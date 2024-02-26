56°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Sports

Rock ‘n’ Roll half-marathon winners enjoy Strip spectacle — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2024 - 6:00 pm
 
Updated February 25, 2024 - 9:44 pm
Andy Wacker raises the half marathon finishing line ribbon after coming in first for the men&#x ...
Andy Wacker raises the half marathon finishing line ribbon after coming in first for the men’s half marathon during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A runner dressed like Wonder Woman takes to the Strip during the Rock ’n’ Roll Ru ...
A runner dressed like Wonder Woman takes to the Strip during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Runners begin their runs during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Bou ...
Runners begin their runs during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Runners in a showgirl costume and an Elvis costume take to the Strip during the Rock ’n& ...
Runners in a showgirl costume and an Elvis costume take to the Strip during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A runner dressed like Elvis takes to the Strip during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running S ...
A runner dressed like Elvis takes to the Strip during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Andy Wacker, the first place winner for the men’s half marathon, runs to the finish line ...
Andy Wacker, the first place winner for the men’s half marathon, runs to the finish line during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Runners get excited to cross the starting line during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running S ...
Runners get excited to cross the starting line during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A runner finishes their run during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas ...
A runner finishes their run during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Alice Wright sprays champagne after coming in first for the women’s half marathon during ...
Alice Wright sprays champagne after coming in first for the women’s half marathon during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Alice Wright raises the half marathon finishing line ribbon after coming in first for the women ...
Alice Wright raises the half marathon finishing line ribbon after coming in first for the women’s half marathon during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Alice Wright celebrates after coming in first for the women’s half marathon during the R ...
Alice Wright celebrates after coming in first for the women’s half marathon during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Pedestrians film the start of a race from a pedestrian walkway during the Rock ’n&#x2019 ...
Pedestrians film the start of a race from a pedestrian walkway during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
People film from the sidewalks as runners get ready to take to the Strip during the Rock &#x201 ...
People film from the sidewalks as runners get ready to take to the Strip during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A supporter high-fives a runner during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Ve ...
A supporter high-fives a runner during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Supporters put their hands out for high fives from runners during the Rock ’n’ Ro ...
Supporters put their hands out for high fives from runners during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Runners take to the Strip during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Bo ...
Runners take to the Strip during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Runners run by the Tropicana during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas ...
Runners run by the Tropicana during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A supporter high-fives runners during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Veg ...
A supporter high-fives runners during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A runner dressed like Willy Wonka high fives a supporter during the Rock ’n’ Roll ...
A runner dressed like Willy Wonka high fives a supporter during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Runners take to the Strip during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Bo ...
Runners take to the Strip during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Runners take to the Strip during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Bo ...
Runners take to the Strip during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Runners run by the Tropicana during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas ...
Runners run by the Tropicana during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A supporter high-fives runners during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Veg ...
A supporter high-fives runners during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Runners take to the Strip during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Bo ...
Runners take to the Strip during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Andy Wacker jumps over the finish line ribbon after coming in first place for the me’s h ...
Andy Wacker jumps over the finish line ribbon after coming in first place for the me’s half marathon during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Andy Wacker puts his hands in the air after coming in first place for the me’s half mara ...
Andy Wacker puts his hands in the air after coming in first place for the me’s half marathon during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Andy Wacker, left, high fives another runner as he finishes his run during the Rock ’n&# ...
Andy Wacker, left, high fives another runner as he finishes his run during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Andy Wacker sprays champagne after coming in first for the men’s half marathon during th ...
Andy Wacker sprays champagne after coming in first for the men’s half marathon during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Alice Wright runs past the finish line after coming in first in the women’s half maratho ...
Alice Wright runs past the finish line after coming in first in the women’s half marathon during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Andy Wacker sprays champagne after coming in first for the men’s half marathon during th ...
Andy Wacker sprays champagne after coming in first for the men’s half marathon during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Alice Wright raises the half marathon finishing line ribbon after coming in first for the women ...
Alice Wright raises the half marathon finishing line ribbon after coming in first for the women’s half marathon during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Alice Wright raises the half marathon finishing line ribbon after coming in first for the women ...
Alice Wright raises the half marathon finishing line ribbon after coming in first for the women’s half marathon during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Mackenzie Mettille, right, proposes to his girlfriend, Courtney Clark, after running in the Roc ...
Mackenzie Mettille, right, proposes to his girlfriend, Courtney Clark, after running in the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series together on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A runner catches their breath after finishing their run during the Rock ’n’ Roll ...
A runner catches their breath after finishing their run during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A runner crosses the finish line during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las V ...
A runner crosses the finish line during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Runners take photos of their medallions during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series o ...
Runners take photos of their medallions during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Andy Wacker finally hit the jackpot in Las Vegas.

