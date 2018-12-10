2018 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results

Here are the National Finals Rodeo fourth performance results from Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018.
BAREBACK RIDING
National Finals Rodeo
1. Caleb Bennett, 86.5 points on Three Hills Rodeo’s Just Peachy, $26,231; 2. Kaycee Field, 86, $20,731; 3. (tie) Shane O’Connell and Tilden Hooper, 85.5, $13,327 each; 5. (tie) Tim O’Connell, Jake Brown and Mason Clements, 84.5, $3,667 each; 8. (tie) Bill Tutor and Steven Dent, 84; 10. Orin Larsen, 83; 11. Will Lowe, 82; 12. Richmond Champion, 81.5; 12. Ty Breuer, 81.5; 14. Clayton Biglow, 77; 15. Wyatt Denny, NS. Average standings: 1. Kaycee Feild, 339 points on four head; 2. Tilden Hooper, 335.5; 3. Steven Dent, 335; 4. Tim O’Connell, 332.5; 5. Shane O’Connell, 329.5; 6. Will Lowe, 328.5; 7. Richmond Champion, 325.5; 8. Bill Tutor, 323.5. World standings: 1. Tim O’Connell, $227,147; 2. Caleb Bennett, $214,159; 3. Kaycee Field, $170,522; 4. Clayton Biglow, $166,320; 5. Orin Larsen, $161,386; 6. Steven Dent, $155,805; 7. Tilden Hooper, $144,750; 8. Mason Clements, $142,818; 9. Bill Tutor, $140,835; 10. Richmond Champion, $136,588; 11. Jake Brown, $115,069; 12. Wyatt Denny, $113,728; 13. Shane O’Connell, $107,720; 14. Ty Breuer, $101,558; 15. Will Lowe, $86,017.
STEER WRESTLING
National Finals Rodeo
1. Curtis Cassidy, 3.6 seconds, $26,231; 2. Kyle Irwin, 3.7, $20,731; 3. (tie) Blake Mindemann and Blake Knowles, 3.8, $13,327 each: 5. Scott Guenthner, 4.1, $6,769; 6. Ty Erickson, 4.2, $4,231; 7. Will Lummus, 4.5; 8. Nick Guy, 4.6; 9. Riley Duvall, 4.8, 10. Tyler Waguespack, 5.4; 11. Bridger Chambers, 6.0; 12. Tanner Brunner, 15.0; 13. (tie) Tyler Pearson, Jacob Talley, and Hunter Cure, NT. Average standings: 1. Blake Knowles, 16.8 seconds on four head; 2. Will Lummus, 17.4; 3. Tyler Waguespack, 19.3, 4. Bridger Chambers, 29.6; 5. Riley Duvall, 34.9; 6. Nick Guy, 41.5; 7. Ty Erickson, 42.6; 8. Tanner Brunner, 53. World standings: 1. Curtis Cassidy, $157,894; 2. Scott Guenthner, $148,650; 3. Tyler Pearson, $133,856; 4. Ty Erickson, $128,854; 5. Will Lummus, $128,125; 6. Tyler Waguespack, $121,315; 7. Blake Knowles, $119,515; 8. Kyle Irwin, 119,391; 9. Hunter Cure, $118,037; 10. Blake Mindemann, $106,919; 11. Bridger Chambers, $104,505; 12. Tanner Brunner, $98,193; 13. Jacob Talley, $90,717; 14. Nick Guy, $88,373; 15. Riley Duvall, $87,643.
