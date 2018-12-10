2018 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results

Here are the National Finals Rodeo fourth performance results from Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018.

BAREBACK RIDING

1. Caleb Bennett, 86.5 points on Three Hills Rodeo’s Just Peachy, $26,231; 2. Kaycee Field, 86, $20,731; 3. (tie) Shane O’Connell and Tilden Hooper, 85.5, $13,327 each; 5. (tie) Tim O’Connell, Jake Brown and Mason Clements, 84.5, $3,667 each; 8. (tie) Bill Tutor and Steven Dent, 84; 10. Orin Larsen, 83; 11. Will Lowe, 82; 12. Richmond Champion, 81.5; 12. Ty Breuer, 81.5; 14. Clayton Biglow, 77; 15. Wyatt Denny, NS. Average standings: 1. Kaycee Feild, 339 points on four head; 2. Tilden Hooper, 335.5; 3. Steven Dent, 335; 4. Tim O’Connell, 332.5; 5. Shane O’Connell, 329.5; 6. Will Lowe, 328.5; 7. Richmond Champion, 325.5; 8. Bill Tutor, 323.5. World standings: 1. Tim O’Connell, $227,147; 2. Caleb Bennett, $214,159; 3. Kaycee Field, $170,522; 4. Clayton Biglow, $166,320; 5. Orin Larsen, $161,386; 6. Steven Dent, $155,805; 7. Tilden Hooper, $144,750; 8. Mason Clements, $142,818; 9. Bill Tutor, $140,835; 10. Richmond Champion, $136,588; 11. Jake Brown, $115,069; 12. Wyatt Denny, $113,728; 13. Shane O’Connell, $107,720; 14. Ty Breuer, $101,558; 15. Will Lowe, $86,017.

STEER WRESTLING

1. Curtis Cassidy, 3.6 seconds, $26,231; 2. Kyle Irwin, 3.7, $20,731; 3. (tie) Blake Mindemann and Blake Knowles, 3.8, $13,327 each: 5. Scott Guenthner, 4.1, $6,769; 6. Ty Erickson, 4.2, $4,231; 7. Will Lummus, 4.5; 8. Nick Guy, 4.6; 9. Riley Duvall, 4.8, 10. Tyler Waguespack, 5.4; 11. Bridger Chambers, 6.0; 12. Tanner Brunner, 15.0; 13. (tie) Tyler Pearson, Jacob Talley, and Hunter Cure, NT. Average standings: 1. Blake Knowles, 16.8 seconds on four head; 2. Will Lummus, 17.4; 3. Tyler Waguespack, 19.3, 4. Bridger Chambers, 29.6; 5. Riley Duvall, 34.9; 6. Nick Guy, 41.5; 7. Ty Erickson, 42.6; 8. Tanner Brunner, 53. World standings: 1. Curtis Cassidy, $157,894; 2. Scott Guenthner, $148,650; 3. Tyler Pearson, $133,856; 4. Ty Erickson, $128,854; 5. Will Lummus, $128,125; 6. Tyler Waguespack, $121,315; 7. Blake Knowles, $119,515; 8. Kyle Irwin, 119,391; 9. Hunter Cure, $118,037; 10. Blake Mindemann, $106,919; 11. Bridger Chambers, $104,505; 12. Tanner Brunner, $98,193; 13. Jacob Talley, $90,717; 14. Nick Guy, $88,373; 15. Riley Duvall, $87,643.

