Will the Raiders be playing overseas this fall?

The NFL announced dates for its international games and released the opponents for a few other games, including the first Black Friday matchup.

An overall interior general view of Wembley Stadium during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Denver Broncos in London on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. The Jaguars will play two games in London in 2023, the NFL announced Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Arizona Cardinals during the first half of NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Raiders learned on Wednesday that they will not have to play overseas in one of the five international games this season — three in London, two in Germany — nor will they play in the first Black Friday game, which will pit the Dolphins at Jets.

Of the London games, the Falcons play the Jaguars in Week 4; the Jaguars play the Bills in Week 5; and the Ravens play the Titans in Week 6.

The Jaguars playing back-to-back games in London appears to be a test study of how teams handle spending multiple weeks overseas. With the NFL eyeing the potential of situating a team in London, the logistics of such a decision create so many unknowns. This gives the league a chance to monitor that dynamic.

The games in Germany will be the Dolphins vs. Chiefs in Week 9 and the Colts vs. Patriots in Week 10.

The NFL also announced the Chiefs will host the Bengals on New Year’s Eve in a rematch of the AFC Championship game and the Giants will host the Eagles on Christmas Day.

The complete NFL schedule will be released on Thursday.

