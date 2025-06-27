Who will Raiders prioritize of their pending free agents?

The Raiders eventually will have to make decisions on their pending free agents, including Kolton Miller, Jakobi Meyers, Daniel Carlson, Malcom Koonce and Dylan Parham.

Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) runs off the field following their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders team's defensive end Malcolm Koonce runs through drills during organized team activities at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (8) takes the field during an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) sets up during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller is shown during the first half of an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

The Raiders will continue to monitor their roster and assess potential additions as they prepare to start training camp in mid-July.

Part of the process means tracking their pending free agents, of which a handful could fall in the high priority category.

The Raiders have the ninth-most salary cap space in the NFL at $31.8 million, so they have the room to extend one or two of their key unrestricted free agents this summer or during the regular season.

Here’s where things stand with their key pending free agents:

OT Kolton Miller

Miller, 29, has been an anchor of the offensive line since 2018. After a slow start last season while coming off offseason shoulder surgery, he delivered his typical high-level production.

Miller has said he wants to be a Raider for life, and the club is open to re-signing him at the right price. Finding that common ground could be a challenge. And Miller, who plays a premium position at left tackle, has to consider his worth on the open market.

Charles Grant, an athletic left tackle drafted in the third round this year, could play a role in the decision. He’s likely to use 2025 as a development season. Depending on his progress, he could take over for Miller in the 2026 season.

Prediction: The Raiders will monitor Miller’s effectiveness in coordinator Chip Kelly’s offense while tracking Grant’s development. They will be in better position next spring to decide whether to reinvest in Miller, probably on a deal that pays him $20 million to $23 million per season, or give Grant the job on his cost-effective rookie deal.

WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers, 28, is coming off a career season, eclipsing more than 1,000 yards receiving for the first time in his career. His 87 receptions for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns were achieved with abysmal quarterback play, so there is reason for optimism that he will be even more productive playing with new QB Geno Smith.

The Raiders’ win-now mantra suggests they want to maximize these next few years, so it makes sense they want to extend the relationship with Meyers and make sure he and Brock Bowers remain intact with Smith.

That said, they did invest draft picks in receivers Jack Bech, Dont’e Thornton and Tommy Mellott. There was a need to add depth at the position, but could Bech be an insurance policy in case Meyers leaves in free agency?

Prediction: Keeping Meyers probably will cost the Raiders an annual average salary of $17 million to $18 million. It’s a fair price for a receiver expected to become a reliable partner for Smith. A three-year, $58 million contract with $35 million guaranteed could get it done in March.

K Daniel Carlson

Carlson, 30, remains one of the NFL’s best kickers after converting 85 percent of his field goals last season. He connected on all 21 of his kicks from 20 to 39 yards and was 6 of 8 from 40 to 49 yards. His only struggles came from 50 yards and beyond, where he hit 7 of 11 attempts.

The altered kickoff rules could heighten Carlson’s value. He can be an asset with well-placed kicks that challenge returners to come up with the ball.

Prediction: Extending Carlson this summer feels like a no-brainer on a four-year, $21 million deal with $15 million guaranteed.

DE Malcom Koonce

Koonce, 27, turned in a breakthrough season in 2023 in which he recorded career highs with eight sacks, 43 tackles and 52 quarterback pressures. He then suffered a season-ending knee injury days before the 2024 opener.

The timing could not have been worse for a player entering the final year of his contract. Rather than cashing in with a lucrative deal last spring, he settled for a one-year, $11 million contract.

Prediction: Koonce and the Raiders let this season play out, then revisit a new deal in March. He becomes a huge priority if he regains his 2023 form.

G Dylan Parham

Parham, 25, ranked 24th among guards last season, per Pro Football Focus. He turned in his best season after settling in at right guard. Nevertheless, the Raiders signed veteran Alex Cappa in free agency, and based on organized team activities and minicamp, he will man his more natural right guard spot with Parham moving to left guard.

Parham has value as a viable starting offensive lineman. But the Raiders drafted Texas Tech’s Caleb Rogers in the third round, and he’s expected to play sooner than later. That could be in tandem with Parham or with Cappa, who signed a two-year deal.

Prediction: The Raiders will let this season play out before deciding how to proceed with Parham.

Other pending unrestricted free agents: OT Thayer Munford, LB Germaine Pratt, DT Leki Fotu, RB Zamir White, WR Collin Johnson, DT Zach Carter, LB Elandon Roberts, LB Devin White, LB Jaylon Smith, CB Eric Stokes, CB Darnay Holmes, CB Sam Webb, S Lonnie Johnson Jr., RB Raheem Mostert, TE Ian Thomas, LS Jacob Bobenmoyer.

