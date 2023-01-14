RJ’s Adam Hill named state’s Sportswriter of the Year

Adam Hill, a graduate of Silverado High and UNLV, is this year’s Nevada Sportswriter of the Year, the National Sports Media Association announced last week.

Vegas Nation team member Adam Hill in the Las Vegas Review-Journal TV studio in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Review-Journal sports writer Adam Hill has been named the Nevada State Sportswriter of the Year for the first time, the National Sports Media Association announced last week.

Hill covers a multitude of beats, including the Raiders, Golden Knights and mixed martial arts.

A Detroit native who grew up in Las Vegas, Hill has worked at the Review-Journal for 20 years after serving as the sports editor at the Silverado (High School) Star and UNLV Rebel Yell newspapers.

“Adam’s intellect, energy and deep connections to Las Vegas make him an invaluable member of the Review-Journal sports department,” said Bill Eichenberger, assistant managing editor for sports. “While covering the Raiders is his primary focus, his versatility allows him to provide valuable assistance on every beat.”

The NSMA will honor its winners and Hall of Fame inductees at the organization’s 63rd awards weekend and national convention from June 24 to 26 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Review-Journal sports betting writer Todd Dewey, a winner of the state award in 2013, was one of five finalists for the award.

Kevin Bolinger, sports director for Fox 5 Las Vegas, was named the state’s Sportscaster of the Year for a third time.