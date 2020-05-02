93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Will coronavirus keep Allegiant Stadium empty for Raiders games?

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2020 - 5:16 pm
 

Raiders running back Jalen Richard feels the energy of the fans before he even sets foot on the field for home games.

“I can’t explain it,” the four-year veteran who has spent his entire career with the franchise said this week. “When you come out of that tunnel and the crowd is rocking, you feed off all that energy and excitement from a full stadium. You can build momentum off a home crowd even before the game starts. There is nothing like it. If any player says he doesn’t feel that way, he’s lying.”

It’s the type of atmosphere the team has developed over the years in Oakland and Los Angeles and the one the organization hopes to take to even greater heights at Allegiant Stadium, their new shrine just off the Strip.

But what if, because of coronavirus pandemic, the NFL must proceed for this season, or any part of it, with no fans in attendance?

Nobody wants to see sporting events without fans, but Raiders diehards may have to start acknowledging that they may have to wait yet another year to watch NFL football live in Las Vegas.

MGM Acting CEO Bill Hornbuckle was the latest to suggest the idea when he was asked about the city’s sports landscape during an earnings call on Thursday. “In the long term, Las Vegas will recover,” he said. “But we may see a few games this year without people.”

Hornbuckle called the potential of 15,000 or more people attending a concert, and by extension a sporting event, at T-Mobile Arena where the Golden Knights play this year “a stretch.”

Raiders owner Mark Davis doesn’t really want to ponder such a possibility just yet, at least publicly.

While the thought has to have crossed his mind, it’s difficult to envision the dream he had of building a luxurious capital for Raider Nation finally coming to fruition with none of its citizens there to experience it.

“To be honest, I don’t want to think that far ahead,” he said this week. “There has been a lot of stuff thrown around in the media about (games with no fans), but I know the league hasn’t gotten that far. We haven’t met as owners in quite a while.”

The owners are next scheduled to meet May 19-20 in Marina Del Ray, California, pending any social distancing guidelines from the state.

Davis believes there is nothing like a full house at an NFL game. He said Allegiant Stadium has been built with a capacity crowd screaming at the top of their lungs in mind.

“That’s what I live for,” Davis said. “Sundays. Game days. They’re everything. Kickoff is exciting. The national anthem is exciting. The energy and emotion from the crowd is exciting. It’s the greatest day. It’s also the hardest day because you want to win so badly. That’s always our goal. I just can’t allow myself to think ahead of what it might look like with (empty stadiums). I deal in reality. As we get closer to the season, the possibility of everything will be determined.”

There’s also the question of whether fans are even ready to go if they’re allowed in.

A sampling of a handful of season ticket-holders this week revealed several who are excited about the opportunity to see the Raiders play, but even more skepticism about whether they would feel comfortable attending a game in such a large group.

Only one of the respondents interviewed by the Review-Journal said they would be willing to attend a game with a full crowd in the next month. He did say he would wear a mask, which is not part of his current daily routine.

NFL is prepared

So games this fall without fans are starting to feel like more and more of a possibility as the sports world struggles to cope with a new normal created by the global coronavirus pandemic. Scenarios are discussed, debated and dismissed on an hourly basis. It seems nothing is truly off the table at this point, even though the league insists it is still planning on conducting the season as usual.

“We are planning on playing the 2020 NFL season as scheduled and with fans in the stands across the country and at the world-class Allegiant Stadium,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy told the Review-Journal on Thursday. “We will be prepared to make adjustments if necessary. It is only responsible to prepare for all alternatives and we will be ready.”

The schedule is expected to be released this week with potential contingencies built in. The league has had to make adjustments in the past for everything from hurricanes to wildfires to the terrorist attacks of September. 11, 2001.

League officials are believed to have discussed possibilities ranging from business as usual to half- or one-third filled stadiums to playing games with no fans at all.

“Our protocols and decisions will be guided by the latest advice from medical and public health officials, as well as current and future government regulations,” McCarthy said. “Our primary focus remains protecting the health of our fans, players, club and league personnel, and communities.”

The league has continued to conduct its offseason business with a few adjustments.

