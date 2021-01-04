Who will the Raiders play in 2021?

Take a look at who the Raiders and other NFL teams could possibly play during the 2021 season.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) fires up his team in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

NFL 2021 opponents

Editor’s note: The NFL has voted to add a 17th game next season. Those details are not final and would alter these schedules.

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Home: Kansas City, Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Washington, N.Y. Jets

Away: Kansas City, Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, N.Y. Giants, Dallas, Jacksonville

Kansas City Chiefs

Home: Denver, L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Buffalo, Dallas, N.Y. Giants

Away: Denver, L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Washington, Philadelphia, Tennessee

Las Vegas Raiders

Home: Denver, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Washington, Miami.

Away: Denver, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis.

Los Angeles Chargers

Home: Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, New England.

Away: Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Washington, Houston.

AFC South

Houston Texans

Home: Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Tennessee, New England, N.Y. Jets, L.A. Chargers, L.A. Rams, Seattle.

Away: Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Buffalo, Miami, Cleveland, San Francisco, Arizona.

Indianapolis Colts

Home: Houston, Jacksonville, Tennessee, N.Y. Jets, New England, Seattle, L.A. Rams, Las Vegas.

Away: Houston, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Buffalo, Miami, Arizona, San Francisco, Baltimore.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Home: Houston, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Buffalo, Miami, Arizona, San Francisco, Denver.

Away: Houston, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Cincinnati, New England, N.Y. Jets, L.A. Rams, Seattle.

Tennessee Titans

Home: Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Arizona, San Francisco, Buffalo, Miami, Kansas City.

Away: Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, L.A. Rams, Seattle, New England, N.Y. Jets, Pittsburgh.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Home: Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Kansas City, Indianapolis, L.A. Chargers, Green Bay, Minnesota.

Away: Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Raiders, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Miami.

Cincinnati Bengals

Home: Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Green Bay, Kansas City, Minnesota, Jacksonville.

Away: Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, N.Y. Jets.

Cleveland Browns

Home: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Denver, Las Vegas, Chicago, Detroit, New England.

Away: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers, Kansas City, Houston, Green Bay, Minnesota.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Home: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, Tennessee.

Away: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Buffalo, Green Bay, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Minnesota.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Home: Miami, New England, N. Y. Jets, Atlanta, Carolina, Houston, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh.

Away: Miami, New England, N. Y. Jets, Jacksonville, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Tennessee, Kansas City.

Miami Dolphins

Home: New England, N.Y. Jets, Buffalo, Indianapolis, Atlanta, Carolina, Baltimore.

Away: New England, N.Y. Jets, Buffalo, Jacksonville, Tennessee, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Las Vegas.

New England Patriots

Home: Buffalo, Miami, N.Y. Jets, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Tampa Bay, New Orleans, Cleveland.

Away: Buffalo, Miami, N.Y. Jets, Indianapolis, Houston, Atlanta, Carolina, L.A. Chargers.

New York Jets

Home: Buffalo, New England, Miami, Tampa Bay, New Orleans, Tennessee, Jacksonville, Cincinnati.

Away: Buffalo, New England, Miami, Atlanta, Carolina, Houston, Indianapolis, Denver.

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Home: L.A. Rams, Seattle, San Francisco, Green Bay, Minnesota, Houston, Indianapolis, Carolina.

Away: L.A. Rams, Seattle, San Francisco, Detroit, Chicago, Tennessee, Jacksonville, Dallas.

Los Angeles Rams

Home: Seattle, San Francisco, Arizona, Tampa Bay, Detroit, Chicago, Jacksonville, Tennessee.

Away: Seattle, San Francisco, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Green Bay, Minnesota, Houston, Indianapolis.

San Francisco 49ers

Home: Arizona, L.A. Rams, Seattle, Green Bay, Houston, Minnesota, Atlanta, Indianapolis.

Away: Arizona, L.A. Rams, Seattle, Philadelphia, Chicago, Tennessee, Jacksonville, Detroit.

Seattle Seahawks

Home: Arizona, L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Chicago, Detroit, Jacksonville, Tennessee, New Orleans.

Away: Arizona, L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Green Bay, Minnesota, Houston, Indianapolis, Washington.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Home: Carolina, Detroit, New England Patriots, New Orleans, New York Jets, Philadelphia, Tampa Bay, Washington.

Away: Buffalo, Carolina, Dallas, Miami, New Orleans, New York Giants, San Francisco, Tampa Bay.

Carolina Panthers

Home: Tampa Bay, New Orleans, Atlanta, Washington, Philadelphia, N.Y. Jets, New England, Minnesota.

Away: Tampa Bay, New Orleans, Atlanta, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Buffalo, Miami, Arizona, Houston.

New Orleans Saints

Home: Atlanta, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Buffalo, Miami, Green Bay.

Away: Atlanta, Carolina, Tampa Bay, New England, Seattle, N.Y. Jets, Philadelphia, Washington.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Home: Atlanta, Buffalo, Carolina, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, New Orleans, New York Giants.

Away: Atlanta, Carolina, L.A. Rams, New England, New Orleans, New York Jets,Philadelphia, Washington.

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Home: Green Bay, Minnesota, Detroit, Arizona, Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco.

Away: Green Bay, Minnesota, Detroit, Cleveland, L.A. Rams, Pittsburgh, Seattle, Tampa Bay.

Detroit Lions

Home: Green Bay, Chicago, Minnesota, San Francisco, Arizona, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Cincinnati.

Away: Green Bay, Chicago, Minnesota, L.A. Rams, Seattle, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Cleveland.

Green Bay Packers

Home: Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, Cleveland, L.A. Rams, Pittsburgh, Seattle, Washington.

Away: Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, Arizona, Baltimore, Cincinnati, New Orleans, San Francisco.

Minnesota Vikings

Home: Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, L.A. Rams, Seattle, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Dallas.

Away: Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Arizona, San Francisco, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Carolina.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Home: Washington, Philadelphia, N.Y. Giants, Atlanta, Carolina, Arizona, Denver, Las Vegas.

Away: Washington, Philadelphia, N.Y. Giants, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers.

Washington Football Team

Home: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, L.A. Rams.

Away: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Carolina, Las Vegas, Denver, Green Bay.

New York Giants

Home: Washington, Dallas, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Carolina, Las Vegas, Denver, L.A. Rams.

Away: Washington, Dallas, Philadelphia, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, New Orleans, Chicago.

Philadelphia Eagles

Home: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Washington, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, San Francisco.

Away: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Washington, Atlanta, Carolina, Raiders, Denver, Detroit.