73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Rodeo

Carolina Cowboys win PBR Camping World teams championship — PHOTOS

Andrew Alvidrez rides Sweet Action during the PBR Team Championship event at T-Mobile Arena Sun ...
Andrew Alvidrez rides Sweet Action during the PBR Team Championship event at T-Mobile Arena Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Brady Fielder of the Texas Rattlers rides the bull during the PBR Team Championship event at T- ...
Brady Fielder of the Texas Rattlers rides the bull during the PBR Team Championship event at T-Mobile Arena Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Claudio Montanha Jr. rides the bull through the dust during the PBR Team Championship event at ...
Claudio Montanha Jr. rides the bull through the dust during the PBR Team Championship event at T-Mobile Arena Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Andrew Alvidrez comes out of the gate during the PBR Team Championship event at T-Mobile Arena ...
Andrew Alvidrez comes out of the gate during the PBR Team Championship event at T-Mobile Arena Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Luciano De Castro of the Arizona Ridge Riders takes on Wicked Solo during the PBR Team Champion ...
Luciano De Castro of the Arizona Ridge Riders takes on Wicked Solo during the PBR Team Championship event at T-Mobile Arena Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Keyshawn Whitehorse completes his ride during the PBR Team Championship event at T-Mobile Arena ...
Keyshawn Whitehorse completes his ride during the PBR Team Championship event at T-Mobile Arena Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Keyshawn Whitehorse celebrates his ride with his teammates during the PBR Team Championship eve ...
Keyshawn Whitehorse celebrates his ride with his teammates during the PBR Team Championship event at T-Mobile Arena Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Keyshawn Whitehorse celebrates his ride with his teammates during the PBR Team Championship eve ...
Keyshawn Whitehorse celebrates his ride with his teammates during the PBR Team Championship event at T-Mobile Arena Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Fans cheer during the PBR Team Championship event at T-Mobile Arena Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in L ...
Fans cheer during the PBR Team Championship event at T-Mobile Arena Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A bull rider prays during the PBR Team Championship event at T-Mobile Arena Sunday, Oct. 26, 20 ...
A bull rider prays during the PBR Team Championship event at T-Mobile Arena Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Bull riders make their entrances during the PBR Team Championship event at T-Mobile Arena Sunda ...
Bull riders make their entrances during the PBR Team Championship event at T-Mobile Arena Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
More Stories
John Crimber rides Farris Cattle/Big Schott Rodeo’s Smooth Violation for 86.25 during the thi ...
PBR star follows in father’s footsteps as circuit comes to T-Mobile Arena
Tie-down roper Shad Mayfield runs from his horse to tie down the calf during round four of the ...
3 takeaways from NFR: Mayfield survives battle for all-around title
2024 NFR Las Vegas 10th go-round results
Bareback rider Dean Thompson rides out for a victory lap during the final night of National Fin ...
NFR Day 10: Champions crowned; all-around decided by $676
By Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2025 - 9:10 pm
 

The Carolina Cowboys won the PBR Camping World teams championship on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena, defeating the Missouri Thunder in the final.

Carolina outpointed the Thunder 242.5-177.75 after beating the Arizona Ridge Ridgers in the semifinals (262.75-174.75). Clay Guiton of the Carolina Cowboys was named the championship MVP. He scored 86.75 points riding El Chapo in the championship match and 87.5 on Hoobastank in the semifinals.

Andrew Alvidrez of the Missouri Thunder was named Day 3 MVP after his 90.75-point ride on Lights Out. Alvidrez also scored 87.5 points on Sweet Action in the semifinals.

The Missouri Thunder defeated the Texas Rattlers 350-348 to advance to the final.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
NFR Live with bareback rider Rocker Steiner
RJ

Rocker Steiner joined us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 10 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack Center.

Saddle Bronc Riding contestant Brody Cress rides Wall Street to a winning score during National ...
Saddle bronc rider Cress keeps momentum going throughout NFR
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

With the pressures of trying to keep pace and qualify for an eighth straight Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, the early part of 2024 weighed heavily on the Hillsdale, Wyo., product.

 
NFR Live with Dusty Tuckness
RJ

Dusty Tuckness joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 9 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack Center.

MORE STORIES