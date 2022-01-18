RJ columnist wins 7th state sports writer of the year award

Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Ed Graney has been named the Nevada State Sportswriter of the Year for a seventh time, the National Sports Media Association announced.

Ed Graney, sports columnist, poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Review-Journal photos studio, Las Vegas, Jan. 17, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Graney has worked at the Review-Journal since May 2006. Before that, he spent 20 years at the San Diego Union-Tribune as a sports writer and columnist. This is his seventh NSMA honor in the past 12 years, giving him the most sports writer awards in the state by one individual.

A native of Laguna Beach, California, Graney is a past winner of top 10 recognition for sports columns by The Associated Press Sports Editors and the Society for Professional Journalists award for the nation’s top sports columnist in 2019.

Last year, his columns focused on the Raiders’ first season with fans in Las Vegas, the Stanley Cup runs of the Golden Knights and changes in the UNLV sports programs. He also has covered 21 of the past 22 Final Fours of the NCAA basketball tournament.

Graney can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Russ Langer, the Aviators’ and UNLV football radio voice, won the NSMA’s sportscaster of the year award for the 11th time.

TNT’s Ernie Johnson and ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt were selected as national sportscasters of the year, and ESPN’s Jeff Passan was picked as the national sports writer of the year.

Hubie Brown (ESPN/ABC, Turner, CBS), the late Stuart Scott (ESPN), Jackie MacMullan (ESPN.com, Sports Illustrated, The Boston Globe) and Curry Kirkpatrick (Sports Illustrated) were named to the NSMA Hall of Fame.

The NSMA’s awards program and Hall of Fame induction ceremony is June 25 to 27 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.