Creativity needed

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who has emerged as the face of the nation’s coronavirus task force, gave the NFL passing grades for the way it conducted the draft remotely while promoting social distancing.

But he told the New York Times this week that we as a society may have to accept that some sports may not return this season, He added that there are pathways to avoid that. They are mainly centered on a massive uptick in testing and extensive planning by the leagues, particularly in contact sports like football.

“You’ve got to be really creative,” he said. “It may not work. I’m not saying this is the way to go, but you want to at least consider having players, if they’re going to play, play in front of a TV camera without people in the audience. And then test all the players and make sure they’re negative and keep them in a place where they don’t have contact with anybody on the outside who you don’t know whether they’re positive or negative. That’s going to be logistically difficult, but there’s at least the possibility of doing that.”

The NFL has some advantages in that regard, the biggest of which is time.

While the NBA and NHL had to hit pause in the late stages of their regular seasons and baseball was put on hold just before Opening Day, the NFL has until September to work on a plan.

There’s also the financial implications. The NFL draws from a deep pool of revenue and can still make a substantial profit through rights deals and sponsorships while taking a temporary hit on ticket sales and concessions.

Other leagues, and to a larger extent, college football, don’t have quite as much leeway. The profitability of football programs and even entire athletic departments are reliant on putting fans in the stands.

LIVECAM: Monitor the progress of Las Vegas Stadium in this view looking south toward the construction site.

Fan still hopeful

There is, however, hope that the situation will change by September.

Gilberto Carrera is a lifelong Raiders fan from Ontario, California, who spent 17 of his 23 years enlisted in the Air Force stationed in Las Vegas. He moved back to town upon his retirement from active duty in 2017 and couldn’t believe his luck when he learned his favorite team was also relocating to Southern Nevada.

He purchased season tickets for his family of four, but said there is “no chance” he would attend a game if it were to be held in the next few weeks.

“It would hurt,” said Carrera, who appeared in one of the virtual squares of Raiders fans during the first round coverage of the NFL draft. “But I have an 11-year-old and a 7-year-old and if it means keeping them out of harm’s way, then that obviously outweighs what the disappointment would be of not being able to go. Keeping my family healthy is of the utmost importance.”

He said he will continue to monitor the projections and keep an eye on the developments in treatments and a vaccine while keeping the dream of attending the Raiders’ first game at Allegiant Stadium in mind.

“I’m hopeful, but skeptical,” he said. “I’m not bought in yet.”

Play could be better

Richard hopes to see Carrera and about 65,000 of his friends there when the Raiders open the stadium in the fall.

“We have the greatest fans in the world,” he said. “We play for them. I’m pretty sure, even if they aren’t allowed in, Raider Nation would do anything it could to be outside Allegiant Stadium partying it up. I’d miss seeing them, miss all the costumes on game day. Raider Nation is crazy, man. It’s a very unique, diverse fan base. It would really hurt not seeing them inside for games.

“Basically, in terms of atmosphere, it will have the feel of a scrimmage. That’s where the man-on-man battle comes in. You have to beat your man on a given play without being inspired by the crowd. It would be a lot different if that happens.”

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tried to look at the bright side, saying in a recent conference call it could be a “breath of fresh air” to just play football without all the pomp and circumstance as well as the hostile atmosphere of road games, though he later clarified he would never want to deprive fans the opportunity to attend games.

Richard understands the point.

“From just a game and execution standpoint, I actually think you might see a better level of football,” he said. “Nobody is going to miss getting booed, but I think the focus on both sides would be sharper because there is no noise. If there is no crowd element to play off, it will come down to man-on-man, win the rep, best man wins.

“Communication on both sides will be much better, the offense will know what the defense is doing more and defense with offense. I still need to run my route and catch the ball or make my cut and they still need to bring me down. But with no crowd, the focus on all of that might even be better.”

Adjustments likely

If fans aren’t allowed to attend, it’s still likely the NFL would utilize current stadiums in jurisdictions where it would be permissible, mainly because they are already fitted with all the necessary technologies and conveniences to produce network-quality broadcasts. They also contain the amenities needed for the players.