TEAM ROPING
National Finals Rodeo
1. Lane Ivy/ Buddy Hawkins II, 4.1 seconds, $26,231; 2. (tie) Luke Brown/ Jake Long and Chad Masters/ Joseph Harrison, 4.2, $18,192 each; 4. (tie) Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira and Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 4.3, $8,885 each; 6. Aaron Tsinigine/ Trey Yates, 4.8, $4,231; 7. Derrick Begay/Cory Petska, 5.0; 8. Clay Smith/Paul Eaves, 5.3; 9. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 6.5; 10. Rhen Richard/Quinn Kesler, 14.2; 11. Dustin Egusquiza/Kory Koontz, Clay Tryan/Travis Graves, Bubba Buckaloo/Chase Tryan, Tyler Wade/Cole Davison and Erich Roger/Clint Summer, NT. Average standings: 1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 17.7 seconds on four head; 2. Aaron sinigine/Trey Yates, 23.7; 3. Derrick Begay/Cory Petska, 33.3; 4. Rhen Richard/ Quinn Kesler, 33.7; 5. Luke Brown/Jake Long, 13.1; 6. Clay Smith/Paul Eaves, 13.6; 7. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 14.8; 8. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 18.1. World standings (headers): 1. Kaleb Driggers, $167,964; 2. Clay Smith, $155,242; 3. Cody Snow, $133,594; 4. Luke Brown, $130,756; 5. Bubba Buckaloo, $127,990; 6. Aaron Tsinigine, $123,237; 7. Clay Tryan, $122,785; 8. Derrick Begay, $121,068; 9. Riley Minor, $118,631; 10. Dustin Egusquiza, $116,396; 11. Chad Masters, $113,534; 12. Lane Ivy, $103,688; 13. Rhen Richard, $92,790; 14. Erich Rogers, $85,123; 15. Tyler Wade, $83,145. World standings: (heelers): 1. Junior Nogueira, $168,948; 2. Paul Eaves, $155,242; 3. Trey Yates, $137,631; 4. Joseph Harrison, $132,707; 5. Jake Long, $130,756; 6. Wesley Thorp, $129,904; 7. Cory Petska, $127,525; 8. Travis Graves, $118,928; 9. Brady Minor, $117,438; 10. Kory Koontz, $116,396; 11. Chase Tryan, $107,406; 12. Buddy Hawkins II, $100,682; 13. Clint Summers, $96,236; 14. Quinn Kesler, $88,906; 15. Cole Davison, $76,252.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
National Finals Rodeo
1. Rusty Wright, 87 points on Korkow Rodeos’ Meat Cracker, $26,231; 2. Jacobs Crawley, 86.5, $20,731; 3. Ryder Wright, 85, $15,654; 4. CoBurn Bradshaw, 80.5, $11,000; 5. Cort Scheer, 78.5, $6,769; 6. Isaac Diaz, Brody Cress, Zeke Thurston, Wade Sundell, Jake Wright, Joey Sonnier III, Clay Elliott, Taos Muncy and Chase Brooks, NS. Average standings: 1. Cort Scheer, 342.5 points on four head, 2. CoBurn Bradshaw, 333.5; 3. Wade Sundell, 255 points on three head; 4. Rusty Wright, 254.5; 5. Jake Wright, 254; 6. Zeke Thurston, 253; 7. (tie) Jacobs Crawley and Clay Elliott, 249.5. World standings: 1. Ryder Wright, $211,463; 2. Jacobs Crawley, $204,331; 3. Rusty Wright, 178,030; 4. Cort Scheer, $171,073; 5. Isaac Diaz, $160,970; 6. Zeke Thurston, $144,637; 7. Wade Sundell, $142,502; 8. CoBurn Bradshaw, $132,325; 9. Jake Wright, $128,287; 10. Brody Cress, $121,587; 11. Clay Elliott, $119,676; 12. Sterling Crawley, $108,748; 13. Chase Brooks, $101,795; 14. Joey Sonnier III, $89,114; 15. Taos Muncy, $88,790.
TIE-DOWN ROPING
National Finals Rodeo
1. Trevor Brazile, 6.8 seconds, $26,231; 2. Ryle Smith, 7.1, $20,731; 3. Matt Shiozawa, 7.3, $15,654; 4. Shane Hanchey, 7.4, $11,000; 5. Sterling Smith , 7.6, $6,769; 6. Jake Pratt, 7.7, $4,231; 7. Cory Solomon, 8.1; 8. Reese Riemer, 8.2; 9. (tie) Rhen Richard, Caleb Smidt and Marty Yates, 8.7; 12. Cooper Martin, 9.1; 13. Ryan Jarrett, 9.3; 14. Tyson Durfey, 9.9; 15. Tuf Cooper, 13.4. Average standings: 1. (tie) Marty Yates and Ryle Smith, 31.3 seconds on four head; 3. Caleb Smidt, 32.0; 4. Rhen Richard, 34.0; 5. Tyson Durfey, 37.3; 6. Cooper Martin, 38.9; 7. Reese Riemer, 42.0; 8. (tie) Matt Shiozawa and Shane Hanchey, 42.1. World standings: 1. Shane Hanchey, $164,347; 2. Marty Yates, $162,271; 3. Tuf Cooper, $158,095; 4. Caleb Smidt, $151,163; 5. Ryle Smith, $144,595; 6. Tyson Durfey, $136,518; 7. Jake Pratt, $131,088; 8. Trevor Brazile, $129,002; 9. Reese Riemer, $120,390; 10. Matt Shiozawa, $111,923; 11. Sterling Smith, $111,647; 12. Rhen Richard, $111,283; 13. Cory Solomon, $110,002; 14. Cooper Martin, $101,938; 15. Ryan Jarrett, $87,552.
