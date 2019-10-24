Review-Journal videographer wins 2019 Eppy for Best Sports Video

The Review-Journal's Rachel Aston won the 2019 Eppy Award for Best Sports Video, beating entries from ESPN and CNN. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Angie Wright holds her dog Phoenix at Western Raceway track outside White Hills, Arizona, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Wright will be racing in the Mint 400's motorcycle race, the first dirt bike race for the event since 1976. As one of few women to compete in this race, she'll be covering 164 miles alone. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Reviewjournal.com videographer Rachel Aston received national honors Wednesday for her video profile of Henderson motorcycle racer Angie Wright.

Aston won the 2019 Eppy Award for Best Sports Video, beating entries from ESPN and CNN. It marks the second time in three years that reviewjournal.com has won the category.

The awards have been presented annually by Editor & Publisher for 24 years, honoring excellence in online journalism and digital storytelling and design.

Aston, a multiple Emmy Award-winner who last month was named the Nevada Press Association’s Visual Journalist of the Year, chronicled Wright’s preparation and travails during the Mint 400 endurance race. The video paired with a column by Ron Kantowski.

“Rachel is one of the state’s finest storytellers,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said Wednesday. “We’re pleased that Editor & Publisher has again recognized reviewjournal.com as having some of the finest digital content anywhere.”

Reviewjournal.com also was a Eppy finalist for Best Daily Newspaper Website, Best Website Redesign/Relaunch and Best Investigative/Enterprise Feature on a Website for its series “Valley of Fires.” Reviewjournal.com competes in the contest’s highest classification, against sites with at least 1 million unique monthly visitors, against CNN.com, espn.com, NBC News and Reuters, among others.