RJ’s Ed Graney named top Nevada sportswriter for 2018

Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Ed Graney has been named the Nevada State Sportswriter of the Year for a sixth time, the National Sports Media Association announced Monday.

Ed Graney, Review-Journal sports columnist, has been named the Nevada State Sportswriter of the Year for a sixth time. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Ed Graney has been named the Nevada State Sportswriter of the Year for a sixth time, the National Sports Media Association announced Monday.

Graney has worked at the Review-Journal since May 2006. Before that, he spent 20 years at the San Diego Union-Tribune as a sports writer and columnist. This is his sixth NSSA honor in the past 10 years, equalling the most won in the state by one individual.

A native of Laguna Beach, California, Graney is a past winner of top 10 recognition for sports columns by The Associated Press Sports Editors.

Last year his columns focused on the Stanley Cup Final run of the Golden Knights, the Raiders’ transition to Las Vegas and the fall of the UNLV sports programs. He also has covered the past 20 Final Fours of the NCAA basketball tournament.

He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7-10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Kevin Bollinger of KVVU-TV was named Nevada Sportscaster of the Year.

Mike “Doc” Emrick (NBC Sports), Bob Ley (ESPN), Peter King (Sports Illustrated, NBC Sports) and Tony Kornheiser (Washington Post, ESPN) were named to the NMSA Hall of Fame.

ESPN’s Doris Burke was selected as national sportscaster of the year and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was picked as the national sportswriter of the year. Burke is the first female national winner.

The NMSA’s awards program and Hall of Fame induction ceremony is June 22-24 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.