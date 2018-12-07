2018 NFR Las Vegas 1st go-round results

Here are the National Finals Rodeo first performance results from Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018.

Bareback riding: 1. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., 87 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Night Crawler, $26,231; 2. Mason Clements, Springville, Utah, 86.5, $20,731; 3. Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah, 86, $15,654; 4. Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas, 85, $11,000; 5. (tie) Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah and Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 84, $5,500 each; 7. (tie) Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas and Shane O’Connell, Rapid City, S.D., 83 each; 9. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, 82.5; 10. (tie) Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa and Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., 79.5 each; 12. (tie) Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. and Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 78.5 each; 14. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas, 73.0; 15. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas, NS. World Standings: 1. Caleb Bennett, $207,601; 2. Tim O’Connell, $197,250; 3. Mason Clements, $184,844; 4. Wyatt Denny, $180,997; 5. Kaycee Feild, $179,830; 6. Clayton Biglow, $170,339; 7. Orin Larsen, $140,655; 8. Bill Tutor, $129,835; 9. Richmond Champion, $129,819 10. Steven Dent, $119,420; 11. Will Lowe, $117,748; 12. Tilden Hooper, $114,077; 13. Jake Brown, $111,403; 14. Ty Breuer, $101,558; 15. Shane O’Connell, $99,047.

Steer wrestling: 1. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 3.6 seconds, $26,231; 2. Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore., 3.8, $20,731; 3. Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont., 4.0, $13,327; 3. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala., 4.0, $13,327; 5. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss., 4.3, $6,769; 6. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 4.7, $4,238; 7. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss., 4.9; 8. Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas, 5.1; 9. Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla., 6.4; 10. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan., 15.4; 11. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., 20.9; 12. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis., 27.2; 13. Curtis Cassidy Donalda, Alberta, Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta and Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La., NT. World Standings: 1. Curtis Cassidy, $116,009; 2. Tyler Waguespack, $115,815; 3. Tyler Pearson, $107,625; 4. Blake Knowles, $106,188; 5. Bridger Chambers. $104,505; 6. Ty Erickson, $103,893; 7. Will Lummus, $103,727; 8. Scott Guenthner, $102,323; 9. Kyle Irwin, $98,660; 10. Tanner Brunner, $94,527; 11. Hunter Cure, $93,711; 12. Jacob Talley, $90,717; 13. Blake Mindemann, $88,092; 14. Riley Duvall, $87,643; 15. Nick Guy, $84,706.

Team roping: 1. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga./Junior Nogueira, Presidente Brazile, 4.2 seconds, $26,231; 2. (tie) Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont./Travis Graves, Jay, Okla.; Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla./Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. and Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C./Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., 4.6, $15,795 each; 5. Erich Rogers Round Rock, Ariz./ Clint Summers, Lake City Fla., 5.0, $6,769; 6. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah/Quinn Kesler, Holden, Utah, 5.7, $4,231; 7. (tie) Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla./Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas, Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn./Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. and Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas/Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas, 9.4; 10. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz./Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 10.0; 11. Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Ariz./Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 14.9; 12. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla./Paul Eaves, Londell, Mo., Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif./Wesley Thorp, Thormorton, Texas, Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash./Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. and Lane Ivy, Dublin, Texas/Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. NT. World Standing (headers): 1. Kaleb Driggers, $151,182; 2. Clay Smith, $125,345; 3. Clay Tryan, $122,785; 4.Dustin Egusquiza, $116,396; 5. Bubba Buckaloo, $114,663; 6. Luke Brown, $108,897; 7. Cody Snow, $101,863; 8. Chad Masters, $95,342; 9. Derrick Begay, $94,837; 10. Aaron Tsinigine, $94,044; 11. Riley Minor, $91,554; 12. Erich Rogers, $85,123; 13. Tyler Wade, $83,145; 14. Rhen Richard, $79,463; 15. Lane Ivy, $77,458. World Standings (heelers): 1. Junior Nogueira, $152,166; 2. Paul Eaves, $125,345; 3. Travis Graves, $118,928; 4. Kory Koontz, $116,396; 5. Joseph Harrison, $114,515; 6. Jake Long, $108,897; 7. Trey Yates, $108,439; 8. Cory Petska, $101,294; 9. Wesley Thorp, $98,173; 10. Clint Summers, $96,236; 11. Chase Tryan, $94,079; 12. Brady Minor, $90,361; 13. Cole Davison, $76,252; 14. Quinn Kesler, $75,580; 15. Buddy Hawkins, $74,451.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb., 86.5 points on Calgary Stampede’s Y U R Friskey, $26,231; 2. (tie) Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah, and Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa, 84.5, $18,192 each; 4. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah, 83, $11,000; 5. (tie) Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, and Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 82, $5,500 each; 7. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 80.5; 7. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta, 80.5; 9. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 78.5; 10. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M., 78; 11. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 77; 12. (tie) Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas and Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont., NS. World Standings: 1. Jacobs Crawley, $183,601; 2. Ryder Wright, $175,078; 3. Rusty Wright, $151,800; 4. Cort Scheer, $138,073; 5. Isaac Diaz, $134,740; 6. Wade Sundell, $131,502; 7. Zeke Thurston, $128,137; 8. Brody Cress, $121,588; 9. Clay Elliott, $114,176; 10. CoBurn Bradshaw, $110,325; 11. Sterling Crawley, $108,748; 12. Jake Wright, $91,903; 13. Joey Sonnier, $89,114; 14. Taos Muncy, $88,790; 15. Chase Brooks, $86,141.