Ten years after the professional trail runner settled for second place in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Las Vegas half-marathon and two years after he took third, Wacker won the event Sunday night on the Strip, finishing the 13.1-mile course in one hour, four minutes, 47 seconds.

The 35-year-old from Boulder, Colorado popped open a bottle of prosecco at the finish line in front of the Fountains of Bellagio to celebrate his victory amid fog, flashing lights and plumes of fire on closed-down Las Vegas Boulevard.

“I’ve been here a couple times, and I’m glad I finally got the win,” he said. “I ran this race 10 years ago and came back and ran, not quite as fast as I was hoping, but it was nice redemption to be back here 10 years later and still running basically as fast.”

Wacker averaged less than five minutes per mile (4:57) en route to edging Reno native Kevin Kirk by less than a minute. Kirk, a Yerington High School product, finished in 1:05:42.

“We helped push each other to a faster time,” said Wacker, a former All-American at Colorado.

The elite runner enjoyed the festive atmosphere on the Strip, where 21,000 runners and walkers competed in the half-marathon and 10-kilometer races. Both events started at New York-New York and finished at the Bellagio.

“It’s so fun,” Wacker said. “I saw people getting married. I saw people having fun partying on a rooftop yelling and cheering. It’s great to run down the Strip at night and have so many people cheering.

“Maybe they aren’t runners themselves, but they can enjoy the spectacle.”

Alice Wright won the women’s half-marathon in 1:14:10 in her first Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas race.

“The atmosphere was amazing, honestly. It’s like a party, and I love evening races,” said Wright, 29. “There were so many distractions with all the very iconic landmarks around Vegas. It was a good distraction.”

Originally from Worcestershire, England, Wright was an All-American at New Mexico and is now a professional runner for Hoka NAZ Elite in Flagstaff, Arizona.

She said she locked on to a runner on a 5:30 pace for the first eight miles before gutting out the rest of the race.

“Then it got really tough actually,” she said. “I actually started feeling pretty dizzy the last four miles. Honestly, it was menstrual cramps. I felt sick. I felt dizzy. I battled the mental aspect of it all.

“Those last four miles nearly killed me, but here I am to tell the tale.”

Ron Loewen, 34, of Surrey, British Columbia, won the men’s 10K in 33:37. He’s a coach of the Gritty Running Club in Canada and led a group of runners here for the destination race, where more than 90 percent of the participants are from outside Las Vegas.

“I loved the environment. There’s nothing like it,” he said. “It’s just loud all the way through. They’re super supportive.”

Katarina Tadich, 37, of Las Vegas, won the women’s 10K in 38:13. She works for lululemon, which held a yoga event on the Strip on Sunday afternoon.

“I had a lot of friends along the route cheering for me, so that helps,” Tadich said.

Countless runners wore bright neon-colored tutus, one crossed the finish line wearing a motorcycle helmet, and Las Vegas resident Nick Bones stopped in the middle of Saturday’s 5K race downtown to get a tattoo.

Mackenzie Mettille, 27, and Courtney Clark, 24, met in a running group in Ohio last summer and have been dating for the last six months.

After Mettille placed 12th in the men’s half-marathon, he anxiously waited for Clark to cross the finish line.

“I’m hoping to propose to her,” he said. “I’m hoping she says yes. I think she knows it’s coming at some point. She has no idea it’s right here, right now.”

Moments after Clark crossed the finish line in 34th place in the women’s half-marathon, Mettille popped the question.

“I’m very happy that she said yes,” he said. “I wasn’t sure if she was expecting it or not.”

Said Clark: “I certainly was not. But it was a good surprise.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sports on TV in Las Vegas
RJ

Here’s today’s local and national sports schedule, including television and radio listings.

More stories
‘World’s largest running party’ back on Strip with new start, finish lines
‘World’s largest running party’ back on Strip with new start, finish lines
Oldest Las Vegas resident in Rock ‘n’ Roll half-marathon raring to go
Oldest Las Vegas resident in Rock ‘n’ Roll half-marathon raring to go
Road closures to watch out for during Rock ‘N’ Roll Running Series this weekend
Road closures to watch out for during Rock ‘N’ Roll Running Series this weekend
Grand Prix officials pledge shorter race infrastructure work schedule for ‘24
Grand Prix officials pledge shorter race infrastructure work schedule for ‘24
Las Vegas Grand Prix officials pledge shorter race work schedule for ’24
Las Vegas Grand Prix officials pledge shorter race work schedule for ’24
Breathing in yoga before the Las Vegas half-marathon — PHOTOS
Breathing in yoga before the Las Vegas half-marathon — PHOTOS