Raiders

With trade proposal in place, Carr has a decision to make

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2023 - 4:26 pm
 
Updated February 8, 2023 - 2:53 am
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) tries to rush past New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) tries to rush past New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) with guard Alex Bars (64) attempting to make a tackle during the second half of an NFL game at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
This is a photo of Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL football team. This image reflects t ...
This is a photo of Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL football team. This image reflects the Las Vegas Raiders active roster as of Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo)

A viable suitor has emerged as a potential landing spot in a trade for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

The Raiders have granted permission to the New Orleans Saints to talk with Carr, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The Raiders previously indicated permission would only be granted to a team that made a suitable trade offer, and with compensation agreed upon, a huge step in the process has been satisfied.

Now Carr appears to have a decision to make.

The team’s longtime starter has a full no-trade clause — it was part of the 2023 out-clause the Raiders insisted on upon agreeing to a three-year, $121 million contract extension with Carr in May — so Carr must approve the deal.

That’s where his meeting with the Saints on Wednesday becomes so important. As part of his due diligence, Carr wants to establish a comfort level with a team before agreeing to a trade. The Saints appear to be an ideal landing spot given their need for a quarterback, Carr’s connection with Saints coach Dennis Allen, who was the coach of the Raiders during Carr’s rookie season, and because the Saints have a playoff-caliber roster.

Time is starting to be of the essence, as the Raiders face a Feb. 15 deadline to exercise the out-clause. If Carr is on their roster after that deadline, they are on the hook for a $40.5 million roster guarantee.

There are two options available to them. One is to agree in principle on a trade before the deadline — with Carr’s approval — then wait until the NFL’s new league year begins March 15. At that point, Carr’s current contract, including the $40.5 million, will be assumed by the new team.

If no trade is agreed upon — or if Carr vetoes it — the Raiders would simply release him. Doing so, of course, would surrender the possibility of getting an asset in return.

There’s also risk for Carr should he not accept a trade and gets cut. He would be free to negotiate a new contract with any team when he hits the open market, but there’s no guarantee he receives an offer that matches his current deal.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

