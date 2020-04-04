77°F
Raiders

Will Tua Tagovailoa’s health prevent him from being a top pick?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2020 - 2:30 pm
 
Updated April 4, 2020 - 2:54 pm

When Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa dropped back and fired a 41-yard touchdown pass in overtime to defeat Georgia in the 2018 national championship game, he looked like a player on his way to becoming the top pick in the NFL draft.

Tagovailoa was a true freshman in that 2017 season, backing up Jalen Hurts. But that touchdown pass down the left sideline firmly put Tagovailoa on the radar for NFL teams on the lookout for their next franchise quarterback.

But everything changed on Nov. 16, 2019, when Tagovailoa suffered a dislocated hip during the second quarter of Alabama’s eventual 38-7 victory over Mississippi State.

Tagovailoa was carted off the field after the play — which ended up being the last snap of his collegiate career. Despite some speculation that he would stay at Alabama in the wake of the injury, Tagovailoa announced on Jan. 6 at a joint press conference with Nick Saban that he was declaring for the 2020 draft.

“My three years at the University of Alabama have been the epitome of a roller coaster,” Tagovailoa told assembled media that day. “I’ve had a fair share of ups, of many ups and a handful of downs. And I couldn’t be happier to know that with all the success and failures I’ve had here at the university, it’s prepared me for life in general.”

“This is a decision that I’m going to have to live with. So I made it and I’m good with it,” Tagovailoa added.

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) esc ...
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) escapes pressure from Auburn defensive lineman Marlon Davidson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Coach Kirby Smart and his fourth-ranked Bulldogs are preparing to face what he calls "one of the most elite group of skill players I've seen assembled in college football." The Tide’s headliner is Tagovailoa, who could become the first Alabama quarterback to win a Heisman Trophy.(AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

Alabama head coach Nick Saban noted that Tagovailoa “has probably had as much of an impact on our program here as any player that we have ever had.”

In his 32 career games at Alabama — 24 starts over the 2018 and 2019 seasons — he completed 69 percent of his passes for 7,442 yards with 87 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 348 yards and nine touchdowns.

In 2019 alone, Tagovailoa completed 71 percent of his passes for 2,840 yards with 33 touchdowns and just three picks.

Those are the kinds of numbers that have Tagovailoa at No. 6 in NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s latest Top 50 list.

“Overall, Tua is the ultimate point guard,” Jeremiah said, noting Tagovailoa’s ability to place passes in tight windows — particularly on short and intermediate routes. “If he can remain healthy, he has the potential to be one of the NFL’s most efficient passers.”

But there are still concerns about Tagovailoa’s health. The quarterback was medically cleared to resume all workouts, as opposed to just doing his rehab, on March 9. That was a date he pointed to multiple times during his press conference at the NFL scouting combine in late February. He was looking forward to getting back to his regular training.

“Mentally, it’s been a grind,” Tagovailoa said at the combine. “But it’s not something that’s new to me. I’ve dealt with my hand injury, my left ankle and my right ankle. I sort of know what to expect going through this process.”

He said he was one of the last to leave the medical facility after undergoing multiple tests and checks on his hip that day in Indianapolis. But he was nevertheless confident that he would not only be prepared for the start of the NFL regular season, but also a team’s offseason program. And while he wasn’t planning to throw at Alabama’s scheduled pro day in mid-March, he was planning to hold his own individual pro day on April 9.

With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, those plans have clearly changed. But Tagovailoa posted a few videos to his Instagram account on March 23 displaying his ability to drop back, move around the pocket and throw on the run.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) jogs off the field after a victory over Mississippi in ...
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) jogs off the field after a victory over Mississippi in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Tagovailoa has largely been connected to the Dolphins for the better part of the last year, and that speculation has continued throughout the pre-draft process. But on March 31, ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter poured some cold water on Miami being a lock to pick the quarterback.

“I’m not so sure the Dolphins are all in on Tua the way that people think,” Schefter said on SportsCenter. “And it will be interesting to think what they will do at five if he is there and Miami doesn’t trade up, move around — whatever it may be. I’m not so sure that Tua will be their guy.”

But there’s also a chance that a team needing a quarterback could trade up to take Tagovailoa ahead of the Dolphins at the fifth pick. Washington, which has the second overall pick, has also reportedly met with Tagovailoa during the pre-draft process.

While Tagovailoa won’t get to make that final in-person impression on NFL teams to assure them of his health, if teams study Tagovailoa’s effectiveness at Alabama they’ll likely determine the potential reward is worth the risk of taking the quarterback with a high first-round pick.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.

