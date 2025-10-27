Carolina Cowboys win PBR Camping World teams championship — PHOTOS

The Carolina Cowboys defeated the Missouri Thunder in the final of the PBR Camping World teams championship on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

PBR star follows in father’s footsteps as circuit comes to T-Mobile Arena

The Carolina Cowboys won the PBR Camping World teams championship on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena, defeating the Missouri Thunder in the final.

Carolina outpointed the Thunder 242.5-177.75 after beating the Arizona Ridge Ridgers in the semifinals (262.75-174.75). Clay Guiton of the Carolina Cowboys was named the championship MVP. He scored 86.75 points riding El Chapo in the championship match and 87.5 on Hoobastank in the semifinals.

Andrew Alvidrez of the Missouri Thunder was named Day 3 MVP after his 90.75-point ride on Lights Out. Alvidrez also scored 87.5 points on Sweet Action in the semifinals.

The Missouri Thunder defeated the Texas Rattlers 350-348 to advance to the final.