaac Rochell

The lowdown: If Koonce is the odd man out at defensive end, he could have trade value. Jade Silvera has played too well to risk putting him on waivers, where another team probably would claim him.

Linebacker (5)

Make the cut: Divine Deablo, Robert Spillane, Luke Masterson, Drake Thomas, Amari Burney

In contention: Kana’i Mauga, Curtis Bolton

The lowdown: The big surprise is Thomas, an undrafted rookie free agent from North Carolina State who keeps making plays. Bolton would be a tough cut, and a case can be made for him to get a spot.

Cornerback (6)

Make the cut: Marcus Peters, Nate Hobbs, Jakorian Bennett, David Long, Brandon Facyson, Tyler Hall

In contention: Duke Shelley, Amik Robertson, Sam Webb, Azizi Hearn

The lowdown: Hall’s ability to play every cornerback position and safety earns him a spot in a talented cornerback room. The health of Facyson could determine whether Shelley or Robertson makes the final roster.

Safety (4)

Make the cut: Marcus Epps, Tre’von Moehrig, Chris Smith, Roderic Teamer

In contention: Isaiah Pola-Mao, Jaquan Johnson, Jaydon Grant

The lowdown: Pola-Mao is the surprise cut, but it’s possible the Raiders keep five safeties and he stays.

Specialists (3)

Make the cut: Daniel Carlson (K), AJ Cole (P), Jacob Bobenmoyer (LS)

The lowdown: The easiest room to assess.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.