2017 National Finals Rodeo fifth go-round results

Here are the National Finals Rodeo fifth performance results from Monday, Dec. 11, 2017.

Jake Wright of Milford, Utah kneels after being bucked off of Double D in the saddle bronc riding event during the fifth night of the 59th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Here are the National Finals Rodeo fifth performance results from Monday, Dec. 11, 2017.

Bareback riding: 1. Mason Clements, 88.5 points on Korkow Rodeos’ Onion Ring, $26,231; 2. (tie) Caleb Bennett on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Good Time, Richmond Champion on Dirty Jacket and Bill Tutor on Scarlett’s Web, 88, $15,795 each; 5. (tie) J.R. Vezain and Orin Larsen, 87.5, $5,500 each; 7. Clayton Biglow, 86.5; 8. (tie) Tanner Aus and Jake Brown, 86 each; 10. Steven Dent, 85.5; 11. Jake Vold, 85; 12. Tim O’Connell, 83; 13. Ty Breuer, 81.5; 14. Wyatt Denny, 78; 15. R.C. Landingham, NS. Average standings: 1. Tim O’Connell, 431 points on five head, 2. Jake Vold, 430; 2. (tie) Jake Vold and Richmond Champion, 430 each; 4. Caleb Bennett, 426; 5. Orin Larsen, 418; 6. J.R. Vezain, 415. World standings: 1. Tim O’Connell, $271,570; 2. Richmond Champion, $173,319; 3. Tanner Aus, $170,138; 4. Jake Vold, $167,372; 5. Orin Larsen, $155,355; 6. Caleb Bennett, $147,703; 7. Wyatt Denny, $140,084; 8. Clayton Biglow, $138,153; 9. Mason Clements, $135,672; 10. J.R. Vezain, $135,581; 11. Bill Tutor, $132,834; 12. Ty Breuer, $125,337; 13. Jake Brown, $119,982; 14. Steven Dent, $109,998; 15. R.C. Landingham, $106,031.

Steer wrestling: 1. Tanner Milan, 3.8 seconds, $26,231; 2. Tyler Waguespack, 3.9, $20,731; 3. Tyler Pearson, 4.0, $15,654; 4. J.D. Struxness, 4.1; 5. Ty Erickson, 4.3, $6,769; 6. Olin Hannum, 4.6, $4,231; 7. Chason Floyd, 4.7; 8. Rowdy Parrott, 4.8; 9. (tie) Dakota Eldridge and Nick Guy, 4.9 each; 11. Baylor Roche, 5.0; 12. Kyle Irwin, 6.0; 13. Scott Guenthner, 6.6; 14. Ryle Smith and Jon Ragatz, NT. Average standings: 1. Tyler Pearson, 20.8 seconds on five head; 2. Ty Erickson, 22.1; 3. Kyle Irwin, 22.7; 4. Tanner Milan, 23.2; 5. Rowdy Parrott, 24.0. 6. Nick Guy, 25.0. World standings: 1. Ty Erickson, $209,537; 2. Tyler Pearson, $192,688; 3. Tyler Waguespack, $174,021; 4. Tanner Milan, $146,535; 5. J.D. Struxness, $131,203; 6. Kyle Irwin, $129,242; 7. Olin Hannum, $125,182; 8. Baylor Roche, $118,224; 9. Jon Ragatz, $117,082; 10. Scott Guenthner, $117,032; 11. Chason Floyd, $109,453; 12. Dakota Eldridge, $106,634; 13. Ryle Smith, $103,463; 14. Nick Guy, $99,737; 15. Rowdy Parrott, $99,550.

