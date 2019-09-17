Would a Jalen Ramsey trade benefit the Raiders?

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey has said he wants to play in Las Vegas, and the Raiders have the draft capital to acquire him.

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) makes a catch in front of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) is stopped by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) after a reception during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Could Jacksonville Jaguars star cornerback Jalen Ramsey end up in Raiders Silver and Black?

The No. 5 overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft has reportedly requested a trade after a sideline blowup with coach Doug Marrone during Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. According to ESPN, the Jaguars are seeking at least one first-round pick in exchange for the corner and Ramsey could be traded as soon as this week.

The Raiders do have the potential draft capital to acquire Ramsey, with their own first-round pick and the Bears’ first-round pick from last year’s Khalil Mack trade. Plus, Ramsey has expressed interest in playing for the Raiders — at least once they get to Las Vegas.

On the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast, hosted by Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan and former Titans linebacker Will Compton, Ramsey said recently he’d like to play either in Tennessee or Vegas.

Jalen Ramsey did mention where he'd like to play on #BWTB a few months ago 🤔 pic.twitter.com/VCtJisNItC — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) September 16, 2019

“I like Vegas. They’ve got no state income tax,” Ramsey said.

The Raiders also could use some help in the secondary — though not necessarily at corner. First-round pick Johnathan Abram is out for the season with a shoulder injury. Starting corner Daryl Worley showed some position flexibility by rotating in at safety during Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“We tried to match him up with some different guys in some different coverages at times. He did some really good things,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said on Monday.

But Ramsey is the type of cornerback who would make any team better. A two-time Pro Bowler and 2017 All-Pro, Ramsey has recorded nine interceptions and 45 passes defensed in 50 games.

