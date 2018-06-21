Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon in Las Vegas changes starting line

This year, the marathon, which will take place on Nov. 11, will start between Harmon and Park avenues and runners will head south toward the “Welcome to Las Vegas sign,” before heading back north up the Strip and then into downtown.

Runners make their way to the finish line during the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon along the Strip near The Mirage in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Participants cross the finish line during the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon on Nov. 12. (Sam Morris Las Vegas News Bureau)

Runners make their way to the finish line during the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon along the Strip near The Mirage in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon course maps will feature a new start line and start-line village from prior years.

This year, the marathon, which will take place on Nov. 11, will start between Harmon and Park avenues and runners will head south toward the “Welcome to Las Vegas sign,” before heading back north up the Strip and then into downtown. The end of the race will again be near The Mirage. The pre-race village will be east of the Strip on Harmon Ave.

Last year, the start line gathering place was supposed to be at Las Vegas Village with the start line near the Mandalay Bay. Both were changed in the wake of the Oct. 1 mass shooting, which happened a little more than a month before the race. The race instead began in front of New York-New York and the pre-race concert was held a day before at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

The marathon, half marathon and 10K maps are up on Rock ‘n’ Roll’s website while the 5K course still has not been released.

Registration for the races, which routinely draw thousands of people into town to run on the Strip at night, is open. Marathon pricing is subject to increase but is currently $159.99.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.