RJ reporters learn how to ride a Onewheel at Lee Canyon — VIDEO

By Gabriella Benavidez and Ben Gotz Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2017 - 5:49 pm
 
Updated June 1, 2017 - 6:05 pm

For the first time ever this summer, Lee Canyon is offering a tour that takes place entirely on a self-balancing electric skateboard that boasts just one wheel in the middle.

Onewheel tours will take place four times a day for $45 during the summer season, which runs through Sept. 4.

The Onewheel, created by the Santa Cruz-based company Future Motion, started as an idea on the crowd-funding website Kickstarter in January 2014.

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters Ben Gotz and Gabriella Benavidez tested out the Onewheel for themselves.

Check out the video above.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Contact Gabriella Benavidez at gbenavidez@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGtoz and @latina_ish on Twitter.