The league could make adjustments if fans can’t be in the stadium to participate in and add to the game experience. There could be additional camera angles and microphones to enhance the broadcasts. Venues could also pump in music or crowd noise to try to create a more normal atmosphere.

Other changes could be in store, particularly if the Korean Baseball Organization is any indication. The KBO is starting its season with no spectators and hopes to gradually build the number of spectators as the season progresses.

According to Orioles pitcher Tyler Wilson, who plays in the league, players can only enter the stadium and facility through one door and everyone has to get their temperature taken every day.

There will be no pregame media scrums in the dugout. Instead, each manager will do a press conference before the game. All managers, team officials and reporters must wear masks. After the game, just one player or manager from the winning team will be available to reporters, and only after the teams have left the dugout.

The KBO has also banned spitting.

It will look different, but it’s something.

It’s hope.

Davis still has it even though he believes in a measured approach.

“The most important part of this is always going to be health and safety first and foremost,” he said. “The key factor in a comeback will be proper protocol and making sure all the testing is available. It looks like this will be a state-by-state basis for opening up. Each will have its own reasoning for doing so or not. We just have to wait and see.”

The fans stand ready to do their part if they’re allowed in, which Richard wants to see.

“It’s such a big part of getting us going,” he said. “If we play football with no one there, no noise or emotion, that will be very hard.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

