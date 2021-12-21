Zay Jones delivers in must-win game for Raiders

Zay Jones had his most productive game for the Raiders on Monday, finishing with six receptions for a team-high 67 yards in a road victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Wide receiver Zay Jones discusses his performance against the Cleveland Browns, his relationship with quarterback Derek Carr and more.

Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) is tackled by Cleveland Browns safety Jovante Moffatt (35) after a catch during the second half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

CLEVELAND — Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones was heartbroken.

He’d sprinted as fast as he could, veering toward the middle of the field to track a deep, looping pass from quarterback Derek Carr before diving. Full extension. Hoping to secure the most consequential catch of the game in the fourth quarter Monday against the Cleveland Browns.

But he could only watch as Cleveland cornerback Greedy Williams beat him to the ball and intercepted a pass that he believes he was supposed to catch in the face of a 14-13 deficit.

“To be honest, I was a little defeated,” Jones admitted after the Raiders’ 16-14 victory. “I came back to the sideline. I was frustrated. And Derek grabbed me and said ‘I’m coming right back to you. You’re going to win this game for us.’ It just reignited the fire in me.”

Carr honored his word on the ensuing possession and connected with Jones twice for gains of 12 and 15 yards. The second reception preceded kicker Daniel Carlson’s game-winning 48-yard field goal and capped Jones’ most productive game as a Raider: six receptions for a team-high 67 yards.

It was his best outing since a six-catch, 93-yard performance on Dec. 30, 2018, as a member of the Buffalo Bills.

“I was just really in the zone at that point,” Jones said, referencing the game-winning drive. “Trying to fight through fatigue. Things like that. Really just tried to set up our team to get in position to either score a touchdown or kick a field goal.”

Jones is a hero of sorts for the second time this season. He caught a 31-yard touchdown pass in overtime of a Week 1 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, but hadn’t since played a major role in the Raiders’ offense.

He only had seven receptions from Week 2 to Week 11 and wasn’t targeted more than four times in a single game during that stretch. He had 59 receiving yards in a Thanksgiving victory over the Dallas Cowboys — and 46 combined yards in subsequent losses to Washington and the rival Chiefs.

But Carr maintained faith in Jones, with whom he has a close personal friendship separate from football. Minus star tight end Darren Waller and facing a Browns defense determined to stop top target Hunter Renfrow, Jones emerged as a viable option on the perimeter.

“It’s not perfect. We’re still working on all those good things, but our chemistry is — I trust the guy,” Carr said of Jones. “I knew I needed him. And I wanted him to know ‘Not only do I need you. But I believe in you.’”

Carr backed that belief in Jones by targeting him nine times Monday, equaling tight end Foster Moreau for tops on the team. No two targets — or receptions — were more crucial than those on the game-winning drive.

One was on a third-and-7 to extend the drive, and the other appeared to be on a broken play during which Carr rolled right and found Jones dashing toward the sideline.

Jones praised his teammates for their execution and downplayed his role in the victory. But Carr didn’t hesitate to credit his friend.

“Super proud of him. Super happy for him,” Carr said. “I’m just happy that we got the ball back, not for my own sake, but so he could get the ball back in his hands. He won the game for us.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.