Team roping: 1. (tie) Erich Rogers/Cory Petska and Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill, 3.9 seconds, $23,481 each; 3. (tie) Coleman Proctor/Billie Jack Saebens and Tom Richards/Jeremy Buhler, 4.0, $13,327 each; 5. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 4.6, $6,769; 6. Charly Crawford/Joseph Harrison, 4.7, $4,231; 7. Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor, 9.0; 8. Chad Masters/Travis Graves, 9.2, 9. Dustin Bird/Russell Cardoza, 9.4; 10. Luke Brown/Jake Long, 9.6; 11. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, Clay Smith/Paul Eaves, Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, Jr. Dees/Tyler McKnight, Dustin Egusquiza/Kory Koontz, NT. Average standings: 1. Erich Rogers/Cory Petska, 27.6 seconds on five head; 2. Chad Masters/Travis Graves, 34.7; 3. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 35.6; 4. Clay Smith/Paul Eaves, 18.4 on four head; 5. Luke Brown/Jake Long, 22.4; 6. Jr. Dees/Tyler McKnight, 22.9. World standings: (headers) 1. Erich Rogers, $187,077; 2. Kaleb Driggers, $183,535; 3. Luke Brown, $178,092; 4. Clay Smith, $176,825; 5. Jr. Dees, $134,656; 6. Dustin Egusquiza, $121,918; 7. Coleman Proctor, $121,360; 8. Charly Crawford, $118,052; 9. Riley Minor, $117,587; 10. Clay Tryan, $114,864; 11. Dustin Bird, $114,519; 12. Chad Masters, $110,739; 13. Tom Richards, $104,742; 14. Garrett Rogers, $98,940. 15. Cody Snow, $89,236; (heelers) 1. Cory Petska, $187,077; 2. Junior Nogueira, $184,265; 3. Paul Eaves, $180,942; 4. Jake Long, $169,563; 5. Russell Cardoza, $136,004; 6. Tyler McKnight, $135,066; 7. Billie Jack Saebens, $134,257; 8. Joseph Harrison, $122,293; 9. Kory Koontz, $119,133; 10. Travis Graves, $117,649; 11. Brady Minor, $117,587; 12. Jade Corkill, $114,864; 13. Jake Minor, $98,940; 14. Jeremy Buhler, $91,333; 15. Wesley Thorp, $90,836.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Sterling Crawley, 89 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Medicine Woman, $26,231; 2. (tie) Zeke Thurston, Brody Cress and Layton Green, 87.5, $15,795 each; 5. Jesse Wright, 86.5, $6,769; 6. (tie) Hardy Braden and Ryder Wright, 85.5, $2,115 each; 8. Heith DeMoss, 85; 9. (tie) Jacobs Crawley and CoBurn Bradshaw, 84 each; 11. Audy Reed, 83; 12. Clay Elliott, 80.5; 13. Cody DeMoss, Jake Wright and Taos Muncy, NS. Average standings: 1. CoBurn Bradshaw, 421.5 points on five head; 2. Brody Cress, 418; 3. Sterling Crawley, 416.5; 4. Audy Reed, 408; 5. Ryder Wright, 348 points on four head, 6. Hardy Braden, 342.5. World standings: 1. Jacobs Crawley, $220,158; 2. Zeke Thurston, $199,917; 3. CoBurn Bradshaw, $186,577; 4. Ryder Wright, $174,092; 5. Brody Cress, $167,844; 6. Hardy Braden, $159,947; 7. Sterling Crawley, $154,184; 8. Cody DeMoss, $151,657; 9. Layton Green, $136,407; 10. Heith DeMoss, $121,107; 11. Taos Muncy, $116,171; 12. Jake Wright, $107,527; 13. Audy Reed, $104,687; 14. Clay Elliott, $99,331; 15. Jesse Wright, $93,400.

Tie-down roping: 1. Marty Yates, 7.0 seconds, $26,231; 2. Tuf Cooper, 7.1, $20,731; 3. (tie) Marcos Costa and Cade Swor, 7.5, $13,327 each; 5. J.C. Malone, 7.8, $6,769; 6. Ryan Jarrett, 8.1, $4,231; 7. Cory Solomon, 8.3; 8. Caleb Smidt, 8.5; 9. (tie) Shane Hanchey and Timber Moore, 9.3 each; 11. Trevor Brazile, 10.4; 12. Tyson Durfey, 11.7; 13. Matt Shiozawa, Randall Carlisle and Cooper Martin, NT. Average standings: 1. Marcos Costa, 40.9 seconds on five head; 2. Trevor Brazile, 42.4; 3. Tuf Cooper, 42.9; 4. Timber Moore, 45.3; 5. Shane Hanchey, 46.2; 6. Cory Solomon, 47.3. World standings: 1. Tuf Cooper, $226,675; 2. Marcos Costa, $179,075; 3. Trevor Brazile, $171,510; 4. Caleb Smidt, $156,425; 5. Shane Hanchey, $154,383; 6. Marty Yates, $154,135; 7. Cade Swor, $146,017; 8. Cooper Martin, $142,340; 9. Ryan Jarrett, $136,517; 10. Timber Moore, $131,077; 11. Tyson Durfey, $124,192; 12. Matt Shiozawa, $114,363; 13. J.C. Malone, $114,068; 14. Cory Solomon, $106,210; 15. Randall Carlisle, $104,451.