Contact columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Oakland’s lawsuit against Raiders, NFL dismissed
Oakland’s lawsuit against Raiders, NFL dismissed
2
How long until you attend a sporting event following coronavirus?
How long until you attend a sporting event following coronavirus?
3
How does drafting John Simpson impact Raiders offensive line?
How does drafting John Simpson impact Raiders offensive line?
4
Will Raiders seek a QB in 2021 NFL draft?
Will Raiders seek a QB in 2021 NFL draft?
5
4 more workers at Allegiant Stadium project infected by COVID-19
4 more workers at Allegiant Stadium project infected by COVID-19
Like and follow Vegas Nation
Raiders Videos
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special - Tanner Muse Interview
Vegas Nation Host Cassie Soto interviews new Las Vegas Raider and 100th pick in the NFL Draft Tanner Muse.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special Day 3 - Best and Worst War Rooms
Vegas Nation Host Cassie Soto and Review-Journal sportswriter Ben Gotz discuss the winners and losers of the first ever NFL Virtual draft war room set ups.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special Day 3 - Draft Analysis
Vegas Nation Host Cassie Soto discusses day three of the NFL Draft and the Raiders final picks with Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and Raiders beat writer Vinny Bonsignore.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special - Raiders Day 2 Draft Picks
The Raiders made the 80th, 81st and 100th pick in the 2020 NFL draft selecting Lynn Bowden Jr - Wide Receiver from Kentucky, Bryan Edwards - wide receiver from South Carolina and Tanner Muse - linebacker from Clemson. Vegas Nation Host Cassie Soto discusses the pick with Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and Raiders beat writer Vinny Bonsignore.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special - Big Names From Around the League
Review-Journal sports writer Ben Gotz gives an update of some of the big name players taken in the first round of this years NFL Draft.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special - Henry Ruggs III
With the first pick in Las Vegas Raiders history the silver and black drafted wide receiver Henry Ruggs III out of Alabama. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto discusses the pick with Review-Journal Columnist Ed Graney and Raiders beat writer Vinny Bonsignore.
Brent Musburger talks Raiders and the upcoming NFL draft
Broadcaster and Raiders Play-by-Play announcer Brent Musburger discusses the Las Vegas Raiders and the upcoming NFL draft with Review-Journal sportswriter Adam Hill.
Raiders logo goes up on Henderson headquarters - VIDEO
The iconic Raiders emblem gets installed on the team's headquarters and practice facility in Henderson on April 22, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation: Raiders 2020 Draft Preview - Video
Vegas Nation: Raiders 2020 Draft Preview will include a recap of the 2019 draft class, free agency updates and multiple segments discussing the class of 2020. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto will be joined by Raiders beat writers Vinny Bonsignore and Myles Simmons, as well as sports writer Adam Hill to discuss all things NFL draft. The draft preview show also included interviews with 2019 draft picks Hunter Renfrow and Isaiah Johnson.
Allegiant Stadium lights up the night
Crews at the $2 billion, 65,000-seat stadium Tuesday night tested out the architectural light ribbons that run around various sections of the stadium, showing the facility will offer a distinct feel no matter what time of day it is.
2019 NFL Draft Flashback: The Raiders 2019 Draft Class - VIDEO
A look back at the Raiders 2019 Draft Class and an assessment of their production last season. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2019 NFL Draft Flashback: Mayock and Gruden on What Makes a Raider - VIDEO
A look back at what the team of Gruden and Mayock did in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft and what qualities they looked for in players when evaluating them and what went into their decisions to select who they did. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews finish Allegiant Stadium roof panel installation in just over a month
The final panels made of ETFE — ethylene tetrafluoroethylene, a fluorine-based plastic — were installed on the 65,000-seat stadium on Tuesday, marking the latest major milestone for the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football.
Raiders request road be named Raiders Way
The Raiders have requested that the road where their Henderson HQ is located be renamed Raiders Way. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mayock: Raiders Need to get Better at Wideout
Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock talked on a conference call about the team's need for a wide receiver and the approach they can take for acquiring one in a talent-rich 2020 draft class. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium roof install is complete - Video
The full enclosure of Allegiant Stadium was topped off on Tuesday after the final ETFE panels were installed.
Low-Tech Raiders' GM Talks Preparing for Virtual Draft Format - VIDEO
Raiders general manager Mike Mayock discussed on a conference call what he anticipates a virtual NFL Draft to be like and how he is adjusting to newer technology he'll have to use to work effectively during the three-day event. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantine with Las Vegas Raiders players – Video
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and cornerback Isaiah Johnson have been doing their best to keep themselves busy during quarantine. Renfrow is spending his time in South Carolina, while Johnson is in Houston. The 2019 rookies both suffered injuries this past season and were hoping to come back stronger than ever the second time around, but the coronavirus had different plans for the NFL offseason. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto spoke with both players and asked how they have been staying in shape as well as what shows they have binge watched during quarantine.
Raiders partner with Three Square - Video
Las Vegas Raiders players, including Hunter Renfrow, Alec Ingold, Josh Jacobs and Foster Moreau, are partnering with Three Square to help make sure those in need have access to food during the coronavirus pandemic.
Raiders extend season ticket dues - Video
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Las Vegas Raiders are extending final season ticket dues until the summer.
Raiders fullback Alec Ingold ready to play in Las Vegas
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold sits down with the RJ and talks about the excitement surrounding the team's move to Las Vegas during off-season training in Wisconsin. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ikem Okeke Trying to get Noticed By NFL Scouts With His Pro Day Canceled Due to Coronavirus - Video
