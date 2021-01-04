Who will the Raiders play in 2021?
Take a look at who the Raiders and other NFL teams could possibly play during the 2021 season.
NFL 2021 opponents
Editor’s note: The NFL has voted to add a 17th game next season. Those details are not final and would alter these schedules.
AFC West
Denver Broncos
Home: Kansas City, Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Washington, N.Y. Jets
Away: Kansas City, Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, N.Y. Giants, Dallas, Jacksonville
Kansas City Chiefs
Home: Denver, L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Buffalo, Dallas, N.Y. Giants
Away: Denver, L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Washington, Philadelphia, Tennessee
Las Vegas Raiders
Home: Denver, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Washington, Miami.
Away: Denver, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis.
Los Angeles Chargers
Home: Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, New England.
Away: Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Washington, Houston.
AFC South
Houston Texans
Home: Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Tennessee, New England, N.Y. Jets, L.A. Chargers, L.A. Rams, Seattle.
Away: Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Buffalo, Miami, Cleveland, San Francisco, Arizona.
Indianapolis Colts
Home: Houston, Jacksonville, Tennessee, N.Y. Jets, New England, Seattle, L.A. Rams, Las Vegas.
Away: Houston, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Buffalo, Miami, Arizona, San Francisco, Baltimore.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Home: Houston, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Buffalo, Miami, Arizona, San Francisco, Denver.
Away: Houston, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Cincinnati, New England, N.Y. Jets, L.A. Rams, Seattle.
Tennessee Titans
Home: Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Arizona, San Francisco, Buffalo, Miami, Kansas City.
Away: Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, L.A. Rams, Seattle, New England, N.Y. Jets, Pittsburgh.
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
Home: Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Kansas City, Indianapolis, L.A. Chargers, Green Bay, Minnesota.
Away: Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Raiders, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Miami.
Cincinnati Bengals
Home: Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Green Bay, Kansas City, Minnesota, Jacksonville.
Away: Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, N.Y. Jets.
Cleveland Browns
Home: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Denver, Las Vegas, Chicago, Detroit, New England.
Away: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers, Kansas City, Houston, Green Bay, Minnesota.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Home: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, Tennessee.
Away: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Buffalo, Green Bay, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Minnesota.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills
Home: Miami, New England, N. Y. Jets, Atlanta, Carolina, Houston, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh.
Away: Miami, New England, N. Y. Jets, Jacksonville, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Tennessee, Kansas City.
Miami Dolphins
Home: New England, N.Y. Jets, Buffalo, Indianapolis, Atlanta, Carolina, Baltimore.
Away: New England, N.Y. Jets, Buffalo, Jacksonville, Tennessee, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Las Vegas.
New England Patriots
Home: Buffalo, Miami, N.Y. Jets, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Tampa Bay, New Orleans, Cleveland.
Away: Buffalo, Miami, N.Y. Jets, Indianapolis, Houston, Atlanta, Carolina, L.A. Chargers.
New York Jets
Home: Buffalo, New England, Miami, Tampa Bay, New Orleans, Tennessee, Jacksonville, Cincinnati.
Away: Buffalo, New England, Miami, Atlanta, Carolina, Houston, Indianapolis, Denver.
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals
Home: L.A. Rams, Seattle, San Francisco, Green Bay, Minnesota, Houston, Indianapolis, Carolina.
Away: L.A. Rams, Seattle, San Francisco, Detroit, Chicago, Tennessee, Jacksonville, Dallas.
Los Angeles Rams
Home: Seattle, San Francisco, Arizona, Tampa Bay, Detroit, Chicago, Jacksonville, Tennessee.
Away: Seattle, San Francisco, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Green Bay, Minnesota, Houston, Indianapolis.
San Francisco 49ers
Home: Arizona, L.A. Rams, Seattle, Green Bay, Houston, Minnesota, Atlanta, Indianapolis.
Away: Arizona, L.A. Rams, Seattle, Philadelphia, Chicago, Tennessee, Jacksonville, Detroit.
Seattle Seahawks
Home: Arizona, L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Chicago, Detroit, Jacksonville, Tennessee, New Orleans.
Away: Arizona, L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Green Bay, Minnesota, Houston, Indianapolis, Washington.
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons
Home: Carolina, Detroit, New England Patriots, New Orleans, New York Jets, Philadelphia, Tampa Bay, Washington.
Away: Buffalo, Carolina, Dallas, Miami, New Orleans, New York Giants, San Francisco, Tampa Bay.
Carolina Panthers
Home: Tampa Bay, New Orleans, Atlanta, Washington, Philadelphia, N.Y. Jets, New England, Minnesota.
Away: Tampa Bay, New Orleans, Atlanta, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Buffalo, Miami, Arizona, Houston.
New Orleans Saints
Home: Atlanta, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Buffalo, Miami, Green Bay.
Away: Atlanta, Carolina, Tampa Bay, New England, Seattle, N.Y. Jets, Philadelphia, Washington.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Home: Atlanta, Buffalo, Carolina, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, New Orleans, New York Giants.
Away: Atlanta, Carolina, L.A. Rams, New England, New Orleans, New York Jets,Philadelphia, Washington.
NFC North
Chicago Bears
Home: Green Bay, Minnesota, Detroit, Arizona, Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco.
Away: Green Bay, Minnesota, Detroit, Cleveland, L.A. Rams, Pittsburgh, Seattle, Tampa Bay.
Detroit Lions
Home: Green Bay, Chicago, Minnesota, San Francisco, Arizona, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Cincinnati.
Away: Green Bay, Chicago, Minnesota, L.A. Rams, Seattle, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Cleveland.
Green Bay Packers
Home: Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, Cleveland, L.A. Rams, Pittsburgh, Seattle, Washington.
Away: Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, Arizona, Baltimore, Cincinnati, New Orleans, San Francisco.
Minnesota Vikings
Home: Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, L.A. Rams, Seattle, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Dallas.
Away: Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Arizona, San Francisco, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Carolina.
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys
Home: Washington, Philadelphia, N.Y. Giants, Atlanta, Carolina, Arizona, Denver, Las Vegas.
Away: Washington, Philadelphia, N.Y. Giants, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers.
Washington Football Team
Home: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, L.A. Rams.
Away: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Carolina, Las Vegas, Denver, Green Bay.
New York Giants
Home: Washington, Dallas, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Carolina, Las Vegas, Denver, L.A. Rams.
Away: Washington, Dallas, Philadelphia, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, New Orleans, Chicago.
Philadelphia Eagles
Home: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Washington, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, San Francisco.
Away: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Washington, Atlanta, Carolina, Raiders, Denver, Detroit.