10 shows not to miss during National Finals Rodeo

The stakes are big, the entertainment offerings bigger as the National Finals Rodeo returns to the Thomas & Mack Center Dec. 5 through 14.

With dozens of country music acts and comedians hitting Las Vegas for the event, here are 10 performances that you won’t want to miss:

Old Dominion, Dec. 4-5, The Joint at the Hard RockHotel: Fresh off winning vocal group of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards in April, Old Dominion return to Vegas to “Make It Sweet” once again.

Dwight Yoakam & The Bakersfield Beat, Dec. 4, 6-7, 10, 12 and 14, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas: Buck Owens may have pioneered the Bakersfield sound, but Dwight Yoakam continues to keep the rock ’n’ roll-influenced strain of county music alive and kickin’.

Rodney Carrington, Dec. 5-14, David Copperfield Theater at the MGM Grand: “Laughter’s Good,” this country funnyman declares in the title of his sixth album, continuing to deliver as much with a bawdy repertoire posited on beer, married life, beer and more beer.

Gary Allan, Dec. 6-7, The Joint at the Hard Rock: An NFR staple for years now, Gary Allan’s rootsy repertoire is as much a part of the annual festivities as buckin’ broncos and lassoed steers.

George Strait, Dec. 6-7, T-Mobile Arena: The King of Country returns to salute his court, playing the rare non-stadium gig as part of his standing engagement here. It doesn’t get any bigger than this.

Ron White, Dec. 6-7 and 13-14, Terry Fator Theatre at The Mirage: “Tater Salad” himself hits town for some stogie smokin,’ bourbon drinkin’ adult fun, turning bad habits into good times once more.

Jason Aldean, Dec. 6-8, Park Theater at Park MGM: It’ll be a highly emotional moment when Jason Aldean plays his first Las Vegas headlining shows since the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting. Like Las Vegas itself, Aldean has remained unbowed in the face of tragedy.

Shania Twain, Dec. 7, 11, 13-14 and 18, Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort: The best-selling female country artist of all time launches her latest Vegas residency, “Let’s Go!” Yes, let’s.

Jamey Johnson, Dec. 13, The Showroom at the Golden Nugget: This outlaw country throwback gives vintage honky-tonk a modern spin as the spiritual heir to late greats such as Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard.

Kip Moore and Midland, Dec. 14, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: Singer-songwriter Kip Moore teams up with 2018 new vocal group of the year ACM Award winners Midland in one of the NFR’s best musical pairings.