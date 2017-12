The National Finals Rodeo began its annual 10-day run at the Thomas Mack Center in Las Vegas Thursday night, Dec. 7, 2017.

Mason Clements, who was born in Las Vegas and now resides in Utah, rides Times Up while competing in bareback riding during the opening night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Clements received a score of 85. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Mason Clements, who was born in Las Vegas and now resides in Utah, looks up at his score after competing in bareback riding during the opening night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Clements received a score of 85. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The names of the 58 victims killed in the October 1 shooting are displayed during the opening ceremony on the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Contestants salute in honor of the victims of the October 1 shooting during the opening ceremony on the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Contestants enter the arena during the opening ceremony on the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Jake Vold of Alberta, Canada rides on Oakridge while competing in the bareback riding during the opening night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Vold placed first with a score of 87.5. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Jake Vold of Alberta, Canada after competing in the bareback riding during the opening night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Vold placed first with a score of 87.5. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Jacobs Crawley is introduced during the opening ceremony on the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The American flag is presented during the opening ceremony on the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

People on horseback enter the arena for during the opening ceremony on the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Junior Nogueira is introduced during the opening ceremony on the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Richmond Champion from The Woodlands, Texas, competes in bareback riding during the first go-round of the National Finals Rodeo Thursday, December 7, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Steven Dent from Mullen, Nebraska, competes in bareback riding during the first go-round of the National Finals Rodeo Thursday, December 7, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

The number 58 is displayed as it is announced that the number would be retired for 2017 in honor of those killed in the October 1 shooting during the first go-round of the National Finals Rodeo Thursday, December 7, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Competitors are introduced during the first go-round of the National Finals Rodeo Thursday, December 7, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Showgirls pose with a rodeo fan during the first go-round of the National Finals Rodeo Thursday, December 7, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Bull riding season leader Sage Kimzey from Strong City, Utah, is introduced during the first go-round of the National Finals Rodeo Thursday, December 7, 2017, at theThomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Bull rider Grey Benton III from Rock Island, Texas, celebrates a successful ride during the first go-round of the National Finals Rodeo Thursday, December 7, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Supporters of bull rider Tim Bingham cheer him on during the first go-round of the National Finals Rodeo Thursday, December 7, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Jordan Hansen from Okotoks, Alberta, Canada, gets thrown from his bull during the first go-round of the National Finals Rodeo Thursday, December 7, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Sydni Blanchard from Albuquerque, New Mexico, competes in barrel racing during the first go-round of the National Finals Rodeo Thursday, December 7, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Kathy Grimes from Medical Lake, Washington, competes in barrel racing during the first go-round of the National Finals Rodeo Thursday, December 7, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

A cowgirl carries a Vegas Strong flag during the first go-round of the National Finals Rodeo Thursday, December 7, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Caleb Smidt from Bellville, Texas, competes in tie-down roping during the first go-round of the National Finals Rodeo Thursday, December 7, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Timber Moore from Aubry, Texas, competes in tie-down roping during the first go-round of the National Finals Rodeo Thursday, December 7, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Cade Swor from Winnie, Texas, competes in tie-down roping during the first go-round of the National Finals Rodeo Thursday, December 7, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Cooper Martin from Alma, Kansas, competes in tie-down roping during the first go-round of the National Finals Rodeo Thursday, December 7, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Heith DeMoss from Heflin, Louisiana, rides Hell Boy in the saddle bronc competition during the first go-round of the National Finals Rodeo Thursday, December 7, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Rodeo fans watch the action during the first go-round of the National Finals Rodeo Thursday, December 7, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Clay Smith and Paul Eaves compete in team roping during the first go-round of the National Finals Rodeo Thursday, December 7, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Tyler Waguespack from Gonzales, Louisiana, competes in steer wrestling during the first go-round of the National Finals Rodeo Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

J.R. Vezain from Cowley, Wyoming, competes in bareback riding during the first go-round of the National Finals Rodeo Thursday, December 7, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Mason Clements from Santaquin, Utah, loses his number while competing in bareback riding during the first go-round of the National Finals Rodeo Thursday, December 7, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Jon Ragatz from Beetown, Wisconsin, reacts after competing in steer wrestling during the first go-round of the National Finals Rodeo Thursday, December 7, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Bull rider Tim Bingham from Honeyville, Utah, is congratulated after his ride during the first go-round of the National Finals Rodeo Thursday, December 7, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

The National Finals Rodeo began its annual 10-day run at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Thursday night, Dec. 7, 2017. The annual will bring about 170,000 to town to watch the competitors and country shows, and take in trade shows like Cowboy Christmas.

