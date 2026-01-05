Winners and losers in the Raiders’ firing of coach Pete Carroll

General manager John Spytek should have a stronger voice in the organization after the Raiders fired coach Pete Carroll, and Spytek is among the winners in the situation.

Raiders owner Mark Davis, center, poses for a photo after introducing their new general manager John Spytek, left, and new head coach Pete Carroll during a press conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Pete Carroll era is over after one season with the Raiders.

He was fired Monday, leaving the franchise looking yet again for a coach.

Who were the winners and losers coming out of the end of his tenure with the organization:

Winners

The Raiders

Hiring Carroll was an experiment that was never going to work.

It didn’t, and there were no signs of that changing.

Even though it’s a rough look to have the NFL’s worst record and the top pick in the draft while yet again looking for a coach, the only way the situation could have been made worse would be to keep banging their heads against the wall by running it back for the sake of continuity.

The willingness of owner Mark Davis to spend the money necessary to move on is a narrow silver lining for fans who have endured a series of hiring failures.

They also have the carrot of the No. 1 pick in the draft to lure a more attractive pool of candidates this time around.

John Spytek

Carroll was never the first choice of Spytek, who was pushed into a bit of arranged marriage for his first shot as a general manager.

The new coaching search should give Spytek an opportunity to have a bit more say in the process, and this time around he has a head start on his knowledge of the organization and what needs to be filled as well as what type of coach is best-suited to help guide the rebuilding process.

His survival of the brutal season shows the organization believes he wasn’t the issue and should strengthen his position.

The 2026 coaching candidates

One more open job is always a good thing for this year’s crop of head coaching hopefuls either searching for their first opportunity or aiming for a second chance.

The Raiders’ job is attractive for several reasons, including the opportunity to live in Las Vegas with a chance to work with the top pick in the draft and the fact having any kind of success would make one a cult hero after such a down stretch.

Losers

Carroll’s legacy

None of what Carroll has accomplished in college and the NFL can be erased.

He has one of the great resumes in history with championships at both levels and a sustained history of winning.

Carroll will undoubtedly be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But the ill-fated decision to return to the sideline also will be a part of his story. Carroll had such faith in his abilities that he thought he quickly could turn around a program that was more of a long-term project.

He was wrong, and that also will be a part of his story.

Brennan and Nate Carroll

Carroll’s two sons on staff might be competent coaches, but their last names and the fact they were part of an offensive staff that had one of the worst seasons in Raiders history led to a wave of criticism and charges of nepotism.

They will be fine and most likely have jobs next year. But this season is going to leave a mark.

Brennan, who was in charge of the offensive line, was particularly under fire for the group’s poor play.

Tom Brady

His first full season as a minority owner with a great deal of influence didn’t go the way he would have drawn it up.

He was part of the braintrust that pivoted to Carroll after missing out on top choice Ben Johnson, and he has to wear that. He’s also supposed to know quarterbacks pretty well, and the Raiders settled on Geno Smith under his watch.

It feels off-putting someone with the greatest quarterbacking credentials in NFL history in a category titled “loser.”

Brady should now at least see the challenge, which could be good news for the Raiders. This isn’t a part-time hobby. It’s going to take every ounce of energy from him and everyone else in the organization to get it going in the right direction.

