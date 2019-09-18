92°F
Ref who told wrestler to cut dreadlocks gets 2-season ban

The Associated Press
September 18, 2019 - 12:39 pm
 

TRENTON, N.J. — A referee who told a high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit a match last year has been suspended for two seasons.

The state Division on Civil Rights and state’s athletic association announced the sanction Wednesday.

Buena Regional student Andrew Johnson, who is black, had been wearing a hair covering. But referee Alan Maloney, who is white, said he had to cut his hair or forfeit the match last December.

Also Wednesday, the state mandated bias training for high school sports officials and staff.

Maloney had been barred from officiating while an investigation proceeded. In March, he filed notice that he planned to sue for defamation and emotional distress.

His lawyer did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment on Wednesday.

