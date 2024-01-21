56°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Sports

RJ columnist wins 8th Nevada Sportswriter of the Year award

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2024 - 5:18 pm
 
Ed Graney at the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Rev ...
Ed Graney at the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Ed Graney has been named the Nevada State Sportswriter of the Year for the eighth time, the National Sports Media Association announced last week.

Graney has worked at the RJ since May 2006. Before that, he worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune as a sports writer and columnist. This is his eighth NSMA honor in the past 15 years, giving him the most sports writer awards in the state by one individual.

A native of Laguna Beach, California, Graney is a past winner of top 10 recognition for sports columns by The Associated Press Sports Editors and the Society for Professional Journalists award for the nation’s top sports columnists in 2019.

Last year, many of his columns focused on the Raiders and the Stanley Cup run of the Golden Knights.

“This should be renamed the Ed Graney Award,” RJ sports editor Allen Leiker said. “He established himself long ago as the definitive voice for Las Vegas sports. Any award he wins doesn’t surprise us.”

Graney can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Russ Langer, the Aviators’ and UNLV football radio voice, won the NSMA’s Nevada State Sportscaster of the Year award for the 12th time.

Kevin Harlan of CBS, Westwood One and Turner was voted the National Sportscaster of the Year, and ESPN’s Jeff Passan was voted the National Sportswriter of the Year.

MOST READ
1
Son of ‘Pawn Stars’ star Rick Harrison dies at age 39
Son of ‘Pawn Stars’ star Rick Harrison dies at age 39
2
Las Vegas entertainment icon stepping down after 51-year career
Las Vegas entertainment icon stepping down after 51-year career
3
New Costco store coming to Las Vegas, records show
New Costco store coming to Las Vegas, records show
4
Mirage eatery closed without fanfare
Mirage eatery closed without fanfare
5
Former Las Vegas casino mogul cuts mansion price
Former Las Vegas casino mogul cuts mansion price
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sports on TV in Las Vegas
RJ

Here’s today’s local and national sports schedule, including television and radio listings.

More stories
Graney: Raiders star deserves consideration for defensive award
Graney: Raiders star deserves consideration for defensive award
Raiders report card: Special teams, coaching get poor grades
Raiders report card: Special teams, coaching get poor grades
Graney: Raiders running back deserves more of a chance
Graney: Raiders running back deserves more of a chance
Raiders’ report card: What grade does Pierce deserve for 5-4 finish?
Raiders’ report card: What grade does Pierce deserve for 5-4 finish?
Raiders report card: A’s across the board in season-finale win
Raiders report card: A’s across the board in season-finale win
Graney: Fixing the offense should be Antonio Pierce’s No. 1 priority
Graney: Fixing the offense should be Antonio Pierce’s No. 1 priority