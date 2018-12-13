2018 NFR Las Vegas schedule — Dec. 13

Here is the schedule of events for the National Finals Rodeo on Thursday, December 13.

THURSDAY, DEC. 13

WRANGLER NFR 9-5

— 8 a.m.: World Series of Team Roping, South Point Arena & Equestrian Center. Free admission, open to the public.

— 9 a.m.: World of Rodeo Reunion, Gold Card Gathering. The Orleans Hotel & Casino. Pre-registration from 9 a.m.-noon at front entry, followed by Visitation and Rodeo Conference. Ticket required. For tickets and information, contact Larry Jordan at 406-223-6503 or visit www.WorldofRodeoReunion.com.

— 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Cowboy Christmas – It’s All Here. Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Free admission, open to the public. Co-located with the RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo.

— 9 a.m.-6 p.m.: South Point Western Gift Show, South Point Exhibit Hall. Free admission, open to the public.

— 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Junior NFR presented by YETI. Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls, at Wrangler Rodeo Arena within the RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo. Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Tie-Down Roping and Girls Breakaway.

— 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Cowboy Marketplace Gift Show, Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino. Free admission, open to the public.

— 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Country Christmas, Sands Expo. Free admission, open to the public.

— 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: 31st Annual Pro Rodeo League of Women Style Show and Luncheon. South Point Grand Ballroom. Hosted by South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa, with proceeds to benefit The Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund. For more information, contact Julie Jutten at 719-337-1471 or Tracy Hedeman at 817-925-5212, or go to https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E199125&id=7.

— Noon-1 p.m.: Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.

— Noon-2 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Autograph Session, Bareback Riders. New York-New York, The Bar at Times Square. Free admission, open to the public. First come, first served; contestants depart at 2 p.m.

— 1:15-2 p.m.: Daryle Singletary’s Keepin’ It Country, hosted by Andy Griggs. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.

— 2:15-3 p.m.: Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.

WRANGLER NFR IN ARENA

Thomas & Mack Center

— 6:45 p.m: Opening ceremony and anthem

— 7 p.m.: Eighth go-round

WRANGLER NFR AFTER DARK

— 5 p.m.: Rump’s Rodeo Party hosted by Justin Rumford. The Orleans Hotel & Casino, Honky Tonk Saloon. Free admission, open to the public, 21 and older. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

— 6-10 p.m.: South Point Presents Ram Rodeo Tailgate Party. South Point Convention Center. Free admission, open to the public.

— 6 p.m.-midnight: Silverton Casino Presents Cowboys & Indians After Parties, hosted by Justin Frazell. Veil Pavilion, inside Silverton Casino Hotel. All-ages viewing party, followed by live band. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.silvertoncasino.com/entertainment/nfr.

— 6:30 p.m.: Gary Leffew’s Bucking Ball, Tropicana Las Vegas Conference Center. Live viewing party, followed by Gary Leffew’s Bucking Ball. Free admission, open to the public.

— 6:30 p.m.-4 a.m.: The Mirage Presents Rodeo Vegas 2018, at The Mirage Race & Sports Book. Official Wrangler NFR After-Party of the PRCA. Free concerts nightly. For more information, visit www.Mirage.com/NFR.

— 7 p.m.-2 a.m.: Gilley’s Saloon at Treasure Island. Live entertainment and drink specials nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.TreasureIsland.com.

— 8 p.m.-2 a.m.: MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone, The Central at MGM Grand, near the sports book. Live entertainment, featuring free concerts nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.mgmgrand.com/NFR.

— 9 p.m.-2 a.m.: Buckin’ Bash hosted by Justin Rumford. The Orleans Hotel & Casino, Bourbon Street Lounge. Live music, dancing, special guests and prizes nightly. Free admission, open to the public, 21 and older. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

— 10:30-11:30 p.m.: National Finals Tonight Show, hosted by Don Gay, Joe Beaver and Dan Miller. The Orleans Hotel & Casino, Honky Tonk Saloon. Recap the NFR with the best crew in town, and win prizes nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

— 11 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Go Round Buckle Presentations, hosted by Flint Rasmussen and Randy Corley. South Point Showroom. Free admission, open to the public. Free concerts each night, following the presentations: Aaron Watson (tonight-Tuesday); Cody Johnson (Wednesday-Dec. 14); Sierra Black (Dec. 15).

CONCERTS

— Cody Johnson, South Point, 866-791-7626, southpointcasino.com

— Colt Ford, Golden Nugget, The Showroom, 866.946.5336, goldennugget.com

— Randy Brown, Silverton, Veil Pavilion, 702-263-7777, silvertoncasino.com

— Andy Griggs, The Mirage, Parlor Room, 800-374-9000, mirage.com/NFR

— Glen Templeton & David Adam Byrnes, The Mirage Race & Sports Book, 800-374-9000, mirage.com/NFR

— Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, Gilley’s at Treasure Island, 702-894-7111, treasureisland.com

— Brett Rigby Band, Sam’s Town, Roxy’s Honky Tonk, 702-456-7777, samstownlv.com

— Doublewide, MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone, 877-880-0880, mgmgrand.com/NFR

— Rodney Carrington, MGM Grand, David Copperfield Theatre, 877-880-0880, mgmgrand.com/NFR