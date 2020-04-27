Will Raiders seek a QB in 2021 NFL draft?

Several 2021 NFL drafts are out nearly a year before next year’s event is scheduled to take place in Cleveland. If they are to be believed, the Raiders have some work to do.

Many websites offered the disclaimer that it’s too early to read much into a mock draft nearly a year before the real thing.

So it must be taken with several grains of salt the early projections for the Raiders when next year’s draft is scheduled to place in Cleveland.

But if these early mocks have any validity, it’s that the Raiders will pick high because of a disappointing season, and according to at least two of them, will be looking for a quarterback. So Derek Carr might be on the clock.

Then again, picking a Raiders draft even in the days leading up to it is always tricky and they again surprised Thursday by choosing Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs at No. 12 and Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette at No. 19.

Here is the roundup:

Matt Miller

Bleacher Report

How order was determined: Super Bowl odds adjusted for playoff seeding

16. Shaun Wade, cornerback, Ohio State

Comment: “The Raiders added all types of speed on offense in 2020’s draft and also grabbed a physical cornerback in Ohio State’s Damon Arnette. Since we all know how much Mike Mayock loves the Buckeyes prospects, he goes right back to the well for an upgrade at outside cornerback in Shaun Wade. Wade almost entered the 2020 draft and would have been a first-rounder. Instead, he returns to Columbus with a chance to be the first cornerback off the board in 2021 thanks to his speed, playmaking skills and instincts in coverage.”

Ryan Wilson

CBS Sports

How order was determined: SportsLine’s projected win totals

8. Jamie Newman, quarterback, Georgia

Comment: “Newman transferred from Wake Forest to Georgia and he’ll enter next season on everyone’s first-round radar. Added bonus: Las Vegas added three WRs in the draft.”

Jason McIntyre

Fox Sports

How order was determined: No reason provided.

7. Newman

Comment: “In free agency, the Raiders went heavy on defense; in the draft, three of their first four picks were skill position players. For Jon Gruden to put his true stamp on the team, he needs his own QB, and Newman, who was dynamic at Wake Forest and will play for Georgia next season, might be that guy.”

Vinnie Iyer

Sporting News

How order was determined: Consensus odds to win the Super Bowl

9. Walker Little, offensive tackle, Stanford

Comment: “The Raiders have had disappointing tackle play from the combination of Kolton MIller and Trent Brown, and have a dead-money free out from Brown’s contract after the 2020 season. Little would be a nice replacement at 6-7, 309 pounds. He could have come out in this class but will stand out more with fellow Pac-12 product (Oregon’s Penei) Sewell next year.”

Kevin Hanson

Sports Illustrated

How order was determined: Vegas Insider odds with teams slotted by conference

9. Micah Parsons, linebacker, Penn State.

Comment: “The former five-star recruit has been a dominant playmaker for the Nittany Lions since he stepped on campus. In his true sophomore campaign, Parsons led the team with 109 tackles, including 14 for loss, to go along with five sacks, five passes defended and four forced fumbles. What’s next for 2020? Kickoff returns? While he’s no longer listed as the team’s top kickoff returner, the idea of it points to his special athleticism at 244 pounds.”