Barrel racing: 1. (tie) Lisa Lockhart and Ivy Conrado, 13.59 seconds, $23,481 each; 3. Hailey Kinsel, 13.67, $15,654; 4. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 13.68, $11,000; 5. Taci Bettis, 13.74, $6,769; 6. Nellie Miller, 13.75, $4,231; 7. Tillar Murray, 13.88; 8. (tie) Tiany Schuster and Kellie Collier, 13.90 each; 10. Kassie Mowry, 13.93; 11. Stevi Hillman, 14.0; 12. Kathy Grimes, 14.06; 13. Sydni Blanchard, 18.72; 14. Amberleigh Moore, 18.74; 15. Kimmie Wall, 19.04. Average standings: 1. Hailey Kinsel, 67.75 seconds on five runs; 2. Ivy Conrado, 68.55; 3. Nellie Miller, 68.63; 4. Lisa Lockhart, 68.96; 5. Kathy Grimes, 69.24; 6. Tiany Schuster, 70.61. World standings: 1. Tiany Schuster, $260,378; 2. Amberleigh Moore, $198,922; 3. Stevi Hillman, $195,952; 4. Hailey Kinsel, $192,899; 5. Nellie Miller, $188,768; 6. Kassie Mowry, $166,624; 7. Ivy Conrado, $147,623; 8. Kathy Grimes, $139,555; 9. Lisa Lockhart, $138,397; 10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $134,660; 11. Taci Bettis, $129,446; 12. Sydni Blanchard, $108,131; 13. Tillar Murray, $102,789; 14. Kellie Collier, $97,569; 15. Kimmie Wall, $86,294.

Bull riding: 1. Sage Kimzey, 89 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo’s Record Rack’s Shootin’ Stars, $27,077; 2. Cole Melancon, 86.5, $21,577; 3. Jordan Spears, 85.5, $16,500; 4. Ty Wallace, 82.5, $11,846; 5. Joe Frost, 81, $7,615; 6. Garrett Smith, Trey Benton III, Tim Bingham, Dustin Bowen, Jordan Hansen, Roscoe Jarboe, Trevor Reiste, Guthrie Murray, Brennon Eldred and Boudreaux Campbell, NS. Average standings: 1. Trey Benton III, 350 points on four head; 2. Sage Kimzey, 346; 3. Joe Frost, 334.5; 4. Cole Melancon, 256.5 on three head; 5. Ty Wallace, 249.5; 6. Garrett Smith, 172.5 on two head. World standings: 1. Sage Kimzey, $318,652; 2. Garrett Smith, $253,797; 3. Ty Wallace, $215,660; 4. Trey Benton III, $209,670; 5. Joe Frost, $191,604; 6. Cole Melancon, $165,658; 7. Jordan Spears, $157,923; 8. Roscoe Jarboe, $133,586; 9. Tim Bingham, $129,515; 10. Jordan Hansen, $109,429; 11. Trevor Reiste, $107,121; 12. Dustin Bowen, $104,668; 13. Brennon Eldred, $102,991; 14. Boudreaux Campbell, $102,294; 15. Guthrie Murray, $97,288.

All-around standings: 1. Trevor Brazile, $313,837; 2. Tuf Cooper, $266,253; 3. Junior Nogueira, $185,987; 4. Erich Rogers, $182,130; 5. Caleb Smidt, $166,221; 6. Ryle Smith, $150,876; 7. Russell Cardoza, $149,026; 8. Marty Yates, $146,245; 9. Dakota Eldridge, $129,854.

More NFR: Follow all of our National Finals Rodeo coverage online at reviewjournal.com/nfr and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.