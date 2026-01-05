With Pete Carroll gone, what is Geno Smith’s future with the Raiders?

Pete Carroll pushed the Raiders to trade for quarterback Geno Smith, whom he coached for four years with the Seattle Seahawks, but the move didn’t work out.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith, left, with Raiders interim offensive coordinator Greg Olson on the sidelineduring the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks past quarterback Geno Smith, left, and tight end Ian Thomas (80) as they watch the game from the sideline during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7), center, walks off the field for halftime an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Pete Carroll’s firing as Raiders coach Monday after one season raises a question about the future of quarterback Geno Smith.

Carroll pushed the Raiders to trade for Smith, whom he coached for four years in Seattle, and to sign him to a two-year, $75 million contract extension.

But Smith never came close to playing at the level he did with the Seahawks. That played a huge role in the Raiders’ 3-14 record and Carroll’s firing.

With Carroll gone, Smith’s days with the Raiders are likely over. The 35-year-old even removed Raiders references on his social media platforms Monday.

General manager John Spytek was noncommittal Monday when asked about Smith’s future with the Raiders.

“I’m not going to get too far in the future right now. I’m day by day,” Spytek said. “But he’s one of the guys who is under contract. He’s a quarterback. He played some good football this year, and we’ll make those decisions going forward.”

The Raiders owe Smith $18.5 million of his $26.5 million salary for the 2026 season. If they cut him, they will save $8 million in cash and salary cap space.

