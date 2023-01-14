53°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Sports

RJ’s Adam Hill named state’s Sportswriter of the Year

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2023 - 2:13 pm
 
Vegas Nation team member Adam Hill in the Las Vegas Review-Journal TV studio in Las Vegas Tuesd ...
Vegas Nation team member Adam Hill in the Las Vegas Review-Journal TV studio in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Review-Journal sports writer Adam Hill has been named the Nevada State Sportswriter of the Year for the first time, the National Sports Media Association announced last week.

Hill covers a multitude of beats, including the Raiders, Golden Knights and mixed martial arts.

A Detroit native who grew up in Las Vegas, Hill has worked at the Review-Journal for 20 years after serving as the sports editor at the Silverado (High School) Star and UNLV Rebel Yell newspapers.

“Adam’s intellect, energy and deep connections to Las Vegas make him an invaluable member of the Review-Journal sports department,” said Bill Eichenberger, assistant managing editor for sports. “While covering the Raiders is his primary focus, his versatility allows him to provide valuable assistance on every beat.”

The NSMA will honor its winners and Hall of Fame inductees at the organization’s 63rd awards weekend and national convention from June 24 to 26 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Review-Journal sports betting writer Todd Dewey, a winner of the state award in 2013, was one of five finalists for the award.

Kevin Bolinger, sports director for Fox 5 Las Vegas, was named the state’s Sportscaster of the Year for a third time.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
With the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Raiders take …
With the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Raiders take …
2
Derek Carr gives heartfelt goodbye, thank you to Raider Nation
Derek Carr gives heartfelt goodbye, thank you to Raider Nation
3
Raiders report card: Final grades include 2 F’s
Raiders report card: Final grades include 2 F’s
4
Raiders mailbag: Fans have questions about offseason plans
Raiders mailbag: Fans have questions about offseason plans
5
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
Like and follow Vegas Nation
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Sports on TV in Las Vegas
RJ

Here’s today’s local and national sports schedule, including television and radio listings.

More stories for you
Graney: Patriots’ Lawrence Guy of Western High has spirit of giving
Graney: Patriots’ Lawrence Guy of Western High has spirit of giving
Raiders report card: Offense, coaching get D’s in loss to Steelers
Raiders report card: Offense, coaching get D’s in loss to Steelers
Graney: Josh McDaniels should begin evaluations by looking in mirror
Graney: Josh McDaniels should begin evaluations by looking in mirror
Graney: Jarrett Stidham opens eyes in 1st NFL start
Graney: Jarrett Stidham opens eyes in 1st NFL start
Graney: Path seen for college football title game in Las Vegas
Graney: Path seen for college football title game in Las Vegas
Raiders report card: Special teams get best grade
Raiders report card: Special teams get best grade