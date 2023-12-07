‘A fairy tale’: Texan claims 1st breakaway roping title — PHOTOS

Shelby Boisjoli-Meged claimed her first National Finals Breakaway Roping title at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center.

Shelby Boisjoli-Meged of Stephenville, Texas, ropes a calf during the NFR breakaway roping challenge at South Point Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rickie Fanning of Spearfish S.D., looks to rope a calf during the NFR breakaway roping challenge at South Point Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shelby Boisjoli-Meged of Stephenville, Texas, ropes a calf during the NFR breakaway roping challenge at South Point Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cheyanne McCartney of Kingston, OK., ropes a calf during the NFR breakaway roping challenge at South Point Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Joey Williams of Volborg, MT., aims to rope a calf during the NFR breakaway roping challenge at South Point Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bradi Good of Abilene, Texas, pulls back on the rope after tossing it around a calf during the NFR breakaway roping challenge at South Point Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Martha Angelone of Stephenville, Texas, ropes a calf during the NFR breakaway roping challenge at South Point Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rickie Fanning of Spearfish S.D., looks to rope a calf during the NFR breakaway roping challenge at South Point Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Competitors begin to arrive for the next round during the NFR breakaway roping challenge at South Point Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shelby Boisjoli-Meged of Stephenville, Texas, ropes a calf during the NFR breakaway roping challenge at South Point Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sarah Angelone of Stephenville, Texas, ropes a calf during the NFR breakaway roping challenge at South Point Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shelby Boisjoli-Meged of Stephenville, Texas, chats with Joey Williams of Volborg, MT., during the NFR breakaway roping challenge at South Point Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Danielle Lowman of Gilbert, AZ., waves to the crowd after a world record time during the NFR breakaway roping challenge at South Point Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans applaud the competitors during the NFR breakaway roping challenge at South Point Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sarah Angelone of Stephenville, Texas, ropes a calf in record time during the NFR breakaway roping challenge at South Point Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sarah Angelone of Stephenville, Texas, reacts to roping a calf in record time during the NFR breakaway roping challenge at South Point Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shelby Boisjoli-Meged of Stephenville, Texas, ropes a calf during the NFR breakaway roping challenge at South Point Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cheyanne McCartney of Kingston, OK., wins a saddle as the average champion during the NFR breakaway roping challenge at South Point Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shelby Boisjoli-Meged of Stephenville, Texas, waves to the crowd while receiving her saddle as the world champion for 2023 during the NFR breakaway roping challenge at South Point Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shelby Boisjoli-Meged will be the first to tell you that entering the National Finals Breakaway Roping leading the standings doesn’t guarantee you’ll leave with the world title.

It happened to Boisjoli-Meged in 2021 when she came to the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center with the lead, but struggled in the finale.

Her shot at redemption Wednesday ended with her remaining on top.

After a strong first day, Boisjoli-Meged finished off the second day of the National Finals Breakaway Roping with another solid run to clinch her first world title at the South Point.

“It feels so good that I was able to correct my mistakes and come back and get it done,” Boisjoli-Meged said. “It’s a fairy tale season. Just a fairy tale is how I could describe it.”

Boisjoli-Meged entered the final day of the event with just over a $25,000 lead over Hali Williams after placing in four of the five rounds Tuesday, highlighted by runs of 2.1 seconds in Round 2 and 2.0 in Round 5.

On Wednesday, Boisjoli-Meged tied for third in Round 6 and fifth in Round 7, finishing with total earnings of $197,706. Hali Williams was second at $159,541.

“It’s just life-changing. It’s such a blessing. I just can’t believe it,” Boisjoli-Meged said. “The crowd was amazing. The atmosphere was amazing. The girls were electric today. It was just, it was unbelievable.”

Cheyanne McCartney, who entered ninth in the standings, won the final event (the so-called event average) with total earnings of $13,866 with a time of 32.2 seconds in nine runs.

“This feels amazing,” McCartney said. “This is a huge accomplishment and not an easy feat to come in against this group of ropers. And this was definitely a feather in my hat, and I’m really blessed to get this accomplished.”

Wednesday also saw a tie for the fastest time, with Danielle Lowman putting up a time of 1.7 seconds in Round 8 and 9, and Sarah Angelone posting 1.7 seconds in Round 10.

‘This is a great setup,” Boisjoli-Meged said. “They’re great calves every year and top 15 best in the world. It’s bound to be a show, and that’s what it was. It was a show, and it was an amazing watch.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.