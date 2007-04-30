Rebels’ Wright gets call from Browns in second

1755140

The journey to the destination took longer than he had hoped, but cornerback Eric Wright still became UNLV’s highest draft pick in 19 years, and he is going to a place where he is wanted.

Cleveland Browns general manager Phil Savage flew to Las Vegas to watch Wright in a workout March 23 and brought him in last week for a visit.

Then Savage traded up in Saturday’s NFL Draft to acquire Wright in the second round with the No. 53 pick. Wright is UNLV’s highest NFL draft choice since running back Ickey Woods went in the second round at No. 31 in 1988 to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Browns traded their third-, fourth- and sixth-round (No. 178) picks to Dallas for the slot to make the selection and for the Cowboys’ sixth-round choice (No. 195).

“I genuinely felt that they actually needed and wanted me to play there, which was obvious with the trade,” Wright said. “They didn’t have a pick. They traded and got to that second round to come and get me.”

Even on this day, when about 20 friends and family members surrounded Wright at a North Las Vegas home cheering the news from Cleveland, Wright didn’t celebrate completely.

Just after the selection, ESPN2 analysts talked extensively about Wright’s background. He expects more questions today when he meets with the Cleveland media.

When Wright played for Southern California, he was arrested in March 2005 on suspicion of rape, and police found 136 Ecstasy pills in his apartment. Wright never was charged, and he recently said he was innocent of rape and the drugs didn’t belong to him.

His two years at UNLV did not involve any known controversy, and Wright’s draft status increased over the past several months because of his willingness to address the teams’ concerns.

“I’m trying to put that behind me,” Wright said. “I feel like I have done that my two years now with my track record of being an excellent person. (NFL clubs have) done their research, they’ve done their homework, and that’s why the Browns feel comfortable in selecting me.”

Savage told The Associated Press the Browns were comfortable with Wright, the first player to leave UNLV early for the NFL Draft.

“I’m a person who believes in second chances, and I believe he is someone worth giving a chance to,” Savage said. “He is someone who clearly paid a price for what he did.”

Whether any concerns in the NFL’s new get-tough atmosphere led to Wright sliding is uncertain. He expected to go late in the first round or early in the second but was taken shortly after the midway point of the second.

Wright attributed it to “a whacky draft” with numerous trades and curious selections and not anything off the field.

“In the past few years, five corners have gone in the first round,” he said. “I was the fifth one taken late in the second round. Typically, that does not happen at all. To be selected amongst the top corners is all I ever asked for.”

Three cornerbacks were taken in Saturday’s first round. The last time only three cornerbacks went in the first round was 2000, and the last time the fifth corner went as late as Wright was in 2002.

Still, the 5-foot-10-inch, 192-pound Wright became the sixth Rebel to go in the second round and the first since defensive end Anton Palepoi to Seattle with the 60th pick in 2002.

“Second round is still high, where he can come in and make an immediate impact,” said Jamal Tooson, Wright’s agent.

