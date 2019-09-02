98°F
With Nathan Peterman now on IR, new QB Deshone Kizer will take his place

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2019 - 12:00 pm
 
Updated September 2, 2019 - 5:09 pm

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Much like Nathan Peterman, the quarterback he essentially replaced on the Raiders roster, DeShone Kizer hasn’t had the smoothest of transitions to the NFL.

Kizer was waived by Green Bay, then claimed by the Raiders, who put Peterman on injured reserve Monday due to an elbow injury.

Cornerback Isaiah Johnson was also placed on the injured list Monday to make room for the team to re-sign defensive end Josh Mauro and linebacker Kyle Wilber.

“I’m sure most of (Kizer’s) bad experiences, like Peterman’s, will be reported over and over,” head coach Jon Gruden said of the third-year pro out of Notre Dame who has 11 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in his first two seasons. “Kizer is a guy I liked coming out of college. He’s only 23 years old. He’s got (15 starts) and started two games in the preseason this year for Green Bay, so he’s had a lot of reps and a lot of experience. I think he’s got big upside.”

Kizer joins Mike Glennon and incumbent starter Derek Carr on the active roster.

Gruden said Peterman’s injury occurred during Thursday’s preseason finale against the Seahawks, though he was able to finish the game. He will not need surgery.

Kizer is expected to fill one important role that was expected to fall on Peterman. To get the defense prepared for mobile quarterbacks like Pat Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, Kizer will emulate them in practice.

“Kizer gives us a dimension that can help us prepare for opponents, and we think he’s got some upside in our system,” Gruden said after Monday’s practice at the team facility.

He will also offer Gruden peace of mind as a third quarterback after the Raiders kept just two on the roster last season.

“I almost jumped off a bridge when we went down to one quarterback last year,” Gruden said. “You have to shut down business if you don’t have a backup quarterback. Some franchises go with two and have had a guy stay healthy for 10 years. I hope Derek does that. It’s no reflection on Derek, but I just think you have to have guys developing at that position and have guys ready to go in and play.”

Mauro originally made the 53-man roster on Saturday, but was released when Kizer joined the team on Sunday.

He has been listed as a starter at defensive end throughout the preseason after signing with the team as a free agent. Mauro has three sacks and 102 tackles in five seasons with the Cardinals and Giants.

Wilber enters his eighth season with 98 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 103 games, including 16 starts.

The special teams ace spent last season with the Raiders, but was released on Saturday.

Youth movement

The Raiders wanted to get younger this offseason. The numbers suggest the mission was accomplished.

Their initial 53-man roster as of Saturday’s cutdown deadline had an average age of 26.5, making them the ninth-youngest team in the league, according to data compiled by Phillyvoice.com.

Last year’s initial roster was the oldest in the league at 27.4.

“It was a big priority,” Gruden said of getting younger. “We’re trying to build our team, and you do that through the draft. It sounds cliche, but you’ve got to get good young players in the system so you can have them in that second, third and fourth year and hopefully get some guys on their second contract. But we’ve also got good veteran leadership here.”

The Raiders have 18 rookies between the active roster and practice squad.

Practice squad filled

Cornerback Nick Nelson and linebacker Justin Phillips were added to the practice squad to fill out the 10-man group.

Nelson was a fourth-round pick of the Raiders out of Wisconsin in 2018 and played 10 games, including three starts as a rookie.

Phillips went undrafted this year out of Oklahoma State and spent the majority of the offseason with the Cowboys.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

