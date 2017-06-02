RJ reporters learn how to ride a Onewheel at Lee Canyon — VIDEO

RJ reporters learn how to ride a Onewheel at Lee Canyon (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Onewheel, which visitors to Lee Canyon can ride in and around the lodge area when its spring season opens on Friday. (Onewheel)

For the first time ever this summer, Lee Canyon is offering a tour that takes place entirely on a self-balancing electric skateboard that boasts just one wheel in the middle.

Onewheel tours will take place four times a day for $45 during the summer season, which runs through Sept. 4.

The Onewheel, created by the Santa Cruz-based company Future Motion, started as an idea on the crowd-funding website Kickstarter in January 2014.

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters Ben Gotz and Gabriella Benavidez tested out the Onewheel for themselves.

Check out the video above.

