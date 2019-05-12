Rancho sprinter blazes to 100 dash win in Mountain Region meet

The Rams’ Amir’a Edmond finished in 11.84 seconds Saturday at Desert Oasis to qualify for the Class 4A state track and field meet. She also won the 200 in 24.27 seconds.

Rancho's Amir'a Edmond (843) runs for first place, followed by teammate Aniya Smith (843), and Centennial's Quincy Bonds (212), in the Mountain Conference Girls 100 Meter Dash at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Legacy's Jerry Martin (747), from left, runs for first place, with Canyon Springs Isaiah Hayden (196) and Arbor View's Bryce Artis (42) following behind, in the Mountain Region boys 100 meter dash at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Coronado's Justin Watterson (419), center, runs for first place in the Desert Region boys 110 meter hurdles, followed by Bishop Gorman's Donovan Smith (139) and Zion Branch (1034), at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Desert Pines' Jamel Brown (482), left, wins first place in the Mountain Region boys 110 meter hurdles, followed by Las Vegas' Devyn Williams (731) at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Arbor View's Blake Dickinson (46) competes in the Mountain Region boys 100 meter wheelchair dash Wheelchair at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas' Miles Davis (722) runs for first place in the Mountain Region boys 4x200 meter relay at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman's Emilia Puskas (115) runs for first place in the Desert Regions girls 3200 meter run at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Runners compete in the Desert Region boys 3200 meter run at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Desert Oasis Conner Nicholas (460), center, wins the Desert Region boys 3200 meter run, followed by Bishop Gorman's Massimiliano Swenson (141), right, at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rancho sprinter Amir’a Edmond already has the state’s fastest time in the 100-meter dash this season.

Now she has a region title to go with it.

Edmond ran the 100 in 11.84 seconds Saturday at Desert Oasis to win the Mountain Region championship and a spot in the Class 4A state track and field meet. Teammate Aniya Smith finished second in 12.11, and Centennial’s Quincy Bonds ran 12.16 for third.

“My main thing was making it to state and running well,” said Edmond, who didn’t qualify for the state meet in the 100 last year. “It helps to focus on yourself, focus on your race and the race you want.”

Edmond did not break the 12-second mark last year but trained all year for her senior season. She ran 11.76 in the preliminaries and said she thinks she can go faster at state.

“Last year, I had a disappointment,” Edmond said. “I wanted to run good (today).”

Edmond, who also won the 200 in 24.27 seconds, helped the Rams finish fifth in the team standings.

Centennial won its ninth straight region title with 212 points.

The Bulldogs’ Ashley Moore set a state record in the triple jump with an effort of 41 feet, 11½ inches. She also won the long jump with her leap of 18-4¼.

In the Desert Region meet, Silverado claimed the 400 (48.5 seconds) and 800 (1:43.29) relays, and Grace Cunningham won the high jump (5 feet, 7 inches) and long jump (16 feet, 10.50 inches) as the Skyhawks captured the team title.

Silverado scored 107 points to edge Coronado (105) and Sierra Vista (104).

“As the year went on, we were doing well in a lot of invitations and stuff,” Silverado coach Jerry Oliver said. “I knew we would be in a tight race and have a shot, definitely top three. We kind of knew going in. We didn’t really want to make it a big deal to the girls.”

Skyhawks sprinter Alayna Verner won the 400 in 56.23 seconds, and teammate Toni Mack won the triple jump with a leap of 37-6.

Boys

Legacy sprinter Jerry Martin didn’t qualify for the Class 4A state track meet last season.

So he spent the past several months ensuring he would this season.

Martin ran the 100-meter dash in a personal-record time of 10.71 seconds to win the Mountain Region championship and a berth in the state meet.

“The start of the season, I didn’t come out that good, but I’m lucky to finish out like this,” Martin said. “I know what I can do against these other guys, and I came out prepared.”

Martin used the first 50 meters to build a lead and held off Las Vegas High’s Devin Perkins and Canyon Springs’ Javion Davison. Perkins finished in 10.86 and Davison in 11.04.

Centennial scored 155 points to win its ninth region title in the past 10 seasons. Faith Lutheran was second with 92 points, and Las Vegas High was third with 79.

Jordan McGilbra won the triple jump (42-11) and long jump (20-10¾) for Centennial.

In the Desert Region meet, Bishop Gorman’s Massimiliano Swenson won one of the tighter races of the day, holding off Conner Nicholas of Desert Oasis in the 1,600 to win in 4:31.71. Nicholas finished .06 seconds behind.

Swenson’s victory helped the defending state champion Gaels win the team title with 161½ points. Coronado was second with 135½ and Liberty third with 70.

Kyu Kelly won the 100 in 10.74 and the long jump with a leap of 22-4½ for the Gaels.

“The kids are getting used to having some success, and I think they’re building on that,” Gaels coach Scott Cooley said. “They realize that the training is working and their times are dropping, and as competitive kids, you just buy into that much more.”