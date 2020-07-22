106°F
Return of sports brings new Page 2C to Review-Journal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2020 - 2:11 pm
 

Inside: A new Page 2C

Sports return Thursday with the delayed opening day of Major League Baseball.

With NHL, WNBA, NBA and NFL soon to follow, the Review-Journal makes a few changes to our popular Page 2C that will make the page more fan friendly:

— A new “Three-game planner” that alerts you to upcoming events for major area teams.

— More baseball in the TV listings, including DirecTV-only broadcasts for the Dodgers, Giants and A’s.

— Listings for the RJ’s digital programs on Cox Cable and podcasts.

— And our daily betting line will continue to be one of the page’s anchors.

Got ideas to improve our coverage even more? Our contact information is on the top of Page 2C every day.

Contact Sports Editor Bill Bradley at bbradley@reviewjournal.com. Follow @billbradleyLV on Twitter.

