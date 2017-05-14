Kaique Pacheco wins Last Cowboy Standing for second straight year

Shane Proctor is bucked off by Milky Jones during the Professional Bull Riders Last Cowboy Standing event at Las Vegas Village in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Marco Antonio Eguchi rides Crazy Horse during the Professional Bull Riders Last Cowboy Standing event at Las Vegas Village in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fabiano Vieira rides High Chaparral during the Professional Bull Riders Last Cowboy Standing event at Las Vegas Village in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Ryan Dirteater is introduced during the Professional Bull Riders Last Cowboy Standing event at Las Vegas Village in in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Silvano Alves rides Hammer Down during the Professional Bull Riders Last Cowboy Standing event at Las Vegas Village in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Claudio Montanha Jr. rides Red Rocket during the Professional Bull Riders Last Cowboy Standing event at Las Vegas Village in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees during the Professional Bull Riders Last Cowboy Standing event at Las Vegas Village in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Gage Gay is knocked off of Tractor Tippin during the Professional Bull Riders Last Cowboy Standing event at Las Vegas Village in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Shane Proctor is bucked off by Milky Jones during the Professional Bull Riders Last Cowboy Standing event at Las Vegas Village in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Ryan Dirteater is bucked off of Uncle Tink during the Professional Bull Riders Last Cowboy Standing event at Las Vegas Village in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fabiano Vieira rides High Chaparral during the Professional Bull Riders Last Cowboy Standing event at Las Vegas Village in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The flag is displayed during the Professional Bull Riders Last Cowboy Standing event at Las Vegas Village in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Kaique Pacheco could only stand and watch the Las Vegas Village dirt to see if a challenger for the Last Cowboy Standing crown would emerge.

Seven riders had the opportunity to force the competition to an extra round. None succeeded. The Brazilian bull rider was the only competitor at the Professional Bull Riders’ major Saturday to complete two rides and won the event for the second straight year.

The event was part of Helldorado Days. The final day of competition begins at 5 p.m. Sunday with the PRCA Rodeo.

“I’m very happy,” Pacheco said through a translator. “I just had to focus and ride my bulls.”

Pacheco, who entered the event second in the world rankings, won $100,000 and 625 points in the standings by taking home the title. After getting bucked off in the first round Friday, he trailed world leader Eduardo Aparecido by 945 points, but following his win, the race for the championship will be much tighter heading out of the Built Ford Tough Series’ break.

The 22-year-old successfully rode Machinery Auctioneer’s Little Joe for 88 points in the second round and Spotted Demon, the fourth-ranked bull in the world, for 90 points in the third.

The ranked bull presented an extra challenge because Pacheco never had been on him. He had only seen him on video.

“(Spotted Demon is) really difficult,” Pacheco said. “A lot of times he’s bucked riders and not given them an opportunity for a ride.”

Pacheco finished runner-up in the event’s second round behind Marco Antonio Eguchi, who rode the bull Crazy Horse for 88.25 points. Out of the 23 other competitors in the second round, only six advanced to the third.

Then when it came down to it, none could ride his bull and force a fourth round with Pacheco. Aparecido, fourth-ranked Derek Kolbaba and sixth-ranked Jess Lockwood hit the dirt as Pacheco patiently watched.

Aparecido had the chance to push his lead out to an almost unreachable distance with another major win Saturday. Instead, Pacheco’s performance could mean the two Brazilians will push each other until the PBR returns to Las Vegas for the World Finals in November.

“I don’t think about that,” Pacheco said. “I’m just focused on riding my bulls. I’m not focused on other bull riders.”

Ben Gotz can be reached at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.