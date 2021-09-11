With Richie Incognito out, Raiders face big test upfront

Richie Incognito has officially been ruled out Monday night, and his absence puts a ton of pressure on the Raiders’ rebuilt offensive line

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said in his final news conference ahead of the team playing the Ravens on Monday night that right guard Richie Incognito will likely be out. He also discussed the team's preparation for one of the league's more mobile quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders offensive guard John Simpson participates in drills during training camp at Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

After getting only five snaps from its veteran starting offensive line last year because of injuries, the Raiders will start the new season in a frustratingly familiar position.

Questions remain about the offensive line, only this time it’s about their inexperience. A new group will be asked to step up Monday night against a Baltimore Ravens’ defense that is historically one of the most physical and creative in the NFL.

Veteran guard Richie Incognito did not practice on Saturday and has been ruled out for the season opener. It’s been nearly a month since he was on the field, going all the way back to August 19th when he suffered a calf injury in a joint workout with the Los Angeles Rams.

“But he’s getting better,” Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said. “I think there’s a good chance he’ll play in the next game. But in the time being, we’ll let him get well and hope for the best.”

If not, a Raiders’ youth movement along the offensive line that began with the trades of longtime center Rodney Hudson and right guard Gabe Jackson and moving on from right tackle Trent Brown will get an early test.

Second-year guard John Simpson is expected to replace Incognito at left guard. Simpson played 231 snaps at left guard last year in place of Incognito, whose season was cut down to just two games because of an Achilles tendon injury.

“He’s a good young prospect,” Gruden said of Simpson.

The plan last year for Simpson was to essentially redshirt him and learn behind Jackson and Incognito. But the injury to Incognito and the constant reshuffling of the line, thanks to the physical ailments of Brown and his backup, Sam Young, meant having to lean on Simpson a little more than expected.

The additional playing time served two purposes: It help expedite Simpson’s development while also alerting him and the Raiders to areas of his play he needed to prioritize during the offseason.

Chief among them was improving his strength to physically match up better with NFL defensive linemen. That became a major point of emphasis during an offseason in which Simpson practically lived in the weight room. By the time the Raiders gathered for training camp, the physical makeover was startling.

“He was the strongest player on our team, testing-wise, when he came back this summer,” offensive coordinator Greg Olson said.

Nevertheless, it isn’t ideal that the Raiders will face the Ravens with their starting center, Andre James, and left guard combining for three career starts between them.

It will be on James, Simpson and right guard Denzelle Good to be on the same page on the interior, with veteran Kolton Miller being the anchor at left tackle and rookie Alex Leatherwood getting settled down as quickly as possible at right tackle.

“We’re anxious to see our line,” Gruden said. “We know we’ve got four new starters compared to last year at this time. But we have some players with really big upsides. This will be a great test for them.”

Gruden does not believe the stage will be too big for the youngsters given the pedigrees involved.

Simpson and Leatherwood played at college powerhouses Clemson and Alabama, respectively. Both played in playoff and national championship games, which is about as close to an NFL atmosphere as you can get in college.

“I think Alex Leatherwood’s been trained pretty good to play in front of big crowds. He’s a two-time national champion,” Gruden said.

“Andre James is in his third year. John Simpson’s been in a big arena his whole life. These guys are anxious to start forming their own identity. They realize they have big shoes to fill. I think they’re confident they can come together and be a good unit.”

