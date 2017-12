The National Finals Rodeo continued its annual 10-day run at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Tyson Durfey of Weatherford, Texas takes part in the tie-down roping competition in the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Cole Melancon of Liberty, Texas is bucked off Piano Bar Bandit in the bull riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Jordan Spears of Redding, California takes part in the bull riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Sage Kimzey of Strong City, Okla., rides Little Chubby to a score of 81.5 points during the seventh go-round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center. The ride wasn't enough to get a check, but it did make Kimzey the only bull rider to successfully ride six of seven bulls so far. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Sage Kimzey of Strong City, Okla., rides Little Chubby to a score of 81.5 points during the seventh go-round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center. The ride wasn't enough to get a check, but it did make Kimzey the only bull rider to successfully ride six of seven bulls so far. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Sage Kimzey of Strong City, Okla., rides Little Chubby to a score of 81.5 points during the seventh go-round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center. The ride wasn't enough to get a check, but it did make Kimzey the only bull rider to successfully ride six of seven bulls so far. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Sage Kimzey of Strong City, Okla., rides Little Chubby to a score of 81.5 points during the seventh go-round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center. The ride wasn't enough to get a check, but it did make Kimzey the only bull rider to successfully ride six of seven bulls so far. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Tyson Durfey of Weatherford, Texas waves his hat at the crowd after taking part in the tie-down roping competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Tyson Durfey of Weatherford, Texas takes part in the tie-down roping competition in the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Clayton Biglow of Clements, California takes part in the bareback riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Clayton Biglow of Clements, California takes part in the bareback riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Clayton Biglow of Clements, California takes part in the bareback riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Caleb Bennett of Tremonton, Utah takes part in the bareback riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Caleb Bennett of Tremonton, Utah takes part in the bareback riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Cole Melancon of Liberty, Texas is bucked off Piano Bar Bandit in the bull riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Mason Clements of Santaquin, Utah takes part in the bareback riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Mason Clements of Santaquin, Utah takes part in the bareback riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Mason Clements of Santaquin, Utah takes part in the bareback riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Mason Clements of Santaquin, Utah takes part in the bareback riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Orin Larson of Inglis, Manitoba takes part in the bareback riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Orin Larson of Inglis, Manitoba takes part in the bareback riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Orin Larson of Inglis, Manitoba takes part in the bareback riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Tuf Cooper of Weatherford, Texas takes part in the tie-down roping competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Tuf Cooper of Weatherford, Texas takes part in the tie-down roping competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Tuf Cooper of Weatherford, Texas takes part in the tie-down roping competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Tuf Cooper of Weatherford, Texas waves at the crowd after taking part in the tie-down roping competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Guthrie Murray of Miami, Oklahoma is charged by Muley Maddness in the bull riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Guthrie Murray of Miami, Oklahoma is charged by Muley Maddness in the bull riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Guthrie Murray of Miami, Oklahoma is charged by Muley Maddness in the bull riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Clayton Biglow of Clements, California takes part in the bareback riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Clayton Biglow of Clements, California takes part in the bareback riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Clayton Biglow of Clements, California takes part in the bareback riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Clayton Biglow of Clements, California takes part in the bareback riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Orin Larson of Inglis, Manitoba takes part in the bareback riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Orin Larson of Inglis, Manitoba takes part in the bareback riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Orin Larson of Inglis, Manitoba takes part in the bareback riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Guthrie Murray of Miami, Oklahoma takes part in the bull riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Guthrie Murray of Miami, Oklahoma takes part in the bull riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Guthrie Murray of Miami, Oklahoma takes part in the bull riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Guthrie Murray of Miami, Oklahoma takes part in the bull riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Guthrie Murray of Miami, Oklahoma is bucked off Muley Maddness in the bull riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Guthrie Murray of Miami, Oklahoma is bucked off Muley Maddness in the bull riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Guthrie Murray of Miami, Oklahoma is bucked off Muley Maddness in the bull riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Guthrie Murray of Miami, Oklahoma is charged by Muley Maddness in the bull riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Sage Kimzey of Strong City, Oklahoma takes part in the bull riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Tim Bingham of Honeyville, Utah takes part in the bull riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Tim Bingham of Honeyville, Utah takes part in the bull riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Tim Bingham of Honeyville, Utah takes part in the bull riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Tim Bingham of Honeyville, Utah takes part in the bull riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Roscoe Jarboe of New Plymouth, Idaho takes part in the bull riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Roscoe Jarboe of New Plymouth, Idaho takes part in the bull riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Roscoe Jarboe of New Plymouth, Idaho takes part in the bull riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Jordan Spears of Redding, California takes part in the bull riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Jordan Spears of Redding, California takes part in the bull riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Jordan Spears of Redding, California gets bucked off Little Chubby in the bull riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Tyson Durfey of Weatherford, Texas waves his hat at the crowd after taking part in the tie-down roping competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Sage Kimzey of Strong City, Oklahoma takes part in the bull riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Tyson Durfey of Weatherford, Texas takes part in the tie-down roping competition in the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Tyson Durfey of Weatherford, Texas takes part in the tie-down roping competition in the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The National Finals Rodeo continued its annual 10-day run at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Check out the photo gallery above.

More NFR: Follow all of our National Finals Rodeo coverage online at reviewjournal.com/nfr and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.