Will Raiders make trades before Tuesday’s deadline?

The 2-6 Raiders should be thinking about the future, so it would make sense for them to move some of their tradable assets before Tuesday’s 1 p.m. PT deadline.

Which Raiders players helped or hurt the team the most in Week 9?

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) secures a catch as Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) wraps him up during the second half of their NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) puts his gloves on during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) takes off his compression sleeve after a loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Nov. 2, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) secures a catch as Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) wraps him up during the second half of their NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders’ season was not going to be made or broken based on the outcome of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

However, the 30-29 overtime loss should create some much-needed clarity on how to handle Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

At 2-6, the Raiders are far closer to finishing with a top-five draft pick than a playoff spot. Forget nine or 10 wins. Based on the remaining schedule, the Raiders will be fortunate to win six games.

As harsh a reality check as that might be, the Raiders would be well served to heed it.

Their roster is multiple drafts and offseasons from being championship level. They could help expedite that process by loading up on draft picks, and Tuesday’s 1 p.m. PT trade deadline offers an opportunity to do so.

Jakobi Meyers is a perfect example. The veteran wide receiver remains in a contract impasse with the Raiders and has requested to be traded. With the odds decreasing by the day that the Raiders will re-sign Meyers, it makes sense to deal him to guarantee compensation for his loss.

Doing so would mean general manager John Spytek and coach Pete Carroll shifting some of their focus from the short term to the long term.

Meyers helps the Raiders win games right now. A draft pick doesn’t. But he serves no purpose to the Raiders if he leaves in free agency in March, whereas a draft pick could be a long-range asset.

Are Spytek and Carroll willing to adjust their timeline? That came into question Sunday when Carroll was asked where the Raiders stood with the deadline approaching.

“The answer is, ‘We always compete.’ We compete at every turn, and there’s a chance coming up for the deadline hitting,” Carroll said. “Maybe there’s something there.”

Does that sound like a coach willing to forsake present interests to help enhance the future?

“You’re either competing or you’re not, simple as that,” Carroll said.

The 74-year-old doubled down on that Monday when asked if he would consider using the trade deadline to help the future at the expense of the present.

“That never comes to my mind at all,” Carroll said. “We’re trying to get better, ongoing, right now, and see what we can get done.”

Carroll did say the Raiders are monitoring the market.

“It doesn’t seem like a lot going on right now, but we’re listening,” he said. “Johnny is competing like crazy with his guys to find out any opportunity that’s there.”

Barring a surprise, the Raiders are not expected to be buyers unless a young player under contractual control is made available.

Some Raiders to monitor at the deadline:

Meyers

Meyers would make sense for a playoff contender in need of another weapon. The Jaguars, who lost wide receiver Travis Hunter to a knee injury last week, could use a veteran wideout. So could the Steelers and Bills, among others.

It also makes sense for the Raiders. There are no guarantees they will get a compensation draft pick should Meyers leave in free agency.

The problem with trading Meyers is the lack of readiness of rookies Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton to replace him. The Raiders would have to be willing to deal with the growing pains, but getting both on the field could expedite their development.

League sources have indicated a market will develop for Meyers. The Raiders would like a third-round pick in return, but as a half-season rental who is owed just over $5 million, a fourth-round pick seems more realistic.

Maxx Crosby

It would be a shock if the star defensive end was traded. The Raiders have shown no inclination to deal the face of the franchise, and short of Crosby demanding a trade, their position will not change.

Crosby, who signed a three-year, $106.5 million contract extension in the offseason, continues to express a lifelong commitment to the Raiders.

“I just have a special connection with the fan base,” he said Sunday. “I’ve been here for seven years, and they’ve been through it, just like I’ve been through it.”

Eric Stokes

Stokes has been a solid cornerback this season. He also has been relatively healthy after he missed significant time the first four years of his career.

With good cornerbacks at such a premium, Stokes could command a mid- to late-round pick in return. Much like Meyers, though, the talent fall-off behind Stokes is steep.

Kyu Blu Kelly has been benched in favor of Darien Porter, and Kelly would be in line to replace Stokes if he’s traded.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Up next

Who: Raiders at Broncos

When: 5:15 p.m. Thursday

Where: Empower Field, Denver

TV: ABC, Prime Video

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Broncos -9; total 42½