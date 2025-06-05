Why Derek Carr retired rather than take the Saints’ $30M

Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was guaranteed $30 million from the New Orleans Saints whether or not he played a snap this season. All he had to do was be on the roster.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) prepares to throw a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

But the former Raiders quarterback, who sustained a shoulder injury last season that put his career in peril, did not think that was the right thing to do. So, rather than play through the injury or undergo season-ending surgery and collect the $30 million, he decided to retire at age 34.

“That part was tough because I didn’t want to have surgery and just sit there and — it sounds crazy but — just take the Saints money,” Carr told Front Office Sports.

It’s important to note that NFL players fought long and hard to increase the amount of guaranteed money they get when they sign new contracts. As physical as football is, everyone is one play from suffering a career-ending injury.

Carr’s situation was the essence of that long fight. The shoulder injury occurred on the field, so he had every right to collect his money this season.

But he did not want to put the Saints in a bind.

“I wouldn’t have been able to play if I had the surgery,” Carr said. “And then if I tried to play with it, I wasn’t near 100 percent, and so that doesn’t help them, either. I just felt like it was the right thing to do for myself and for the team.”

It was a pretty easy decision for Carr, though he understands why so many people thought he was bonkers.

“I never played just for the money,” he said. “I had a whole bunch of people tell me how crazy I was, and ‘I would never have done that.’

“That’s all cool, but I’ve gained all these things that the world has to offer, and it doesn’t really do anything for your heart. I knew my heart was at peace, and that’s really all that mattered.”

Nobody needs to feel sorry for Carr. He made more than $195 million during his 11-year career, according to spotrac.com.

