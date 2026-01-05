58°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

With Pete Carroll gone, what is Geno Smith’s future with the Raiders?

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7), center, walks off the field for halftime an NFL game agains ...
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7), center, walks off the field for halftime an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks past quarterback Geno Smith, left, and tight end Ian Thom ...
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks past quarterback Geno Smith, left, and tight end Ian Thomas (80) as they watch the game from the sideline during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith, left, with Raiders interim offensive coordinator Greg Olson on ...
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith, left, with Raiders interim offensive coordinator Greg Olson on the sidelineduring the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
More Stories
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes during the first half of an NFL footbal ...
Raiders star hopes to avoid offseason knee surgery
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, left and linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) and head coach Pete ...
What they’re saying about Raiders firing Pete Carroll as coach
Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) secures a catch during the first half of a Raider ...
Raiders sign 12 players to futures contracts
Raiders GM John Spytek discusses decision to fire Pete Carroll
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2026 - 3:54 pm
 

Pete Carroll’s firing as Raiders coach Monday after one season raises a question about the future of quarterback Geno Smith.

Carroll pushed the Raiders to trade for Smith, whom he coached for four years in Seattle, and to sign him to a two-year, $75 million contract extension.

But Smith never came close to playing at the level he did with the Seahawks. That played a huge role in the Raiders’ 3-14 record and Carroll’s firing.

With Carroll gone, Smith’s days with the Raiders are likely over. The 35-year-old even removed Raiders references on his social media platforms Monday.

General manager John Spytek was noncommittal Monday when asked about Smith’s future with the Raiders.

“I’m not going to get too far in the future right now. I’m day by day,” Spytek said. “But he’s one of the guys who is under contract. He’s a quarterback. He played some good football this year, and we’ll make those decisions going forward.”

The Raiders owe Smith $18.5 million of his $26.5 million salary for the 2026 season. If they cut him, they will save $8 million in cash and salary cap space.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES