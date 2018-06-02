RJ to honor high school athletes at Best of Nevada Preps Awards

The Las Vegas Review-Journal will present its annual Best of Nevada Preps Awards show Sunday, honoring the top high school athletes from around the state.

Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The third annual event, which honors more than 800 all-state athletes from 24 sanctioned sports, will be at the Thomas & Mack Center, beginning with the “Rally in the Valley” at 5 p.m. The awards show starts at 7.

Athletes of the year in each of the sports will be named. The Review-Journal also will announce its six major awards: the overall male and female athletes of the year, coach of the year, team of the year, No Limits Award and Richard Nelson Courage Award.

Two-time Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug will be the keynote speaker at the event. Strug is best known for landing a vault on an injured ankle to help the United States secure the team gold medal in the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

“The past two events have been very successful in honoring the best and the brightest of Southern Nevada’s prep athletes,” Assistant Managing Editor/Sports Bill Bradley said. “We look forward to highlighting this season’s honorees and giving them a well-deserved spotlight.”