BARREL RACING
National Finals Rodeo
1. Jessie Telford, 13.49 seconds, $26,231; 2. Jessica Routier, 13.58, $20,731; 3. Amberleigh Moore, 13.64, $15,654; 4. Kelly Bruner , 13.71, $11,000; 5. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 13.74, $6,769; 6. Carman Pozzobon, 13.76, $4,231; 7. Nellie Miller, 13.78; 8. Tammy Fischer, 13.83; 9. Tracy Nowlin, 13.93; 10. Stevi Hillman, 14.06; 11. Lisa Lockhart, 14.07; 12. Kylie Weast, 18.70; 13. Hailey Kinsel, 18.78; 14. Taci Bettis, 18.81; 15. Ivy Conrado, 19.66. Average standings: 1. Amberleigh Moore, 54.55 seconds on four head; 2. Jessie Telford, 55.06; 3. Jessica Routier, 55.13; 4. Nellie Miller and Carman Pozzobon, 55.68; 6. Tammy Fischer, 55.81; 7. Hailey Kinsel, 59.93; 8. Kylie Weast, 59.96. World standings: 1. Hailey Kinsel, $242,392; 2. Amberleigh Moore, $182,473; 3. Nellie Miller, $167,826; 4. Lisa Lockhart, $159,746; 5. Jessica Routier, $154,397; 6. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $154,036; 7. Kylie Weast, $138,369; 8. Stevi Hillman; $133,559; 9. Jessie Telford; $133,457; 10. Ivy Conrado, $128,270; 11. Tracy Nowlin, $116,150; 12. Taci Bettis, $113,692; 13. Kelly Bruner, $111,515; 14. Tammy Fischer, $101,277; 15. Carman Pozzobon, $101,177.
BULL RIDING
National Finals Rodeo
1. Garrett Tribble, 87 points on Lancaster & Jones Pro Rodeo’s Black Hammer, $33,564; 2. Jeff Askey, 84, $28,064; 3. Parker Breding, 81, $22,987; 4. Sage Kimzey, Chase Dougherty, Tyler Bingham, Dustin Bouquet, Roscoe Jarboe, Boudreaux Campbell, Cole Melancon, Joe Frost, Eli Vastbinder, Koby Radley, Trevor Kastner and Trey Benton III, NS. Average standings: 1. Joe Frost, 260 points on three head; 2. Parker Breding, 244, $32,987; 3. Sage Kimzey, 176 on two head, $54,212; 4. Garrett Tribble, 172.5, $50,333; 5. Trey Benton III, 170, $40,462; 6. Chase Dougherty, 168.5, $42,295; 7. Jeff Askey, 167.5, $49,064; 8. Roscoe Jarboe, 162.5, $21,000. World standings: 1. Sage Kimzey, $351,237; 2. Parker Breding, $218,463; 3. Joe Frost, $162,150; 4. Jeff Askey, $156,451; 5. Garrett Tribble, $152,559; 6. Chase Dougherty, $151,644; 7. Trey Benton III, $141,393; 8. Dustin Bouquet, $140,241; 9. Tyler Bingham, $135,064; 10. Roscoe Jarboe, $130,737; 11. Koby Radley, $130,245; 12. Boudreaux Campbell, $116,431; 13. Cole Melancon, $109,973; 14. Eli Vastbinder, $105,114; 15. Trevor Kastner, $104,396.
All-Around World Standings
1. Trevor Brazile, $270,385; 2. Tuf Cooper, $263,184; 3. Rhen Richard, $192,647; 4. Ryle Smith, $161,101; 5. Steven Dent, $155,391; 6. Curtis Cassidy, $145,122; 7. Paul Tierney, $82,868; 8. Jordan Ketscher, $71,659; 9. Marcus Theriot, $64,759; 10. Dakota Eldridge, $60,005.
RAM Top Gun standings
1. Amberleigh Moore, $93,346; 2. Marty Yates, $75,788; 3. Cort Scheer, $69,231; 4. Caleb Smidt, $61,192; 5. Kaycee Feild, 59,500.
