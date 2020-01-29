Word on Las Vegas hosting Super Bowl could come this year

NFL comissioner Rodger Goodell indicated on Wednesaday it’s just a matter of time before the Super Bowl is awarded to Las Vegas.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to media during his Super Bowl LIV news conference at the Hilton Miami Downtown in Miami, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

MIAMI — It’s just a matter of time before NFL owners award a Super Bowl to Las Vegas.

That’s the word from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who spoke about Las Vegas’ chances Wednesday in Miami during his annual state of the league address.

The Super Bowl in Las Vegas is imminent, according to Goodell, and official word is likely to come within the next 12 months.

“As I said when I was out there, I think we should get through the draft before we focus on the Super Bowl,” Goodell said, referring to his recent visit to Las Vegas. “But that is coming quickly and our attempts to move to the next Super Bowl probably will be done before the end of calendar year here in ’20.”

The commissioner expressed satisfaction with the pace of construction of Allegiant Stadium, which is set to open this summer. He also said he was pleased by the manner in which Las Vegas and its business community has embraced the Raiders and the NFL.

He also indicated next April’s draft is a sort of dress rehearsal for Las Vegas on its way to hosting a Super Bowl.

An announcement is not expected when the NFL gathers for its annual owners meetings in March in Key West, Florida. However, it could happen when the owners meet again in late May in Marina del Rey, California.