Ikem Okeke is a Bishop Gorman High alum who played his college football at Hawaii. After his pro day was canceled due to the coronavirus, he's attempting to catch the attention of NFL scouts by creating his own workout using the same company that tests at the combine. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Justin Herbert: Forcing Himself to be Uncomfortable to Become an NFL Quarterback
In order to become a prolific quarterback in the NFL, Oregon's Justin Herbert says he is going to have to make himself uncomfortable and put himself in challenging situations in order to improve at his position. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Worker at Allegiant Stadium tests positive for COVID-19
Construction of Allegiant Stadium is unlikely to affected by the coronavirus outbreak that is having an impact on just about every industry across the Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Agree to Terms with WR Nelson Agholor - VIDEO
On Saturday the Raiders agreed to terms with wide receiver Nelson Agholor,  offensive lineman Eric Kush, tight end Nick O’Leary and running back Rod Smith, who appeared in the team’s final three games last season as a special teams player. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Agree to Terms with CB Eli Apple - VIDEO
The Raiders have come to terms with cornerback Eli Apple, who last played with the New Orleans Saints. Apple was drafted 10th overall in 2016 by the New York Giants. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders sign LB Littleton, DE Nassib, more
On the second day of the legal tampering period in the NFL, the Raiders picked up linebacker Cory Littleton, defensive end Carl Nassib, tight end Jason Witten and more. Here's a recap of the action from Tuesday. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders strengthen defense in free agency - Video
Some of the Raiders biggest struggles in the past seasons have come from the defense. Now, in free agency, the front office is making big moves to improve that side of the ball. Vegas Nation crew Cassie Soto and Myles Simmons bring you the latest in Raiders free agency.
Raiders make big free agency moves on offense - Video
The Raiders continue to make big moves on offense, including signing long-time Cowboy Jason Witten. Vegas Nation crew Cassie Soto and Myles Simmons bring you the latest in Raiders free agency.
Raiders and Cory Littleton agree to terms - VIDEO
Linebacker Cory Littleton, a 2018 Pro Bowler who played in Super Bowl 53 with the Los Angeles Rams, has agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marcus Mariota is a Raider - Video
The Raiders have signed quarterback Marcus Mariota as a backup to Derek Carr.
A Flyover of Allegiant Stadium At Night - VIDEO
Here's a look at the new home of the Raiders, Allegiant Stadium, at night from this flyover near the Las Vegas Strip.
Raiders Agree to Terms with Mariota, LB Kwiatkoski
A recap of the moves made as the NFL stays open for business transactions with unrestricted free agents being signed during the legal tampering period. The Raiders signed linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and former Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota.  (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation: NFL Draft Canceled in Las Vegas, Legal Tampering Period Open - VIDEO
On Monday, the NFL announced the draft and its planned festivities would no longer take place in Las Vegas though the draft itself will still take place Apr. 23-25 as scheduled. The Raiders grabbed former Bears LB Nick Kwiatkoski in the first day of the legal tampering period. The Vegas Nation team breaks down the latest news in this update.(Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Love, Hurts Among QBs Raiders Could Target in NFL Draft - VIDEO
The Raiders may look to select a quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft and have 5 picks in the top 100. Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Utah State's Jordan Love could be among those the team has on their watchlist. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium roof installation begins - Video
The first roof panels were installed at Allegiant Stadium earlier this week, marking the start of the final process of the structure being fully enclosed. The ETFE panel installation is expected to last through May.
Jon Gruden, Mark Davis defend Derek Carr - Video
With a week left until the NFL Free Agency period opens up, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and team owner Mark Davis were both asked about their quarterback Derek Carr. Rumors have been flying around that the team could be interested in replacing Carr with six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. Vegas Nation crew Cassie Soto and Myles Simmons discuss the quarterback situation.
Jon Gruden responds to questions about Tom Brady coming to Raiders - VIDEO
Raiders coach Jon Gruden answers John Katsilometes question about Tom Brady replacing Derek Carr as the Raiders quarterback at the Power of Love gala in Las Vegas on March 7, 2020.
Raiders stadium gets its new name installed
Aerial view of newly installed signage for Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders stadium gets its new name installed - VIDEO
Aerial view of newly installed signage for Allegiant Stadium, future home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Allegiant Stadium sign installation (timelapse) - VIDEO
Watch the name of the new Raiders stadium in Las Vegas go up in less that a minute. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders owner Mark Davis on Tom Brady - VIDEO
A clip from the next episode of PodKats! with Raiders owner Mark Davis. Tune into the full episode which airs Monday March 16th.
Keep Memory Alive red carpet at Power of Love gala
Keep Memory Alive honored Neil Diamond at 24th annual Power of Love Gala and many stars were in attendance for the signature Las Vegas event.
First signage going up at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
As Allegiant Stadium’s exterior has come into form, the dark tinted glass has drawn various nicknames. Now, however, the stadium will begin to reflect its official name. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders sell and lease back headquarters - VIDEO
RJ reporter Eli Segall talks about the numbers behind the sale and lease back of the Raiders headquarters in Henderson and why businesses make these types of land grabs. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium roof continues to be key feature - Video
On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal was given an updated tour of Allegiant Stadium. Seen on the tour, on the northeastern corner of the roof, was a tiny section of what eventually will be a 7-acre translucent plastic polymer roof.
THE LATEST