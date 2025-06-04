91°F
RJ photographer finishes in top 10 for 2 national awards

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) attempts to get his daughter to stop crying as he greets ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) attempts to get his daughter to stop crying as he greets his family on the sidelines before the first half of their NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Alpine driver Pierre Gasly on his way to third place during the qualifying round for the Formul ...
Alpine driver Pierre Gasly on his way to third place during the qualifying round for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Review-Journal staff photographer L.E. Baskow. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal staff photographer L.E. Baskow. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2025 - 1:46 pm
 

Review-Journal photographer L.E. Baskow finished tied for third in feature photo and seventh in action photo in Division B of the annual Associated Press Sports Editors contest.

Baskow’s feature photo showed Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby trying to console his crying daughter on the sidelines before his team’s game against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 22 at Allegiant Stadium. His action photo showed Alpine driver Pierre Gasly speeding past Sphere during qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 22.

There were 57 entries in feature photo and 58 in action photo nationwide. The winners were selected in April.

The Review-Journal also earned a top-10 finish in the Digital category for Division B in February.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
