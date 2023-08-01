82°F
Sports

Review-Journal sports section changes to emphasize local coverage

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after they defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 to w ...
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after they defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 to win the Stanley Cup in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Dear readers,

The Review-Journal’s print Sports section is changing. Starting on Monday, Aug. 7, most coverage of national and international sporting events, as well as box scores and other statistical listings found in our daily Scoreboard feature, will shift to the RJ’s e-edition. The print edition will focus on coverage of local events and teams, including the Golden Knights, Raiders, Aces, UNLV and high schools.

The RJ is committed to maintaining a robust local news-gathering operation. The RJ Sports department has taken pride in continuing to print box scores and other daily national sports features that most other daily newspapers have abandoned, but we must change with the times.

There is good news, however: RJ subscribers will continue to have access to all of the news, features, box scores and statistics via our e-edition. The e-edition is a digital replica of the printed newspaper. E-edition readers already get bonus sports pages, produced with the same quality and care, as well as other features that can’t fit in the printed newspaper. The Sports e-edition section will grow starting next week.

More good news: All RJ subscribers already have unlimited access to the Review-Journal website and the e-edition; it is free with your print subscription. You just need to activate your online account. If you don’t already have online and e-edition access, you can activate your account at https://account.reviewjournal.com/rj/home. Just click the red “SIGN IN / REGISTER” button under “ACCESS YOUR ACCOUNT.” The e-edition can be accessed at reviewjournal.com and via the RJ News App, and it can be emailed to you each morning.

Readers who have not previously activated their e-edition accounts will find that they have access to more stories than ever before.

Sports TV and radio listings and betting lines will remain in the printed newspaper.

We appreciate your readership. Please activate your online and e-edition accounts and continue to enjoy all of the sports coverage that your subscription entitles you to.

— Bill Eichenberger

Assistant Managing Editor/Sports

