RJ photographer finishes in top 10 for 2 national awards
A Review-Journal photographer had two of his photos from the past year honored in the annual Associated Press Sports Editors contest.
Review-Journal photographer L.E. Baskow finished tied for third in feature photo and seventh in action photo in Division B of the annual Associated Press Sports Editors contest.
Baskow’s feature photo showed Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby trying to console his crying daughter on the sidelines before his team’s game against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 22 at Allegiant Stadium. His action photo showed Alpine driver Pierre Gasly speeding past Sphere during qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 22.
There were 57 entries in feature photo and 58 in action photo nationwide. The winners were selected in April.
The Review-Journal also earned a top-10 finish in the Digital category for Division B in February.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.