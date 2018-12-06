National Finals Rodeo

10 standout country acts in Las Vegas during National Finals Rodeo

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2018 - 12:38 am
 

The belt buckles are big.

So is the concert lineup.

With the National Finals Rodeo back in town, here are 10 top shows soundtracking the festivities:

George Strait, Friday-Saturday, T-Mobile Arena

The Double Whopper With Cheese of country returns for his annual NFR engagement.

Turnpike Troubadours, Friday, Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq

These indie Okies wrangle plenty of Americana influences in their rootsy repertoire.

Tanya Tucker, Friday, Showroom at Golden Nugget

This country music lifer notched her first hit back in 1972, when she was all of 13 years old. Times have changed, but Tucker’s appeal hasn’t.

Florida Georgia Line, Friday-Saturday and Tuesday, Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort

These bro-country bros are here to soundtrack the shotgunning of innumerable Budweisers.

Dwight Yoakam, Dec. 14, Brooklyn Bowl

Guitars, Cadillacs and hillbilly music come to the Strip when this honky-tonk great performs.

Jamey Johnson, Dec. 14, Showroom at Golden Nugget

This outlaw country throwback doesn’t sound like Merle Haggard or Waylon Jennings necessarily, but the spirit of their music lives on in his.

Luke Combs, Dec. 14, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

“When It Rains It Pours” indeed: This burly troubadour has notched a whopping four No. 1 singles from his debut album, “This One’s for You.”

Gary Allan, Dec. 14-15, The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel

Rockers and cowboys unite for this country music gateway act capable of reaching across the aisle.

Kane Brown, Dec. 15, Park Theater at Park MGM

The “Experiment” worked: A burgeoning superstar, Brown hits Vegas for the first time in support of his aforementioned new album, which topped the charts upon its release last month.

Kip Moore and Jon Pardi, Dec. 15, The Chelsea

Have your “Beer Money” in hand when these two country chart-toppers team up.

