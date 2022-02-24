Rock ‘n’ Roll races to take center stage on Strip, downtown

The Rock ‘n’ Roll half marathon and 10-kilometer races are Sunday on the Strip. The 5K is Saturday in downtown Las Vegas.

Runners leave the starting line beneath flames during the Las Vegas Rock-N-Roll Marathon along the Strip on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

After a year off because of COVID-19, Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas is back with the half marathon being the feature race.

The half marathon and 10-kilometer races will be at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, both starting on Las Vegas Boulevard between Harmon and Park avenues. Runners will head south down the Strip before making a U-turn at Harry Reid International Airport and returning north.

The 10K racers finish on the boulevard between Wynn Las Vegas and Fashion Show Mall. Half marathon runners then head back south toward the finish line in front of The Mirage.

On Saturday, the 5-kilometer race will take place in downtown Las Vegas at 5 p.m. Runners start at Las Vegas Boulevard and Carson Avenue and end at the Fremont Street Experience.

The marathon has been the marquee race in past Rock ‘n’ Roll events, but organizers opted to eliminate that race this year because of the difficulty many runners had navigating some of the streets in the dark.

This also is the first time the event is in February. It had been in November, but the arrival of the Raiders two years ago to add to Golden Knights’ presence presented a potential logistical nightmare if the race conflicted with any home games.

