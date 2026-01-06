RJ columnist wins 9th Nevada Sportswriter of the Year award

Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Ed Graney has been named the Nevada State Sportswriter of the Year for the ninth time in the past 15 years.

Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Ed Graney has been named the 2025 Nevada State Sportswriter of the Year for the ninth time, the National Sports Media Association announced Monday.

Graney has worked at the RJ since May 2006. Before that, he worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune as a sports writer and columnist. This is his ninth NSMA honor in the past 15 years, giving him the most sports writer awards in the state by one individual.

A native of Laguna Beach, California, Graney is a past winner of top 10 recognition for sports columns by the Associated Press Sports Editors and the Society for Professional Journalists award for the nation’s top sports columnists in 2019.

Last year, many of his columns focused on the Raiders and the changing recruiting climate for UNLV and college sports.

“Ed has proven to be the dominant voice in Las Vegas sports and this award again solidifies that,” RJ Assistant Managing Editor/Sports Bill Bradley said. “He is the consummate professional and it shows in his writing and his reporting.”

Q Myers, of Raider Nation Radio 920, won the NSMA’s Nevada State Sportscaster of the Year award for the first time.

Sean McDonough of ESPN was voted the National Sportscaster of the Year and Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger was voted the National Sportswriter of the Year.

They will be honored in June at the NSMA awards ceremony, where sportscaster James Brown of CBS, sports writer Adrian Wojnarowski, Greg Gumbel and Sid Hartman are inducted into the organization’s hall of fame.