TEAM ROPING

1. Lane Ivy/ Buddy Hawkins II, 4.1 seconds, $26,231; 2. (tie) Luke Brown/ Jake Long and Chad Masters/ Joseph Harrison, 4.2, $18,192 each; 4. (tie) Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira and Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 4.3, $8,885 each; 6. Aaron Tsinigine/ Trey Yates, 4.8, $4,231; 7. Derrick Begay/Cory Petska, 5.0; 8. Clay Smith/Paul Eaves, 5.3; 9. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 6.5; 10. Rhen Richard/Quinn Kesler, 14.2; 11. Dustin Egusquiza/Kory Koontz, Clay Tryan/Travis Graves, Bubba Buckaloo/Chase Tryan, Tyler Wade/Cole Davison and Erich Roger/Clint Summer, NT. Average standings: 1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 17.7 seconds on four head; 2. Aaron sinigine/Trey Yates, 23.7; 3. Derrick Begay/Cory Petska, 33.3; 4. Rhen Richard/ Quinn Kesler, 33.7; 5. Luke Brown/Jake Long, 13.1; 6. Clay Smith/Paul Eaves, 13.6; 7. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 14.8; 8. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 18.1. World standings (headers): 1. Kaleb Driggers, $167,964; 2. Clay Smith, $155,242; 3. Cody Snow, $133,594; 4. Luke Brown, $130,756; 5. Bubba Buckaloo, $127,990; 6. Aaron Tsinigine, $123,237; 7. Clay Tryan, $122,785; 8. Derrick Begay, $121,068; 9. Riley Minor, $118,631; 10. Dustin Egusquiza, $116,396; 11. Chad Masters, $113,534; 12. Lane Ivy, $103,688; 13. Rhen Richard, $92,790; 14. Erich Rogers, $85,123; 15. Tyler Wade, $83,145. World standings: (heelers): 1. Junior Nogueira, $168,948; 2. Paul Eaves, $155,242; 3. Trey Yates, $137,631; 4. Joseph Harrison, $132,707; 5. Jake Long, $130,756; 6. Wesley Thorp, $129,904; 7. Cory Petska, $127,525; 8. Travis Graves, $118,928; 9. Brady Minor, $117,438; 10. Kory Koontz, $116,396; 11. Chase Tryan, $107,406; 12. Buddy Hawkins II, $100,682; 13. Clint Summers, $96,236; 14. Quinn Kesler, $88,906; 15. Cole Davison, $76,252.

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

1. Rusty Wright, 87 points on Korkow Rodeos’ Meat Cracker, $26,231; 2. Jacobs Crawley, 86.5, $20,731; 3. Ryder Wright, 85, $15,654; 4. CoBurn Bradshaw, 80.5, $11,000; 5. Cort Scheer, 78.5, $6,769; 6. Isaac Diaz, Brody Cress, Zeke Thurston, Wade Sundell, Jake Wright, Joey Sonnier III, Clay Elliott, Taos Muncy and Chase Brooks, NS. Average standings: 1. Cort Scheer, 342.5 points on four head, 2. CoBurn Bradshaw, 333.5; 3. Wade Sundell, 255 points on three head; 4. Rusty Wright, 254.5; 5. Jake Wright, 254; 6. Zeke Thurston, 253; 7. (tie) Jacobs Crawley and Clay Elliott, 249.5. World standings: 1. Ryder Wright, $211,463; 2. Jacobs Crawley, $204,331; 3. Rusty Wright, 178,030; 4. Cort Scheer, $171,073; 5. Isaac Diaz, $160,970; 6. Zeke Thurston, $144,637; 7. Wade Sundell, $142,502; 8. CoBurn Bradshaw, $132,325; 9. Jake Wright, $128,287; 10. Brody Cress, $121,587; 11. Clay Elliott, $119,676; 12. Sterling Crawley, $108,748; 13. Chase Brooks, $101,795; 14. Joey Sonnier III, $89,114; 15. Taos Muncy, $88,790.

TIE-DOWN ROPING

1. Trevor Brazile, 6.8 seconds, $26,231; 2. Ryle Smith, 7.1, $20,731; 3. Matt Shiozawa, 7.3, $15,654; 4. Shane Hanchey, 7.4, $11,000; 5. Sterling Smith , 7.6, $6,769; 6. Jake Pratt, 7.7, $4,231; 7. Cory Solomon, 8.1; 8. Reese Riemer, 8.2; 9. (tie) Rhen Richard, Caleb Smidt and Marty Yates, 8.7; 12. Cooper Martin, 9.1; 13. Ryan Jarrett, 9.3; 14. Tyson Durfey, 9.9; 15. Tuf Cooper, 13.4. Average standings: 1. (tie) Marty Yates and Ryle Smith, 31.3 seconds on four head; 3. Caleb Smidt, 32.0; 4. Rhen Richard, 34.0; 5. Tyson Durfey, 37.3; 6. Cooper Martin, 38.9; 7. Reese Riemer, 42.0; 8. (tie) Matt Shiozawa and Shane Hanchey, 42.1. World standings: 1. Shane Hanchey, $164,347; 2. Marty Yates, $162,271; 3. Tuf Cooper, $158,095; 4. Caleb Smidt, $151,163; 5. Ryle Smith, $144,595; 6. Tyson Durfey, $136,518; 7. Jake Pratt, $131,088; 8. Trevor Brazile, $129,002; 9. Reese Riemer, $120,390; 10. Matt Shiozawa, $111,923; 11. Sterling Smith, $111,647; 12. Rhen Richard, $111,283; 13. Cory Solomon, $110,002; 14. Cooper Martin, $101,938; 15. Ryan Jarrett, $87,552.

