Who will start as Raiders QB? Pete Carroll makes decision

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll consoles quarterback Geno Smith (7) as they need a late score in overtime following the second half of their NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

After missing last week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles with back and shoulder injuries, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith will start Sunday against the Houston Texans, coach Pete Carroll said Friday.

“He did really well this week, and he’s ready to go,” Carroll said.

Smith has slumped badly this season, registering a 2-11 record as the Raiders’ starter. He has thrown 14 interceptions, the second-most in the league, and being sacked 49 times.

The Raiders (2-12) offense is averaging 14 points per game. Carroll said he believes Smith gives the club the best chance to win each week and will start him over Kenny Pickett, who started last Sunday.

Carroll affirmed that Smith will continue to get the starting nod as long as he is healthy.

“He’s our starter,” Carroll said.

The Raiders traded for Smith soon after Carroll was named the coach last January. The two worked together for four years in Seattle, the last two with Smith as the Seahawks starter. Together, they were expected to help stabilize the Raiders.

That has not happened, raising questions about the future of both here in Las Vegas. Smith said he has not had much time to assess or figure out what went wrong this year.

“Shoot, what’s our record? 2-12, that’s our record, that’s what happened,” Smith said. “There’s no assessment to be made.”

Looking ahead

Smith’s focus will remain extremely narrow over the final three games.

“I’ve got to play football, I’ve got to be the quarterback and control what I can control, which is going out there and playing football,” Smith said. “If you start looking and thinking about things outside of your control, that’s when I think you lose it. So, you’ve got to stay focused, and that’s what I’m doing.”

Given how things have turned out this year, Smith has been a primary target for fan criticism. It’s led to some prominent interactions with fans, including Smith making an obscene gesture to the crowd as he was leaving the field following a loss to the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium.

Smith apologized for the incident and says he has no problem tuning things out.

“It’s super easy for me. I block out the noise,” Smith said. “It really doesn’t matter. What matters is what we do in this building.”

Smith puts it in perspective

For Smith, it’s all about context.

“We’re blessed to be in this position and play this game,” Smith said. “And I think again, perspective is all you need to get over anything. So, I’ve always had that, I’ve always felt like I’ve been blessed to play this game.

“The opportunities have always been super important to me, and so, that’s all I focus on is getting myself prepared to go out there and play.”

Carroll left the door open for other quarterbacks to play.

With Smith back in the fold and no decision yet on whether Pickett or Aidan O’Connell will be the No. 2 quarterback Sunday, Carroll seemed open to the idea of getting O’Connell some reps.

“I’d like to see him play. Yeah, I would,” Carroll said. “We got a lot of film on him from last year, and so we have a good feel for him, and he’s done a really good job in practice.

“It’d be nice to see him. I would say that about any young guy.”

It would appear that it is as easy as Carroll simply deciding to carve out some time for O’Connell to get on the field at some point over the next three games. But he backed off that notion.

”No, I said that I would say that about all the young guys,” Carroll said. “I’m not making any declarations about that. You don’t know who’s two or three right now.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.