‘A fairy tale’: Texan claims 1st breakaway roping title — PHOTOS
Shelby Boisjoli-Meged claimed her first National Finals Breakaway Roping title at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center.
Shelby Boisjoli-Meged will be the first to tell you that entering the National Finals Breakaway Roping leading the standings doesn’t guarantee you’ll leave with the world title.
It happened to Boisjoli-Meged in 2021 when she came to the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center with the lead, but struggled in the finale.
Her shot at redemption Wednesday ended with her remaining on top.
After a strong first day, Boisjoli-Meged finished off the second day of the National Finals Breakaway Roping with another solid run to clinch her first world title at the South Point.
“It feels so good that I was able to correct my mistakes and come back and get it done,” Boisjoli-Meged said. “It’s a fairy tale season. Just a fairy tale is how I could describe it.”
Boisjoli-Meged entered the final day of the event with just over a $25,000 lead over Hali Williams after placing in four of the five rounds Tuesday, highlighted by runs of 2.1 seconds in Round 2 and 2.0 in Round 5.
On Wednesday, Boisjoli-Meged tied for third in Round 6 and fifth in Round 7, finishing with total earnings of $197,706. Hali Williams was second at $159,541.
“It’s just life-changing. It’s such a blessing. I just can’t believe it,” Boisjoli-Meged said. “The crowd was amazing. The atmosphere was amazing. The girls were electric today. It was just, it was unbelievable.”
Cheyanne McCartney, who entered ninth in the standings, won the final event (the so-called event average) with total earnings of $13,866 with a time of 32.2 seconds in nine runs.
“This feels amazing,” McCartney said. “This is a huge accomplishment and not an easy feat to come in against this group of ropers. And this was definitely a feather in my hat, and I’m really blessed to get this accomplished.”
Wednesday also saw a tie for the fastest time, with Danielle Lowman putting up a time of 1.7 seconds in Round 8 and 9, and Sarah Angelone posting 1.7 seconds in Round 10.
‘This is a great setup,” Boisjoli-Meged said. “They’re great calves every year and top 15 best in the world. It’s bound to be a show, and that’s what it was. It was a show, and it was an amazing watch.”
National Finals Breakaway Roping
At South Point Arena & Equestrian Center
World standings: 1. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, $197,706; 2. Hali Williams, $159,541; 3. Martha Angelone, $149,887; 4. Sarah Angelone, $144,241; 5. Taylor Munsell, $135,621; 6. Kelsie Domer, $127,600; 7. Joey Williams, $119,964; 8. Bradi Good, $112,178; 9. Cheyanne McCartney, $111,784; 10. Danielle Lowman, $102,009; 11. Kendal Pierson, $93,963; 12. Jackie Crawford, $89,484; 13. Josie Conner, $85,402; 14. Rickie Fanning, $82,996; 15. Erin Johnson, $76,213.
Event average: 1. Cheyanne McCartney, 32.2 seconds on nine runs, $13,866; 2. Bradi Good, 26.2 seconds on eight runs, $11,250; 3. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, 27.6 on eight runs, $8,895; 4. Sarah Angelone, 27.9 on eight runs, $6,541; 5. Kelsie Domer, 29.6 on eight runs, $4,709; 6. Taylor Munsell, 26.8 on seven runs, $3,401; 7. Martha Angelone, 27.2 on seven runs, $2,355; 8. Kendal Pierson, 27.3 on seven runs, $1,308; 9. Josie Conner, 37.0 on seven runs; 10. Rickie Fanning, 57.0 on seven runs; 11. Danielle Lowman, 14.1 seconds on six runs; 12. Jackie Crawford, 27.0 on six runs; 13. Erin Johnson, 12.1 seconds on five runs; 14. Hali Williams, 8.9 seconds on four runs; 15. Joey Williams, 9.7 seconds on four runs.
Wednesday’s rounds
Sixth round: 1. Sarah Angelone, 1.9 seconds, $5,080; 2. Erin Johnson, 2.1, $4,204; 3. (tie) Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, Kelsie Domer and Bradi Good, 2.2, $2,452 each; 6. Cheyanne McCartney, 3.0, $876.
Seventh round: 1. Danielle Lowman, 1.9 seconds, $5,080; 2. Taylor Munsell, 2.1, $4,204; 3. Kendal Pierson, 2.2, $3,328; 4. Bradi Good, 2.4, $2,452; 5. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, 2.6, $1,577; 6. (tie) Josie Conner, Sarah Angelone and Martha Angelone, 2.7, $292 each.
Eighth round: 1. Danielle Lowman, 1.7 seconds, $5,080; 2. Martha Angelone, 1.9, $4,024; 3. (tie) Kendal Pierson, Bradi Good and Sarah Angelone, $2,452; 6. Kelsie Domer, 2.1, $876.
Ninth round: 1. Danielle Lowman, 1.7 seconds, $5,080; 2. (tie) Josie Conner and Cheyanne McCartney, 2.1, $3,766 each; 4. (tie) Joey Williams and Hali Williams, 2.3, $2,015 each; 6. Taylor Munsell, 2.7, $876.
Tenth round: 1. Sarah Angelone, 1.7 seconds, $5,080; 2. (tie) Joey Williams and Erin Johnson, 2.1, $3,766 each; 4. (tie) Kendal Pierson and Taylor Munsell, 2.2, $2,105 each; 6. Bradi Good, 2.6, $876.