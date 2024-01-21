RJ columnist wins 8th Nevada Sportswriter of the Year award

Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Ed Graney has been named the Nevada State Sportswriter of the Year for the eighth time in the past 15 years.

Ed Graney at the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Ed Graney has been named the Nevada State Sportswriter of the Year for the eighth time, the National Sports Media Association announced last week.

Graney has worked at the RJ since May 2006. Before that, he worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune as a sports writer and columnist. This is his eighth NSMA honor in the past 15 years, giving him the most sports writer awards in the state by one individual.

A native of Laguna Beach, California, Graney is a past winner of top 10 recognition for sports columns by The Associated Press Sports Editors and the Society for Professional Journalists award for the nation’s top sports columnists in 2019.

Last year, many of his columns focused on the Raiders and the Stanley Cup run of the Golden Knights.

“This should be renamed the Ed Graney Award,” RJ sports editor Allen Leiker said. “He established himself long ago as the definitive voice for Las Vegas sports. Any award he wins doesn’t surprise us.”

Graney can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Russ Langer, the Aviators’ and UNLV football radio voice, won the NSMA’s Nevada State Sportscaster of the Year award for the 12th time.

Kevin Harlan of CBS, Westwood One and Turner was voted the National Sportscaster of the Year, and ESPN’s Jeff Passan was voted the National Sportswriter of the Year.