Tie-down roping: 1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, 7.6 seconds, $26,231; 2. Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas, 7.8, $20,731; 3. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 8.0, $13,327; 3. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 8.0, $13,327; 5. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 8.2, $6,769; 6. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, 8.5, $2,115; 6. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho, 8.5, $2,115, 8. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif., 8.7; 9. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 8.9; 10. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas, 9.2; 11. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 17.9; 12. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas, 20.2; 13. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 22.7; 14. (tie) Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas, Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., NT. World Standings: 1. Shane Hanchey, $146,577; 2. Tuf Cooper, $144,768; 3. Tyson Durfey, $136,518; 4. Caleb Smidt, $126,202; 5. Reese Riemer, $116,159; 6. Jake Pratt, $111,063; 7. Cory Solomon, $110,002; 8. Marty Yates, $109,810; 9. Ryle Smith, $103,768; 10. Trevor Brazile, $102,772; 11. Cooper Martin, $101,938; 12. Matt Shiozawa, $96,269; 13. Rhen Richard, $95,488; 14; Sterling Smith, $89,083; 15. Ryan Jarrett, $87,552.

Barrel racing: 1. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas,13.51 seconds, $26,231; 2. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore.,13.65, $20,731; 3. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo.,13.78, $15,654; 4. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif.,13.79, $11,000; 5. Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla.,13.83, $6,769; 6. Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla.,13.86, $4,231; 7. Jessie Telford, Caldwell, Idaho, 13.95; 8. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas,14.01; 9. Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D.,14.17; 10. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 14.18; 11. Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia, 14.24; 12.Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas, 14.34; 13. Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas, 18.76; 14. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., 18.85; 15. Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas, NT. World Standings: 1. Hailey Kinsel, $229,065; 2. Nellie Miller, $167,826; 3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $147,267; 4. Lisa Lockhart, $133,515; 5. Ivy Conrado, $124,039; 6. Stevi Hillman, $120,232; 7. Amberleigh Moore, $119,857; 8. Kylie Weast, $115,946; 9. Taci Bettis, $113,692; 10. Jessica Routier, $108,704; 11. Tracy Nowlin, $107,265; 12. Tammy Fischer, $101,277; 13. Kelly Bruner, $100,515; 14. Jessie Telford, $98,342; 15. Carman Pozzobon, $96,947.

Bull riding: 1. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas, 88.5 points on Wayne Vold Rodeo’s VJV Whiskey Hand, $26,231; 2. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 88, $20,731; 3. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, $15,654; 4. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho, 86, $11,000; 5. Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla., 85.5, $6,769; 6. Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore., 84, $4,231; 7. Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., 82.5; 8. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah, Dustin Bouquet, Bourg, La., Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas, Eli Vastbinder, Union Grove, N.C., Koby Radley, Montpelier, La., Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla., NS. World Standings: 1. Sage Kimzey, $327,756; 2. Parker Breding, $195,476; 3. Trey Benton III, $137,162; 4. Roscoe Jarboe, $130,737; 5. Dustin Bouquet, $124,588; 6. Chase Dougherty, $123,580; 7. Joe Frost, $121,817; 8. Garrett Tribble, $118,995; 9. Jeff Askey, $117,387; 10. Boudreaux Campbell, $116,431; 11. Tyler Bingham, $111,583; 12. Cole Melancon, $109,973; 13. Koby Radley, $107,258; 14. Eli Vastbinder, $105,114; 15. Trevor Kastner, $104,396.