BARREL RACING

1. Jessie Telford, 13.49 seconds, $26,231; 2. Jessica Routier, 13.58, $20,731; 3. Amberleigh Moore, 13.64, $15,654; 4. Kelly Bruner , 13.71, $11,000; 5. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 13.74, $6,769; 6. Carman Pozzobon, 13.76, $4,231; 7. Nellie Miller, 13.78; 8. Tammy Fischer, 13.83; 9. Tracy Nowlin, 13.93; 10. Stevi Hillman, 14.06; 11. Lisa Lockhart, 14.07; 12. Kylie Weast, 18.70; 13. Hailey Kinsel, 18.78; 14. Taci Bettis, 18.81; 15. Ivy Conrado, 19.66. Average standings: 1. Amberleigh Moore, 54.55 seconds on four head; 2. Jessie Telford, 55.06; 3. Jessica Routier, 55.13; 4. Nellie Miller and Carman Pozzobon, 55.68; 6. Tammy Fischer, 55.81; 7. Hailey Kinsel, 59.93; 8. Kylie Weast, 59.96. World standings: 1. Hailey Kinsel, $242,392; 2. Amberleigh Moore, $182,473; 3. Nellie Miller, $167,826; 4. Lisa Lockhart, $159,746; 5. Jessica Routier, $154,397; 6. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $154,036; 7. Kylie Weast, $138,369; 8. Stevi Hillman; $133,559; 9. Jessie Telford; $133,457; 10. Ivy Conrado, $128,270; 11. Tracy Nowlin, $116,150; 12. Taci Bettis, $113,692; 13. Kelly Bruner, $111,515; 14. Tammy Fischer, $101,277; 15. Carman Pozzobon, $101,177.

BULL RIDING

1. Garrett Tribble, 87 points on Lancaster & Jones Pro Rodeo’s Black Hammer, $33,564; 2. Jeff Askey, 84, $28,064; 3. Parker Breding, 81, $22,987; 4. Sage Kimzey, Chase Dougherty, Tyler Bingham, Dustin Bouquet, Roscoe Jarboe, Boudreaux Campbell, Cole Melancon, Joe Frost, Eli Vastbinder, Koby Radley, Trevor Kastner and Trey Benton III, NS. Average standings: 1. Joe Frost, 260 points on three head; 2. Parker Breding, 244, $32,987; 3. Sage Kimzey, 176 on two head, $54,212; 4. Garrett Tribble, 172.5, $50,333; 5. Trey Benton III, 170, $40,462; 6. Chase Dougherty, 168.5, $42,295; 7. Jeff Askey, 167.5, $49,064; 8. Roscoe Jarboe, 162.5, $21,000. World standings: 1. Sage Kimzey, $351,237; 2. Parker Breding, $218,463; 3. Joe Frost, $162,150; 4. Jeff Askey, $156,451; 5. Garrett Tribble, $152,559; 6. Chase Dougherty, $151,644; 7. Trey Benton III, $141,393; 8. Dustin Bouquet, $140,241; 9. Tyler Bingham, $135,064; 10. Roscoe Jarboe, $130,737; 11. Koby Radley, $130,245; 12. Boudreaux Campbell, $116,431; 13. Cole Melancon, $109,973; 14. Eli Vastbinder, $105,114; 15. Trevor Kastner, $104,396.

All-Around World Standings

1. Trevor Brazile, $270,385; 2. Tuf Cooper, $263,184; 3. Rhen Richard, $192,647; 4. Ryle Smith, $161,101; 5. Steven Dent, $155,391; 6. Curtis Cassidy, $145,122; 7. Paul Tierney, $82,868; 8. Jordan Ketscher, $71,659; 9. Marcus Theriot, $64,759; 10. Dakota Eldridge, $60,005.

RAM Top Gun standings

1. Amberleigh Moore, $93,346; 2. Marty Yates, $75,788; 3. Cort Scheer, $69,231; 4. Caleb Smidt, $61,192; 5. Kaycee Feild, 59,500.

