With trade proposal in place, Carr has a decision to make

Quarterback Derek Carr is expected to meet with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday to discuss a proposed trade that would end his nine-year tenure with the Raiders.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) tries to rush past New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) with guard Alex Bars (64) attempting to make a tackle during the second half of an NFL game at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

This is a photo of Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL football team. This image reflects the Las Vegas Raiders active roster as of Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo)

A viable suitor has emerged as a potential landing spot in a trade for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

The Raiders have granted permission to the New Orleans Saints to talk with Carr, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The Raiders previously indicated permission would only be granted to a team that made a suitable trade offer, and with compensation agreed upon, a huge step in the process has been satisfied.

Now Carr appears to have a decision to make.

The team’s longtime starter has a full no-trade clause — it was part of the 2023 out-clause the Raiders insisted on upon agreeing to a three-year, $121 million contract extension with Carr in May — so Carr must approve the deal.

That’s where his meeting with the Saints on Wednesday becomes so important. As part of his due diligence, Carr wants to establish a comfort level with a team before agreeing to a trade. The Saints appear to be an ideal landing spot given their need for a quarterback, Carr’s connection with Saints coach Dennis Allen, who was the coach of the Raiders during Carr’s rookie season, and because the Saints have a playoff-caliber roster.

Time is starting to be of the essence, as the Raiders face a Feb. 15 deadline to exercise the out-clause. If Carr is on their roster after that deadline, they are on the hook for a $40.5 million roster guarantee.

There are two options available to them. One is to agree in principle on a trade before the deadline — with Carr’s approval — then wait until the NFL’s new league year begins March 15. At that point, Carr’s current contract, including the $40.5 million, will be assumed by the new team.

If no trade is agreed upon — or if Carr vetoes it — the Raiders would simply release him. Doing so, of course, would surrender the possibility of getting an asset in return.

There’s also risk for Carr should he not accept a trade and gets cut. He would be free to negotiate a new contract with any team when he hits the open market, but there’s no guarantee he receives an offer that matches his current deal.

